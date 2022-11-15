ST. PAUL, Minn. – A critical part of a Twin Cities pet business is missing.Darryl Michaelson owns Purrniture Cat Furniture in St. Paul. For 31 years, he has been building furniture from repurposed wood and carpet scraps.He used a trailer to transport his creations, and parked it in the same place for years. But when he showed up to work recently, it wasn't there."I use it regularly for deliveries and doing shows, and I just drive a pickup truck otherwise so it definitely has been a setback since it's been gone," Michaelson said.He says the trailer was empty, but now he's had to rent trailers which is costing him more. Call St. Paul Police if you see it.

