ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Co-Founder of Exo® and “Father of Sensors” Technology, Dr. Janusz Bryzek, Passes Away

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zLtnW_0jBc8IjY00

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022--

It is with great sadness that Exo, a medical imaging software and device company, today announces the death of its Co-Founder and Board Chairman, Janusz Bryzek, Ph.D. Janusz passed away in his home on the morning of November 10, 2022, surrounded by his loving wife and three children. Commonly referred to as the “Father of Sensors” and the “Trillion Sensor Man,” Janusz was a renowned pioneer in the development of micro-mechanical integrated systems (MEMS) technology and a driving force behind innovations that have profoundly reshaped how technology can be used to improve the lives of those around the world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005427/en/

Dr. Janusz Bryzek (Photo: Business Wire)

“Janusz’s passing leaves me without words,” shared Sandeep Akkaraju, CEO and Co-Founder of Exo. “My business partner for over 15 years, he was instrumental in setting the North Star for Exo’s vision; he was an embodiment of generosity, warmth, and kindness to everyone around him. He pushed us to deliver the very best in high-quality imaging for everyone, deeply influenced by a commitment to bring health equity to all.”

Janusz lived by a philosophy of abundance, achieving this through the exponential power of technological innovations. Abundance lowers cost and improves access. He felt that if even the most impoverished people are given affordable tools for amplifying their own lives, they can enact further change and improve the standard of living for all. Janusz believed true equity depends upon humans who are committed to enacting this exponential change.

During his lengthy career, Janusz co-founded 11 Silicon Valley MEMS companies impacting various technologies and industries and advised 40 startups and top-tier VC firms. He received multiple awards for his influence in technology, including “Entrepreneur of the Year” by Arthur Young, Lifetime Achievement Awards from Sensors Magazine and MANCEF, Outstanding Polish Business Executive by the Polish Embassy in the United States, and the Industry Impact Award for Engineering Excellence from Sensors Expo. Additionally, he published over 250 papers, wrote sections for four books, and organized and chaired many international conferences. He was the author of 30 U.S. patents and multiple patent applications and initiated several sensor standardization efforts.

But Janusz’s numerous accolades are even more impressive when viewed in the context of his humble beginnings. In the 1970s, he fled Poland, which, at the time, was controlled by the Soviet Union, where the war between authoritarianism and individual freedoms shaped his personal views. Arriving in the U.S. with a family of four and only $300 in his pocket, he began his career in the semiconductor industry. There, he helped launch an entire industry and built many successful companies—all while never forgetting his roots.

“There was no one like him,” shared Brian Bircumshaw, Exo’s Vice President of Transducer Technology and a close friend of Janusz. “He was a brilliant soul. The most down-to-earth person, you would never know of his larger-than-life impact on society unless someone else shared his background with you. He was constantly kind to those around him, always eager to share his time for teaching or fostering ideas. Our early success was largely due to Janusz’s global vision, his driven approach, and his generous energy.”

This generosity was the cornerstone of his success. “As with all his startups, Exo employees became his family,” added John Kokulis, Co-Founder and Former Chief Financial Officer of Exo. “His home became the birthplace of our company as Janusz and his wife, Barbara, warmly welcomed team members to their home to shape our strategy and launch the company. Their dining room was Exo’s first conference room, their bedrooms our hotel rooms, and the kitchen our cafeteria. His home became the breeding ground for Exo’s earliest iterations of its proprietary Piezoelectric Micromachined Ultrasonic Transducers (pMUT) technology. It was a magical time.”

Janusz’s widespread reputation, along with the other co-founders of Exo, gave the company its first traction with investors. Always looking for new ideas of how to transform vision into reality, Janusz was intent on building a company that would “lift all boats,” lowering the cost of healthcare around the world. He knew how to dream big.

Janusz often said to new Exo employees that making money for financial gain is one thing, but if they could help millions of people gain access to medical imaging, they would be fulfilled. At the core of Exo is this commitment to driving the world forward. Janusz embodied the spirit of what Exo stands for.

“Respected by all, Janusz had a deep knowledge and an immensely positive attitude,” shared Yusuf Haque, Co-Founder, Chief Technology Officer & Executive Vice President of Engineering at Exo. “After we founded Exo together in 2015, it quickly became clear that what we were doing would become a crown jewel, impacting the lives of millions. You will be missed, my friend.”

About Exo

Exo is a medical imaging software and device company. Exo believes everyone around the world should have access to high-quality, affordable and easy-to-use medical imaging. The company is on a mission to modernize medical imaging through its high-performance ultrasound platform and artificial intelligence. Exo’s goal is to enable healthcare professionals to make critical, real-time decisions that ultimately improve patient outcomes. For more information, please visit exo.inc. Follow us at @exoeffect on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005427/en/

CONTACT: V2 Communications

617-426-2222

exo@v2comms.com

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY HEALTH MEDICAL DEVICES

SOURCE: Exo

PUB: 11/15/2022 11:29 AM/DISC: 11/15/2022 11:29 AM

Comments / 0

Related
protos.com

FTX founders Bankman-Fried and Wang reportedly detained

According to reports, FTX co-founder Gary Wang is being held under supervision by Bahamian authorities alongside Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF). The pair are also being investigated by the country’s financial crimes unit. Bahamas law enforcement has been probing SBF’s soon-to-be-bankrupt exchange since its collapse last week and, according to an...
The Independent

