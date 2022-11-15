Read full article on original website
Driver tracked down after fleeing scene of crash that left 14-year-old dead
A driver has been tracked down after fleeing the scene of a crash that left a 14-year-old dead Thursday morning in Lake County. The teen had been walking in the vicinity of County Road 455 at Willow Pines Lane near Clermont at about 6:30 a.m. when he stepped into the path of a 2007 Pontiac G6, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He was knocked onto the southbound lane of County Road 455.
2 men injured in Polk County shooting, police say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting occurred at an apartment complex in Polk County on Wednesday night. Police said the the shooting happened around 11:44 p.m. at Garden Apartments on South 4th Street in Lake Wales. Two men were found with gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to the...
‘Thoughts about killing:’ Kissimmee boy, 17, fatally stabbed teen girl going to school, police say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy who had been thinking about killing someone was arrested after fatally stabbing a 16-year-old girl leaving her Kissimmee apartment for school Thursday, police said. Anas Muhammad was arrested on a charge of murder in the death of Paola Pagan, who was found Thursday...
Woman caught on video stealing puppy from Lakeland store, investigators say
LAKELAND, Fla. - Investigators are searching for a woman who was seen stealing a Dachshund puppy from "All About Puppies" in Lakeland. The woman, who has not been identified, was caught on the store's surveillance video stealing the puppy on October 13 at around 2:45 p.m., the Lakeland Police Department said.
22-year-old girl arrested for stealing cash, and food from food trucks in Kissimmee, deputies say
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Kissimmee woman who they say is responsible for a string of food truck burglaries at World Food Trucks in Kissimmee. 22-year-old Nicole Onqu was arrested on November 10 for breaking into numerous food trucks then robbing cash drawers, stealing electronic items, and food items with a total value of $3,225.
11-year-old boy hit by SUV in Polk County has injuries to leg, face, stomach, family says
POINCIANA, Fla. — Eleven-year-old Zion Alston left his home Monday morning to head to his bus stop before going to school. During his walk, Zion was struck by an SUV in a hit-and-run in Poinciana. "Something told me to tell him not to go because I had just received...
Man, woman safely rescued after car crashes into pond
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two people were brought to safety after their car crashed into a pond Thursday evening in St. Petersburg, fire officials say. At around 5:45 p.m., St. Petersburg Fire Rescue responded to reports of a car that crashed into a pond nearby Ulmerton Road and Feather Sound Drive.
Police: Woman arrested for pointing gun at driver she believed cut her off in traffic
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A 25-year-old woman is behind bars after getting out of her car and pointing a gun at another driver because she believed she was cut off in traffic, according to the Winter Haven Police Department. The reported road rage happened just before 8 a.m. Wednesday...
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd wants more armed people at schools in case of a shooting
LAKELAND, Fla. - Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is advocating that every school have more than one armed person on campus in case an active shooter shows up. In the wake of the Parkland massacre, Judd was the driving force behind "The Guardian Program," which mandates that at least one armed officer or properly trained private citizen be stationed at every school in the state.
Winter Haven Woman Arrested After Pulling Gun During Road Rage Incident Near High School
WINTER HAVE, Fla. – A Winter Haven woman was arrested after road rage led her to pull a gun on a victim and threaten to kill her. On Wednesday at approximately 7:54 a.m., 25-year-old Bonita Adams of Winter Haven was traveling along 6th St. SE
Deputies: 23-year-old shot, killed at neighborhood basketball court in Ruskin
RUSKIN, Fla. — An investigation is underway after deputies say one man was fatally shot in the back Tuesday evening at a neighborhood basketball court in Ruskin. On Wednesday, Hillsborough County authorities said during a news conference that dispatchers received calls around 4:35 p.m. about shots being fired on Auburn Woods Lane in the Cypress Creek subdivision near Sun City Center.
Driver killed, another hospitalized following two-car crash at Tampa intersection
TAMPA, Fla. — A person is dead and another is hospitalized after two cars crashed late Wednesday night in Tampa, according to a release from police. Tampa police said officers were called just before 11:30 p.m. to the intersection of Busch Boulevard E and Nebraska Avenue N about a crash involving two cars. Police said the driver of a Nissan Maxima was driving west on Busch Boulevard and turned south to go on Nebraska Avenue.
1 dead after Hillsborough County shooting: HCSO
One person is dead after a shooting on Tuesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).
Man found dead on shoulder of road in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead on the shoulder of an Orange County road early Wednesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a passerby saw the man on the grass shoulder of South Westmoreland Drive — just north of 34th Street near Pineloch Elementary School — around 7:16 a.m.
Villager arrested after allegedly biting man on his hand
A Villager was arrested Monday night at her home after allegedly biting a man on his hand. Mary Kessler Westerlund, 65, of the Village of Tierra Del Sol South, was arrested by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65. The man told deputies that Westerlund “struck him multiple times” and bit his hand. He had a fresh bite mark on his hand and it was bleeding. The nature of his relationship to Westerlund was redacted from the arrest report.
High school teacher accused of unlawfully touching student arrested in Hernando County
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies say they arrested a high school teacher in Hernando County on Wednesday after he was accused of battering a student. On Friday, a student from South Sumter High School told officials at the school about inappropriate communication and physical contact from a teacher, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Manatee deputies looking for car break-in suspects
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying teens suspected of breaking into cars in Palmetto. Deputies posted surveillance video on Twitter hoping someone may recognize the three juveniles seen burglarizing several unlocked vehicles in the Thousand Oaks subdivision on Nov. 10.
St. Pete police: Woman turned in front of cruiser, sending car into pole
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police say no one was injured when a driver crashed into a cruiser Wednesday morning on 4th Street. Police say it happened while the officer was driving north on 4th Street near 62nd Avenue. A woman driving south in an SUV turned left...
Child dies after being found unresponsive at hotel near Universal Orlando
A child has died after being found unresponsive alongside their mother at an Orlando hotel.
Polk County Sheriff’s Log
Deputies responded to a report of a dog being shot at a residence on Polk 74 near Mena. Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Polk 35 near Hatfield in reference to a verbal altercation. Information has been forwarded to the Prosecuting Attorney for further consideration. November 8, 2022. No...
