Wilmington, DE

Wilmington City Councilwoman Linda Gray dead at 73

By Charles Megginson
Town Square LIVE News
Town Square LIVE News
 4 days ago

Councilwoman Linda Gray (City of Wilmington)

Wilmington City Councilwoman Linda Gray died suddenly Monday night after a brief fight with pneumonia. She was 73.

Prior to joining City Council in 2019 to represent the 1st District, Gray served as a magistrate court judge and as president of the Brandywine Hills Community Association.

Mayor Mike Purzycki announced Gray’s passing Tuesday morning.

“Wilmington is again mourning the loss of a public servant,” Purzycki said. “We are thankful to her for the years she gave to make her local community and Wilmington a better place to live.”

The mayor ordered all city flags to fly at half-staff.

The councilwoman’s death comes less than a month after Councilwoman Loretta Walsh passed away , and almost two months to the day after Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon’s death .

To learn more about the city’s efforts to fill the vacancies, click here .

