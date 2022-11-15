Read full article on original website
Related
NJ Will Mail $500 Checks To Eligible NJ Residents This Month
A one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident.Morristown Minute. A one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident under the Taxpayer Identification Number Direct Assistance Program will be mailed this month to income-eligible NJ residents not eligible for federal stimulus payments.
Coming soon to NJ: A simple report on how tax dollars are spent?
Do you really understand how your tax dollars are being spent in Trenton?. Legislation, A-4090, could be passed in the coming weeks that calls for the state auditor to publish an annual plan language summary of New Jersey’s current financial condition, including the latest information on state debt and other long-term liabilities.
Good news (and a little bad) about NJ ANCHOR property tax relief
TRENTON – New Jerseyans will have an additional month to apply for payments from the state’s new ANCHOR property tax relief program, and more renters are being made eligible. Gov. Phil Murphy and legislative leaders announced the changes Friday. They also said the state “will embark on an...
NJ wants residents to know about program to avoid utility shutoffs
As of Tuesday, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities and Department of Community Affairs' annual Winter Termination Program is now in effect, and will run through March 15, 2023. This initiative prevents utility shutoffs for eligible residents, and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who also serves as DCA commissioner, said...
ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program Deadline to Apply Expanded, Increased Eligibility
An extended timeline and increased eligibility will bring property tax relief to over 1 million homeowners and over 900k renters. The State of New Jersey is extending the application deadline and expanding eligibility for the new ANCHOR property tax relief program.
Want Expensive? The 10 Highest Priced ZIP Codes in New Jersey
We all know living in New Jersey is not cheap. But some parts of the state are a lot more expensive than others. A lot more. A new PropertyShark report has listed the 10 most expensive ZIP codes in New Jersey. Deal New Jersey, ZIP code 07723 is top-ranked with...
NJ Governor Murphy: Major National Event Is Coming To Atlantic City
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, the incoming Chairman of the National Governor’s Association just broke major news on Thursday, November 17, 2022, during an interview. Governor Murphy confirmed for the first time anywhere that the National Governor’s Association Annual Summer Meeting for 2023 will be held in Atlantic City.
Murphy says N.J. plans to make full pension payment for 3rd year in a row for public workers
Gov. Phil Murphy told a room packed with local officials Thursday that he’s planning for New Jersey to make a full payment to its notoriously underfunded public-worker pension system for the third straight year. “Making our full pension payment and living up to our fiscal responsibilities isn’t just the...
He may have been New Jersey’s funniest governor
Jersey politicians say the darndest things; and sometimes, they're actually funny. With a state as sarcastic as we are, you'd almost think that they'd have to be yet many are not. State Sen. Jon Bramnick, R-Union, is looking to change that. Bramnick, also known as "New Jersey's Funniest Lawyer," who...
Here Is The Animal Most Likely To Kill You In New Jersey
We wake up each morning here in the Garden State, and there is no doubt each day brings its list of challenges. But we all think we are going to survive the day. New Jersey days are tough. We expect to get knocked around tossed aside stuck in traffic and pretty much, taken advantage of in ways we think of, and even some ways that have never crossed our minds.
Study Says New Jersey Is Not Nearly As Smart As We Think
We wake up each and every morning in the Garden State, and one thing we feel confident about is that we're a pretty smart bunch. It turns out that a recent report does not back us in that belief. There are so many difficult things the average New Jersey resident...
How Much?! Stunning Amount of Alcohol Sold in Philadelphia, PA, in 1 Year
If you think those in and around the City of Philadelphia like to drink (a lot), you'd be correct. But just how much might be a little bit of a shock. Pour yourself a drink and let's look at some numbers. According to a report just released by the Pennsylvania...
Paid Menstrual Leave Coming to New Jersey
Women may no longer need to suffer in silence.(@S-S-S/iStock) Paid menstrual leave in New Jersey has turned a lot of heads over the past few months. Officially recognized in Australia, parts of Asia, and Europe, New Jersey is officially introducing legislation to make that time of the month a little more bearable for women who suffer.
Two New Jersey Attorneys Indicted for visa fraud
MONTGOMERY TWP, NJ – Two Montgomery Township attorneys have been indicted by the federal government for allegedly committing visa fraud, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Steven G. Thomas, 52, and Maria Thomas, 81, both of Montgomery Township, New Jersey, were indicted for conspiring to prepare and file false visa applications on behalf of clients. Steven Thomas was also charged with one count of filing a false visa application. According to court documents, from 2015 to 2021, the defendants encouraged their clients to apply for asylum under fraudulent pretenses. “They advised their clients regarding the manner in which The post Two New Jersey Attorneys Indicted for visa fraud appeared first on Shore News Network.
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy announces extended deadline to file for new ANCHOR Property Tax Relief program, expands eligibility to certain renters
NEW JERSEY – New Jersey is extending the application deadline and expanding eligibility for the new ANCHOR property tax relief program and will embark on an aggressive advertising and marketing campaign to make sure every eligible New Jerseyan takes advantage of the sizable relief, according to Governor Phil Murphy.
New Jersey Snow On Thanksgiving? It Has Happened Before
As we all settle into that warm feeling that comes along with the Thanksgiving season in New Jersey, let's not forget, we could easily get the cold feeling of New Jersey Thanksgiving snow. It has happened before. You may think you have to go all the way back in the...
The 10 school districts in NJ with biggest loss of students
TRENTON – Enrollments have been declining in roughly two-thirds of New Jersey schools, a trend that shows little sign of abating with birth rates and immigration slowing. Compared with 20 years earlier, 64% of the state’s 541 municipal and regional school districts – excluding countywide systems for things like vocational programs and special education, as well as charter schools – had smaller enrollments in 2021-22, the most recent year for which data is available.
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050
money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you live in New York, here is some good news that will help you out with some upcoming holiday spending. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
New Jersey Churches/Venues Ordered to Prepare for Active Shooters
Large public venues and houses of worship are now required to submit to the state emergency action plans to deal with a terror attack or mass shooting event. Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation (S721) requiring the action plans in response to what he termed "the gun violence epidemic." The new...
Paying More to Drive in NJ: Tolls on Atlantic City Expressway Going Up
First, it was the Garden State Parkway and New Jersey Turnpike raising tolls for the new year. Now, it's the Atlantic City Expressway. As we welcome 2023, it's going to cost more to drive on all three toll roads in the Garden State. Just last month, the New Jersey Turnpike...
Cat Country 107.3
Northfield NJ
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0