‘Like Fyre Festival’: World Cup fans’ shock at lacklustre Qatar accommodation

Video and images showing “luxury” World Cup fan accommodation in Qatar is drawing comparisons with the poor organisation and fraudulent advertising of Fyre Festival.“Fans’ rooms in Qatar,” posted @SportBible to Twitter on Tuesday, showing footage of basic white canvas tents lined up along a paved area.Inside, basic single beds and pine bedside tables could be seen, with mattresses wrapped in plastic and no other visible mod cons.Fans rooms in Qatar. pic.twitter.com/detQFVVkvR— SPORTbible (@sportbible) November 15, 2022“#Fyrefestival vibes,” wrote one Twitter follower, alluding to the infamous 2017 “influencers’ festival” which left Instagram stars sleeping in emergency hurricane tents and eating...
Daily Mail

Disney ride stoppages are up 59% since 2018 and wait times are rocketing - while tickets to its flagship park Magic Kingdom set to rise by $23 to a whopping $189 in December

Unplanned ride stoppages have soared at Disneyland and Walt Disney World - as ticket prices are planned to rise at nearly every Disney theme park, according to recently published numbers. On Tuesday, the company announced that there would be a 12 percent increase on tickets for Disney's flagship park in...
ORLANDO, FL
Deadline

Inevitable Foundation Expands Accelerate Fellowship In Partnership With Netflix, Sets Fall 2022 Fellows

The non-profit Inevitable Foundation, dedicated to breaking down barriers for mid-level disabled screenwriters, has announced the expansion of its Accelerate Fellowship via an exclusive, multi-year commitment from Netflix’s Fund for Creative Equity, also today naming Monica Lucas and David Dineen-Porter as its Fall 2022 Fellows. Formerly known as Inevitable’s Screenwriting Fellowship, the Accelerate Fellowship is a year-along program that offers its participants $40,000 grants, along with the business and writing support necessary to develop and sell their own content. The expanded program includes additional mentorship opportunities with industry experts and creatives, access to health insurance, and expanded educational and community programming,...
The Associated Press

Snorkel AI Accelerates Foundation Model Adoption with Data-centric AI

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Snorkel AI, the data-centric AI platform company, today introduced Data-centric Foundation Model Development for enterprises to unlock complex, performance-critical use cases with GPT-3, RoBERTa, T5, and other foundation models. With this launch, enterprise data science and machine learning teams can overcome adaptation and deployment challenges by creating large, domain-specific datasets to fine-tune foundation models and using them to build smaller, specialized models deployable within governance and cost constraints. New capabilities for Data-centric Foundation Model Development are available within Snorkel Flow, the company’s flagship platform, in preview. Visit here to join the virtual launch event at 10 AM PT on November 22, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005327/en/ Snorkel AI introduced Data-centric Foundation Model Development for enterprises. (Graphic: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

The World’s Largest Battery Powered by U.S.-Based Powin has Kicked Off Execution in Australia

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Global energy storage platform provider Powin LLC (Powin), will deliver a 1.9 GWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) for Akaysha Energy (Akaysha), a BlackRock company, to power the New South Wales (NSW) Waratah Super Battery (WSB) Project. Following a competitive procurement process, Akaysha Energy has been appointed by the Energy Corporation of NSW (EnergyCo) to develop the Waratah Super Battery — the most powerful battery in the world – to provide a service of at least 700 MW capacity as part of a System Integrity Protection Scheme (SIPS). Powin will supply 2,592 Centipede™ Energy Segments and 288 power conversion systems from their wholly owned subsidiary, EKS Energy for a total project capacity of 909MW / 1915 MWh. Powin will also provide a 20-year long-term service agreement (LTSA) which will enhance the reliability, efficiency and availability of power supplied by the mega battery. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005312/en/ Rendering of the Powin Stack™ 750 Centipede™ Battery Energy Storage Platform (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

City of Tampere: Finland in Co-operation With Japan in Human-Centred Smart Urban Development

TAMPERE, Finland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Tampere, one of Finland’s largest cities, is the first in Europe to introduce the Liveable Well-Being City indicators, which Japan uses to measure well-being factors from the perspective of residents in its 27 cities. The indicators will provide important information to support knowledge management on the state of the urban environment, the quality of services and the well-being of citizens. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005601/en/ The cooperation between Japan and Finland was announced at the Smart City World Expo in Barcelona. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Rollic Completes Acquisition of Mobile Game Developer Popcore

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Zynga Inc., a wholly-owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO), a global leader in interactive entertainment, today announced that its subsidiary Rollic has acquired Popcore, an independent mobile game developer based in Germany. Financial terms were not disclosed. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005207/en/ Zynga Inc., a wholly-owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO), a global leader in interactive entertainment, today announced that its subsidiary Rollic has acquired Popcore, an independent mobile game developer based in Germany. Financial terms were not disclosed. A leader in the puzzle genre, Popcore is home to chart-topping games such as Parking Jam 3D and Pull the Pin!, both of which achieved the status of being among the #1 most downloaded games in the U.S. Apple App Store. The deal further strengthens Zynga’s subsidiary Rollic as a leader among hyper-casual publishers worldwide. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
575K+
Post
609M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy