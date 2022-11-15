ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Coming soon to NJ: A simple report on how tax dollars are spent?

Do you really understand how your tax dollars are being spent in Trenton?. Legislation, A-4090, could be passed in the coming weeks that calls for the state auditor to publish an annual plan language summary of New Jersey’s current financial condition, including the latest information on state debt and other long-term liabilities.
Good news (and a little bad) about NJ ANCHOR property tax relief

TRENTON – New Jerseyans will have an additional month to apply for payments from the state’s new ANCHOR property tax relief program, and more renters are being made eligible. Gov. Phil Murphy and legislative leaders announced the changes Friday. They also said the state “will embark on an...
NJ wants residents to know about program to avoid utility shutoffs

As of Tuesday, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities and Department of Community Affairs' annual Winter Termination Program is now in effect, and will run through March 15, 2023. This initiative prevents utility shutoffs for eligible residents, and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who also serves as DCA commissioner, said...
Here Is The Animal Most Likely To Kill You In New Jersey

We wake up each morning here in the Garden State, and there is no doubt each day brings its list of challenges. But we all think we are going to survive the day. New Jersey days are tough. We expect to get knocked around tossed aside stuck in traffic and pretty much, taken advantage of in ways we think of, and even some ways that have never crossed our minds.
Bridget Mulroy

Paid Menstrual Leave Coming to New Jersey

Women may no longer need to suffer in silence.(@S-S-S/iStock) Paid menstrual leave in New Jersey has turned a lot of heads over the past few months. Officially recognized in Australia, parts of Asia, and Europe, New Jersey is officially introducing legislation to make that time of the month a little more bearable for women who suffer.
Two New Jersey Attorneys Indicted for visa fraud

MONTGOMERY TWP, NJ – Two Montgomery Township attorneys have been indicted by the federal government for allegedly committing visa fraud, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Steven G. Thomas, 52, and Maria Thomas, 81, both of Montgomery Township, New Jersey, were indicted for conspiring to prepare and file false visa applications on behalf of clients. Steven Thomas was also charged with one count of filing a false visa application. According to court documents, from 2015 to 2021, the defendants encouraged their clients to apply for asylum under fraudulent pretenses. “They advised their clients regarding the manner in which The post Two New Jersey Attorneys Indicted for visa fraud appeared first on Shore News Network.
Gov. Murphy announces extended deadline to file for new ANCHOR Property Tax Relief program, expands eligibility to certain renters

NEW JERSEY – New Jersey is extending the application deadline and expanding eligibility for the new ANCHOR property tax relief program and will embark on an aggressive advertising and marketing campaign to make sure every eligible New Jerseyan takes advantage of the sizable relief, according to Governor Phil Murphy.
The 10 school districts in NJ with biggest loss of students

TRENTON – Enrollments have been declining in roughly two-thirds of New Jersey schools, a trend that shows little sign of abating with birth rates and immigration slowing. Compared with 20 years earlier, 64% of the state’s 541 municipal and regional school districts – excluding countywide systems for things like vocational programs and special education, as well as charter schools – had smaller enrollments in 2021-22, the most recent year for which data is available.
R.A. Heim

New York City households to get payments up to $1,050

money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you live in New York, here is some good news that will help you out with some upcoming holiday spending. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
