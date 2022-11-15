Read full article on original website
fox17.com
Toddler who lived at Nashville's Brookmeade Park has died, family says
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News has shown you a video of a little girl at Brookmeade Park’s homeless camp back in March. The family tells FOX 17 News that the toddler died last week. Now, they say the Department of Children's Services ignored their desperate plea for help before she died.
fox17.com
Local McDonald's donates more than $9,000 to Metro Nashville Public Schools
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — McDonald's fries have led to some smiles. As a result of the Fries for School Supplies fundraiser, a local McDonald's was able to donate $9, 581 to Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS). The owner-operators of the McDonald's Greater Tennessee Valley Operators Association Business Unit presented...
fox17.com
Google Fiber begins construction in Smyrna, Tennessee
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WZTV) — Google Fiber has begun construction in Smyrna, the first Tennessee town outside of Nashville to receive their service. Earlier this year, Google Fiber made an agreement between Smyrna Mayor Mary Esther Reed and a company representative to begin service in the area. Google Fiber wrote...
fox17.com
Foundation pays off mortgage for family of fallen Tennessee lieutenant
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A nonprofit organization has paid off the mortgage for the family of a longtime La Vergne Police detective who died last year. Lt. Kevin Stolinsky passed away after suffering a medical incident while on duty in Nov. 2021. Now, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation hopes to make life a little easier on Stolinsky's wife and daughter.
fox17.com
Nashville's 'drug den' raises concerns for Metro leaders and community advocates
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Brookmeade Park has had several overdoses, deaths, and fires over the last week. One councilmember is calling this park the most dangerous place in Nashville and says the city needs to act immediately get these people help. There's been two deaths, three overdoses, and an...
fox17.com
Nashville hatchet murder suspect sentenced to 25 years
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville man accused of killing his former boss with a hatchet and meat cleaver will serve 25 years behind bars. In June 2018, Domenic Micheli had escaped a halfway house and went to Tennessee, where he attacked Joel Paavola at the Balance Training Gym in Belle Meade.
fox17.com
New Titans stadium could bring in $34 billion for Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation, Butch Spyridon, said the new $2.1 billion proposed Titans stadium is worth the cost. City leaders said they’re still not in agreement when it comes to stadium plans. One council member told FOX 17 News...
fox17.com
World's largest traffic experiment being conducted in Nashville along I-24
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Research has kicked off on Interstate 24 for an experiment that will explore "phantom traffic jams." The study is led by Vanderbilt University and University of California, Berkeley, in coordination with Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and Nissan North America. It'll be the largest open-track field experiment in the world.
fox17.com
Franklin police begging party goers to 'stay the hell in the house' this holiday season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As the holiday season approaches, law enforcement agencies across the state will be looking for drivers who are under the influence of alcohol. The Franklin Police Chief is sending celebrators a very direct message. It happens almost every year. People go to parties. They have...
fox17.com
Nashville ranked #4 best big city in the U.S.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler have given Music City some new claim to fame. The fast-growing city known for its vibrant music scene, delicious food, and friendly people has been added to Travel + Leisure's '50 Best Places to Travel in 2023' list, and named #4 for 'Best Cities in the U.S: Best Big Cities" by Condé Nast in their 2022 Readers' Choice Awards.
fox17.com
Titans offensive coordinator arrested for DUI
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday morning for driving under the influence in Williamson County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) confirms a trooper was patrolling I-65 South near Moores Lane around 2:30 a.m. and watched a vehicle speed past. He pulled the car over and made contact with the driver, Todd Downing.
fox17.com
These Middle Tennessee fur babies need foster homes for the holidays
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WZTV) — Pups at Maury County Animal Services are looking for foster parents this holiday season. The no-kill shelter in Middle Tennessee is hoping to give their adoptable dogs and cats a break from the kennels for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Anyone willing to open their hearts and...
fox17.com
Metro Police: Man killed outside Dellway Villa Apartments in Nashville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man was killed outside Dellway Villa Apartments in the parking lot after a shooting Friday, police confirmed. Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said two men got in a heated argument which turned into fight before shots were fired. The victim, 38-year-old Arthur Henderson, was...
fox17.com
Man shot during fight in Woodbine Thursday morning
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating this morning after they say that a fight between two men led to gunfire. The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday on the 2700 block of Fannie William St. during what police say was a fight between two men. One...
fox17.com
TSU marching band nominated for two Grammys
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee State University (TSU) claimed a historic victory as the Grammy nominations were announced this week. Aristocrat of Bands, a Gospel band made up of members of the TSU community, received one nomination in the 'Gospel Album' category for 'The Urban Hymnal,' and the other as a result of their work on a spoken word single by artist and poet J. Ivy.
fox17.com
Senior Tennessee missionaries serve Ukraine orphans
HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — For almost a year, FOX 17 News has been following a group of senior citizen missionaries who go to the Ukraine to serve war orphans. Wings of the Wind Ministries in Hickman County keeps finding more orphans and keeps finding a way to meet more of their needs.
fox17.com
FOX 17 News investigates rape cases across the Midstate
*WARNING: This story may be triggering for survivors of sexual assault*. One in six women will be raped in their lifetime, according to the Sexual Assault Center. Some are victimized again when the system designed to get them justice fails these survivors. Becky Griffith was kidnapped and raped five times...
fox17.com
'Rock Me Up Cosmetics' launches free party Friday, gives back to Nashville Women's shelter
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Rock Me Up Cosmetics launches Friday and gives back to Nashville Women's shelter. The cosmetics company says they are the first official, luxurious High definition mineral makeup line. Their products will exclusively be sold at The Shop at W. Hotel Nashville. Founder and CEO, Britney...
fox17.com
TBI confirms August fire at Sumner County courthouse was intentionally set
SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has ruled the fire at the Sumner County courthouse was intentionally set. Agents say arson is to blame for the courthouse that went up in flames in early August. Previously reviewed surveillance video showed two people in the...
fox17.com
Boy battling terminal cancer made honorary Goodlettsville police officer
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 10-year-old boy with a terminal form of brain cancer was sworn in Wednesday as an honorary officer for the Goodlettsville Police Department. Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel has been traveling across the country to fulfill his mission to be sworn in as an honorary police officer at 100 law enforcement agencies. The Texas native has superseded that goal and has now been sworn in by almost 700 law enforcement agencies since the beginning of 2022.
