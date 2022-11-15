ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Chilton Auto Body, the Largest MSO in the CARSTAR Brand, Announces PartsTrader as Their Parts Procurement Platform of Choice

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022--

Chilton Auto Body, a leader in collision repair for over 50 years, with 18 locations in the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles, today announced PartsTrader, the world leader in online collision parts procurement, as their preferred parts procurement platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005093/en/

Chilton Auto Body provided the following key reasons for their choice of PartsTrader:

  • Optimized parts pricing and choice
  • Intuitive, easy-to-use interface
  • Greater access to deep, actionable data
  • World-class sales and service support
  • Ability to customize the platform

“PartsTrader gives us an opportunity to cast a wider net when it comes to optimizing parts purchasing, while at the same time giving us the data we need to help us choose the strongest vendors to support our business, profitability and competitive pricing for our business partners,” said Brian Cronk, Chilton Auto Body’s Vice President of Strategic Operations. “Once I experienced the full scope of the platform’s capabilities, along with the training, support and customization they provide, PartsTrader was an easy choice as our preferred parts procurement platform.”

“We are truly honored to be chosen as Chilton’s parts procurement platform of choice. Chilton is a proven leader and a fast-growing company with a strong history of serving the Bay Area’s collision repair needs,” said Dustin Whitehead, PartsTrader’s Vice President of Collision & Supplier Sales.

About Chilton Auto Body

Chilton Auto Body has provided the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles with world-class collision repair service for over 50 years. Over the last decade, Chilton has solidified its place at the forefront of the collision repair industry, growing to 18 locations. As Chilton Auto Body expands throughout the Bay Area and beyond, the company continues to foster strong relationships with insurers, vendors, partners and, most importantly, customers. Chilton is recognized as a pioneer of electric vehicle collision repair and is considered the leader in the Northern California market. Chilton Auto Body is the largest MSO in the CARSTAR brand, North America’s largest collision repair provider.

About PartsTrader

As the world’s leading parts procurement marketplace, PartsTrader brings together repair shops, parts suppliers, and insurance carriers on one efficient, market-driven platform. PartsTrader helps repair shops make more accurate decisions regarding part-type, price, and availability in order to best serve their customers. Suppliers can quickly grow their market presence and instantly reach thousands of new shops while improving the way they serve their current customers. Insurance carriers gain transparency into the parts procurement process and access to valuable market data, allowing them to increase accuracy and efficiency on every claim. PartsTrader LLC, based in Chicago, is privately held. For more information go to partstrader.com

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005093/en/

CONTACT: Press Inquiries:

Sidney Lindner

(510) 219-7103

sid@giganticmedia.net

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA ILLINOIS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SPECIALTY OTHER AUTOMOTIVE TIRES & RUBBER PERFORMANCE & SPECIAL INTEREST RETAIL FLEET MANAGEMENT AFTERMARKET AUTOMOTIVE OTHER CONSUMER PUBLIC TRANSPORT TRANSPORTATION TRAVEL OTHER TRANSPORT ALTERNATIVE VEHICLES/FUELS MEN TRUCKING TRANSPORT CONSUMER SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE ONLINE RETAIL AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING MANUFACTURING LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT

SOURCE: PartsTrader, LLC

PUB: 11/15/2022 11:30 AM/DISC: 11/15/2022 11:32 AM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Fire danger elevated as strong winds hit Southern California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Another round of strong Santa Ana winds swept through Southern California on Saturday, increasing the risk of wildfires as humidity levels plummeted. The National Weather Service said winds will be strongest in the morning and begin diminishing by Saturday afternoon. A red flag warning for fire danger was in effect until 10 a.m. Sunday for many mountain and valley areas, where single-digit humidity levels were possible. “If you live in a high fire risk area, now is a good time to view your plans in the event of an evacuation,” the weather service tweeted Friday.
SANTA ANA, CA
The Associated Press

Foot found in Yellowstone hot pool ID'd as that of LA man

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A foot found floating in a Yellowstone National Park hot pool last summer belonged to a 70-year-old man from Los Angeles, park officials said Thursday. It still isn’t clear how the man, Il Hun Ro, ended up in the spring, but investigators don’t suspect foul play, park officials said in a statement. Park staff found Ro’s partial foot inside of a shoe in Abyss Pool in the park’s West Thumb Geyser Basin in August. Investigators concluded that whatever happened to Ro occurred on the morning of July 31, but that nobody saw it. They identified Ro through a DNA analysis and notified his family, officials said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

VanDerveer hits pool, transcends women's coaching eras

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Shuffling along in her slides and cozy Stanford Basketball parka, Tara VanDerveer offers a reminder of her one rule when it comes to swimming: If she’s going to get wet, she absolutely has to stay in for at least 45 minutes. The Hall of Fame coach made a two-minute walk from Maples Pavilion to the pool on Wednesday afternoon ahead of a late tip-off against Cal Poly and accomplished her goal. Regular swimming is one more thing she squeezes into her jam-packed days three times a week to keep mentally and physically ready as she begins her 37th season on The Farm and 44th overall as a women’s head coach. “Short course or long course?” VanDerveer asks aloud while approaching the 25-yard pool before quickly deciding it would be a good day for the 50-meter pool with no other swimmers in sight at either spot.
STANFORD, CA
The Associated Press

Shannon scores 29, No. 15 Illinois rallies past No. 8 UCLA

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Terrence Shannon Jr. made 8 of 9 3-pointers and scored 29 points with 10 rebounds, and No. 19 Illinois rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat No. 8 UCLA 79-70 on Friday night. The Illini (4-0) will play No. 16 Virginia in Sunday’s championship game of the Continental Tire Main Event. UCLA (3-1) faces fifth-ranked Baylor in the consolation game. UCLA led 44-29 early in the second half, and the Bruins were in front by 10 points when Illinois went on a 22-6 run take a lead it never gave back to the delight of a heavily pro-Illini crowd. “I’m really proud of this group,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “Fifteen down, the eighth-ranked team in the country, a lot of unknowns, a lot of guys who have never been there, never done anything remotely close to what this was about. Now it was a home court for us. I will say that.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
575K+
Post
609M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy