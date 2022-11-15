ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We just got another strong sign inflation is cooling off

By Madison Hoff
 4 days ago
Jerome Powell smiles after taking the oath of office for his second term as Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System at the Federal Reserve Building in Washington, DC, on May 23, 2022. OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Another data point from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday shows inflation is cooling off.

The Producer Price Index for final demand increased 8.0% in October from a year ago, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's below the 8.3% increase economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected. October's rise marks another month of PPI for final demand falling below the previous year-over-year increase; October's year-over-year increase of 8.0% falls below the 8.4% increase seen in September.

Looking at month-over-month data, PPI increased 0.2% over the month in October, like it did in September, based on seasonally adjusted figures. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected a greater increase, at 0.4%.

Like PPI, the Consumer Price Index came in below expectations last week. CPI in the year through October rose 7.7%, below September's year-over-year change of 8.2% and below economists' expectations of 8.0%.

With both showing signs of cooling, PPI and CPI data together show that the worst of inflation could be over.

"There's more good news for our economy this morning, and more indications that we are starting to see inflation moderate," President Joe Biden said in a statement about the latest PPI data.

If inflation continues to show signs of cooling, the Fed may start to slow their interest rate hikes. The central bank has increased interest rates by 0.75 percentage points four times in a row in an effort to slow the economy and tamp down price increases.

Lael Brainard, Federal Reserve vice chair, recently talked about a potential "slower pace" in increases at a Bloomberg event.

"I think it will probably be appropriate soon to move to a slower pace of increases," Brainard said.

Brainard added that "we've done a lot but we have additional work to do both on raising rates and sustaining restraint to bring inflation down to 2% over time."

Markets rallied after the new data release. With a strong PPI report showing a slowdown, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up roughly 300 points Tuesday morning. The Dow also saw a massive rise on November 10, the day of the release of October's CPI data.

Despite the cooldown in both CPI and PPI, inflation is still elevated.

"As I said last week, it will take time to get inflation back to normal levels—and we could see setbacks along the way—but we will keep at it," Biden stated. "And I want to repeat that I will work with anyone—Democrats or Republicans—who have ideas on how we can provide more breathing room to middle-class and working families."

Sam Vallejo
3d ago

pure unadulterated fake media news propaganda lies if anything everything's on the rise gas ⛽ at the pump to $8-$12 a gallon food rents utilities etc it's going to only get worse combined with massive homelessness layoffs evictions only the filthy rich millionaires and billionaires and those guaranteed 40 hours will survive 🤔

Eva Hannah
3d ago

I was just at the store yesterday and toilet paper is up $2 more than last month. Milk was up 50 cents. I have not seen any decrease cause even ice cream was up another 75 cents. Gas at the pump is the same as a week ago. Interest rates are even up. Whoever wrote this story hasn't done any true research.

rick marvin
3d ago

let me guess the written definition of it is being re written right???....kinda like the dems don't know definition of what a woman is....

