Nashville, TN

fox17.com

Toddler who lived at Nashville's Brookmeade Park has died, family says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News has shown you a video of a little girl at Brookmeade Park’s homeless camp back in March. The family tells FOX 17 News that the toddler died last week. Now, they say the Department of Children's Services ignored their desperate plea for help before she died.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Local McDonald's donates more than $9,000 to Metro Nashville Public Schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — McDonald's fries have led to some smiles. As a result of the Fries for School Supplies fundraiser, a local McDonald's was able to donate $9, 581 to Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS). The owner-operators of the McDonald's Greater Tennessee Valley Operators Association Business Unit presented...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Google Fiber begins construction in Smyrna, Tennessee

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WZTV) — Google Fiber has begun construction in Smyrna, the first Tennessee town outside of Nashville to receive their service. Earlier this year, Google Fiber made an agreement between Smyrna Mayor Mary Esther Reed and a company representative to begin service in the area. Google Fiber wrote...
SMYRNA, TN
fox17.com

Foundation pays off mortgage for family of fallen Tennessee lieutenant

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A nonprofit organization has paid off the mortgage for the family of a longtime La Vergne Police detective who died last year. Lt. Kevin Stolinsky passed away after suffering a medical incident while on duty in Nov. 2021. Now, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation hopes to make life a little easier on Stolinsky's wife and daughter.
LA VERGNE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville hatchet murder suspect sentenced to 25 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville man accused of killing his former boss with a hatchet and meat cleaver will serve 25 years behind bars. In June 2018, Domenic Micheli had escaped a halfway house and went to Tennessee, where he attacked Joel Paavola at the Balance Training Gym in Belle Meade.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

New Titans stadium could bring in $34 billion for Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation, Butch Spyridon, said the new $2.1 billion proposed Titans stadium is worth the cost. City leaders said they’re still not in agreement when it comes to stadium plans. One council member told FOX 17 News...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

World's largest traffic experiment being conducted in Nashville along I-24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Research has kicked off on Interstate 24 for an experiment that will explore "phantom traffic jams." The study is led by Vanderbilt University and University of California, Berkeley, in coordination with Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and Nissan North America. It'll be the largest open-track field experiment in the world.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville ranked #4 best big city in the U.S.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler have given Music City some new claim to fame. The fast-growing city known for its vibrant music scene, delicious food, and friendly people has been added to Travel + Leisure's '50 Best Places to Travel in 2023' list, and named #4 for 'Best Cities in the U.S: Best Big Cities" by Condé Nast in their 2022 Readers' Choice Awards.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Titans offensive coordinator arrested for DUI

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday morning for driving under the influence in Williamson County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) confirms a trooper was patrolling I-65 South near Moores Lane around 2:30 a.m. and watched a vehicle speed past. He pulled the car over and made contact with the driver, Todd Downing.
fox17.com

These Middle Tennessee fur babies need foster homes for the holidays

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WZTV) — Pups at Maury County Animal Services are looking for foster parents this holiday season. The no-kill shelter in Middle Tennessee is hoping to give their adoptable dogs and cats a break from the kennels for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Anyone willing to open their hearts and...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Man shot during fight in Woodbine Thursday morning

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating this morning after they say that a fight between two men led to gunfire. The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday on the 2700 block of Fannie William St. during what police say was a fight between two men. One...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

TSU marching band nominated for two Grammys

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee State University (TSU) claimed a historic victory as the Grammy nominations were announced this week. Aristocrat of Bands, a Gospel band made up of members of the TSU community, received one nomination in the 'Gospel Album' category for 'The Urban Hymnal,' and the other as a result of their work on a spoken word single by artist and poet J. Ivy.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Senior Tennessee missionaries serve Ukraine orphans

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — For almost a year, FOX 17 News has been following a group of senior citizen missionaries who go to the Ukraine to serve war orphans. Wings of the Wind Ministries in Hickman County keeps finding more orphans and keeps finding a way to meet more of their needs.
HICKMAN COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

FOX 17 News investigates rape cases across the Midstate

*WARNING: This story may be triggering for survivors of sexual assault*. One in six women will be raped in their lifetime, according to the Sexual Assault Center. Some are victimized again when the system designed to get them justice fails these survivors. Becky Griffith was kidnapped and raped five times...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

TBI confirms August fire at Sumner County courthouse was intentionally set

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has ruled the fire at the Sumner County courthouse was intentionally set. Agents say arson is to blame for the courthouse that went up in flames in early August. Previously reviewed surveillance video showed two people in the...
fox17.com

Boy battling terminal cancer made honorary Goodlettsville police officer

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 10-year-old boy with a terminal form of brain cancer was sworn in Wednesday as an honorary officer for the Goodlettsville Police Department. Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel has been traveling across the country to fulfill his mission to be sworn in as an honorary police officer at 100 law enforcement agencies. The Texas native has superseded that goal and has now been sworn in by almost 700 law enforcement agencies since the beginning of 2022.
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN

