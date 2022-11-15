ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
leesburg-news.com

Driver tracked down after fleeing scene of crash that left 14-year-old dead

A driver has been tracked down after fleeing the scene of a crash that left a 14-year-old dead Thursday morning in Lake County. The teen had been walking in the vicinity of County Road 455 at Willow Pines Lane near Clermont at about 6:30 a.m. when he stepped into the path of a 2007 Pontiac G6, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He was knocked onto the southbound lane of County Road 455.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WESH

2 men injured in Polk County shooting, police say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting occurred at an apartment complex in Polk County on Wednesday night. Police said the the shooting happened around 11:44 p.m. at Garden Apartments on South 4th Street in Lake Wales. Two men were found with gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to the...
POLK COUNTY, FL
positivelyosceola.com

22-year-old girl arrested for stealing cash, and food from food trucks in Kissimmee, deputies say

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Kissimmee woman who they say is responsible for a string of food truck burglaries at World Food Trucks in Kissimmee. 22-year-old Nicole Onqu was arrested on November 10 for breaking into numerous food trucks then robbing cash drawers, stealing electronic items, and food items with a total value of $3,225.
KISSIMMEE, FL
fox13news.com

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd wants more armed people at schools in case of a shooting

LAKELAND, Fla. - Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is advocating that every school have more than one armed person on campus in case an active shooter shows up. In the wake of the Parkland massacre, Judd was the driving force behind "The Guardian Program," which mandates that at least one armed officer or properly trained private citizen be stationed at every school in the state.
POLK COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Deputies: 23-year-old shot, killed at neighborhood basketball court in Ruskin

RUSKIN, Fla. — An investigation is underway after deputies say one man was fatally shot in the back Tuesday evening at a neighborhood basketball court in Ruskin. On Wednesday, Hillsborough County authorities said during a news conference that dispatchers received calls around 4:35 p.m. about shots being fired on Auburn Woods Lane in the Cypress Creek subdivision near Sun City Center.
RUSKIN, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Driver killed, another hospitalized following two-car crash at Tampa intersection

TAMPA, Fla. — A person is dead and another is hospitalized after two cars crashed late Wednesday night in Tampa, according to a release from police. Tampa police said officers were called just before 11:30 p.m. to the intersection of Busch Boulevard E and Nebraska Avenue N about a crash involving two cars. Police said the driver of a Nissan Maxima was driving west on Busch Boulevard and turned south to go on Nebraska Avenue.
TAMPA, FL
click orlando

Man found dead on shoulder of road in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead on the shoulder of an Orange County road early Wednesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a passerby saw the man on the grass shoulder of South Westmoreland Drive — just north of 34th Street near Pineloch Elementary School — around 7:16 a.m.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villager arrested after allegedly biting man on his hand

A Villager was arrested Monday night at her home after allegedly biting a man on his hand. Mary Kessler Westerlund, 65, of the Village of Tierra Del Sol South, was arrested by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65. The man told deputies that Westerlund “struck him multiple times” and bit his hand. He had a fresh bite mark on his hand and it was bleeding. The nature of his relationship to Westerlund was redacted from the arrest report.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee deputies looking for car break-in suspects

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying teens suspected of breaking into cars in Palmetto. Deputies posted surveillance video on Twitter hoping someone may recognize the three juveniles seen burglarizing several unlocked vehicles in the Thousand Oaks subdivision on Nov. 10.
PALMETTO, FL
mypulsenews.com

Polk County Sheriff’s Log

Deputies responded to a report of a dog being shot at a residence on Polk 74 near Mena. Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Polk 35 near Hatfield in reference to a verbal altercation. Information has been forwarded to the Prosecuting Attorney for further consideration. November 8, 2022. No...
POLK COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy