Chilton Auto Body, the Largest MSO in the CARSTAR Brand, Announces PartsTrader as Their Parts Procurement Platform of Choice

Chilton Auto Body, a leader in collision repair for over 50 years, with 18 locations in the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles, today announced PartsTrader, the world leader in online collision parts procurement, as their preferred parts procurement platform.

Chilton Auto Body provided the following key reasons for their choice of PartsTrader:

Optimized parts pricing and choice

Intuitive, easy-to-use interface

Greater access to deep, actionable data

World-class sales and service support

Ability to customize the platform

“PartsTrader gives us an opportunity to cast a wider net when it comes to optimizing parts purchasing, while at the same time giving us the data we need to help us choose the strongest vendors to support our business, profitability and competitive pricing for our business partners,” said Brian Cronk, Chilton Auto Body’s Vice President of Strategic Operations. “Once I experienced the full scope of the platform’s capabilities, along with the training, support and customization they provide, PartsTrader was an easy choice as our preferred parts procurement platform.”

“We are truly honored to be chosen as Chilton’s parts procurement platform of choice. Chilton is a proven leader and a fast-growing company with a strong history of serving the Bay Area’s collision repair needs,” said Dustin Whitehead, PartsTrader’s Vice President of Collision & Supplier Sales.

About Chilton Auto Body

Chilton Auto Body has provided the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles with world-class collision repair service for over 50 years. Over the last decade, Chilton has solidified its place at the forefront of the collision repair industry, growing to 18 locations. As Chilton Auto Body expands throughout the Bay Area and beyond, the company continues to foster strong relationships with insurers, vendors, partners and, most importantly, customers. Chilton is recognized as a pioneer of electric vehicle collision repair and is considered the leader in the Northern California market. Chilton Auto Body is the largest MSO in the CARSTAR brand, North America’s largest collision repair provider.

About PartsTrader

As the world’s leading parts procurement marketplace, PartsTrader brings together repair shops, parts suppliers, and insurance carriers on one efficient, market-driven platform. PartsTrader helps repair shops make more accurate decisions regarding part-type, price, and availability in order to best serve their customers. Suppliers can quickly grow their market presence and instantly reach thousands of new shops while improving the way they serve their current customers. Insurance carriers gain transparency into the parts procurement process and access to valuable market data, allowing them to increase accuracy and efficiency on every claim. PartsTrader LLC, based in Chicago, is privately held. For more information go to partstrader.com

