ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

10 Young Scientists Named Special Winners of 17th China Youth Science and Technology Award

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2deIqj_0jBc8Afk00

WENZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022--

The 17 th China Youth Science and Technology Award announced a total of 100 winners at the opening ceremony of the World Young Scientist Summit 2022 held in Wenzhou, China on November 12, 2022. Among them, 10 young scientists were granted the Special Award for their extraordinary achievements.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006116/en/

Award Ceremony for the 17th China Youth Science and Technology Award, photo by the WYSS organizing committee

The China Youth Science and Technology Award was established in 1987, as proposed by the older generation of scientists, including Qian Xuesen and Zhu Guangya, to recognize the contribution of young scientists to the development of science and technology in China. Since then, approximately 1,700 scholars have been awarded, nearly 200 of whom were elected academicians of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering. These emerging scientists, engaging in basic research and technology innovation for sectors ranging from economy to cutting-edge technologies, are becoming China’s leading force in the realm of science.

This year, an audience of over 500 young scientists attended the ceremony and exchanged thoughts about how to power the country’s development with science and technology breakthroughs.

“The dream I pursue is to build a widely recognized world-class civil engineering discipline, which is in line with the national strategies,” said Zhou Ying, Special Prize winner and Professor at Tongji University.

“The country is paying more attention to the needs of young talents and encourages them to meet the challenge in key fields,” said Wan Ruixue, the youngest winner and Researcher at Westlake University.

Wan Gang, President of China Association for Science and Technology pointed out that the young people are the most imaginative and creative group playing an important role in sustainable development. “The future of young scientists is limitless,” he said.

The ceremony also attracted young scientists with great international perspectives. For example, Chou Shulei, a young leading figure in the field of sodium-ion batteries globally, recently left Australia for China to help build a 5GWh sodium ion battery production line in the country. Moritz Riede, Professor of Soft Functional Nanomaterials Research at University of Oxford, calls for industry-university-research collaboration to gather young talents and make more achievements. Velia Siciliano, Researcher at Italian Institute of Technology, formed a youth team to promote international cooperation among young scholars.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006116/en/

CONTACT: Shelly Wang

info@xinhuaneteurope.com

KEYWORD: EUROPE CHINA ASIA PACIFIC

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY OTHER SCIENCE NETWORKS RESEARCH SCIENCE HARDWARE

SOURCE: World Young Scientist Summit

PUB: 11/15/2022 11:35 AM/DISC: 11/15/2022 11:36 AM

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Hundreds of sheep have been walking in a circle for 14 days straight and no one knows why

In a rather spooky occurrence, hundreds of sheep have been unsettlingly people by moving in a circle for the past 14 days in the Inner Mongolia region of northern China. Surveillance footage of the peculiar activity depicts a sizable flock moving steadily in an almost perfect circle. While some sheep can be observed watching from outside the rotation, others occasionally stop still in the middle. Chinese state-run media source People's Daily tweeted a video of the peculiar incident on Wednesday, reporting that the sheep are in fine condition and the reason for their bizarre behavior is yet unknown. The video was captioned, "The great sheep mystery! Hundreds of sheep walk in a circle for over 10 days in N China's Inner Mongolia. The sheep are healthy and the reason for the weird behavior is still a mystery."
The Associated Press

Analysis: Have China and India shifted stance on Russia war?

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — China and India, after months of refusing to condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine, did not stand in the way of the release this week of a statement by the world’s leading economies that strongly criticizes Moscow. Could this, at last, signal a bold new policy change by Beijing and New Delhi to align themselves with what the United States and its allies believe is the best way to end a war that has brought death and misery to Ukraine and disrupted millions of lives as food and energy prices soar and economies crack? There’s certainly an eagerness by a world weary of war to see it as the beginning of a shift by the burgeoning global powers. Look close enough, however, and there’s enough subtlety, not to mention spots of vagueness, in both the official statement released at the end of the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, and in actions from China and India themselves, to raise questions about whether a real change is underway.
The Associated Press

North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. While it’s unclear whether North Korea possesses functioning nuclear-armed missiles, some experts say Friday’s launch involved its longest-range missile, which is still under development and is designed to carry multiple nuclear warheads to overcome U.S. missile defense systems. North Korea’s recent torrid run of weapons tests aims to advance its nuclear arsenal and win greater concessions in future diplomacy. It comes as China and Russia have opposed U.S. moves to toughen U.N. sanctions aimed at curbing North Korea’s nuclear program. The United States quickly condemned the launch and vowed to take “all necessary measures” to guarantee the safety of its territory and its allies South Korea and Japan. Vice President Kamala Harris met with the leaders of those countries and of Australia, Canada and New Zealand who are attending a regional forum in Bangkok to discuss the launch.
The Associated Press

The Latest | UN Climate Summit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — European officials insisted Saturday that a deal at U.N. climate talks should include a commitment to keep the 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) target of the 2015 Paris agreement alive. “We need to get a deal on 1.5 degrees. We need strong wording on mitigation and that’s what we’re going to push,” said Ireland’s Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan, who is also the European lead negotiator on loss and damage. Mitigation is climate-speak for cutting emissions. German climate envoy Jennifer Morgan also called for keeping the “1.5 degree in sight,” to be able to “to keep the losses and the damages in check.” Romina Pourmokhtari, Sweden’s climate minister added that “science says that we’re in a rush and that has to be represented in the negotiations that we have.”
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
575K+
Post
609M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy