Today Might Just Be The Worst Day Driving In Central Minnesota…Here’s Why
So we are on day 3 of snow falling here in Central Minnesota. We've seen the temps fall below freezing during the nights, and with not much salt and sand on the roads, compared to later in the season I'm thinking we are going to have overconfident drivers hitting the roads today.
Winter Hazard Awareness Week: Indoor Winter Safety
From the Minnesota Department of Public Safety and the National Weather Service • November 17, 2022. To help Minnesota residents minimize the risks of winter, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, in collaboration with the National Weather Service and other state, federal, and non-profit agencies, sponsors Winter Hazard Awareness Week each fall.
Find yourself in a ditch this winter? Here's what to do
A blast of winter weather sent cars across Minnesota spinning and crashing Monday as some areas saw up to 5 inches of snow. First responders say there's one mistake drivers make after a crash that puts more lives at risk and that is getting out of their car. "The first...
First significant snow in Twin Cities: Preparing for winter driving
MINNEAPOLIS – The first significant snowfall can be pretty to look at, but perilous to drive in. Law enforcement and safety experts urge caution on the roadways and slower speeds to adjust to the wintery conditions. Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras captured spinouts, crashes and other close calls throughout Monday. Some cars veered off the roads and into ditches. In Bloomington, the fire department there said a driver southbound on Highway 169 was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after the person's car lodged under a semi-truck. The Minnesota State Patrol said from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., there were...
Snow totals surpass 20 inches on parts of Minnesota's North Shore
Photo: David Stieler (left) and Charlie Pavlisich pose for a photo after shoveling snow at Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center in Finland, Minn. on Wednesday. Courtesy of Pete Harris. - MPR News - November 16, 2022. Snow continued to pile up along Minnesota’s North Shore on Wednesday, as totals from...
NEXT Weather: Another day of on-and-off snow before bitter cold arrives
MINNEAPOLIS -- Thursday will be yet another day of on-and-off snow showers across Minnesota.Pockets of snow early in the day could snarl the morning commute, so WCCO has issued a NEXT Drive Alert.Aside from the snow, Thursday will be a transition day, temperature-wise. Highs in the Twin Cities will be in the mid-20s.Colder air arrives Thursday night, and on Friday, temperatures will drop into the teens.Expect more snow late Friday into Saturday morning, and Saturday will be another very cold day.Sunday will be slightly warmer, but temperatures will still be below average. By next Tuesday, temperatures should be above freezing again.
New tool will help Minnesota firefighters save lives
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety State Fire Marshal Division announced Wednesday that they are launching a new tool that will help firefighters identify patterns and hopefully prevent future fires. The new software platform, known as the Fire Risk Analysis Tool, maps which areas in a given community suffer the...
Minnesotans React To A Pig On The Loose, Roaming Around A City
An unaccompanied pig went viral in Minnesota as it was seen roaming around the city and no one knew who the pig belongs to. A lot of crazy things and random things happen in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Like people stealing large bells from cemeteries and churches, or a famous actress and singer being randomly spotted in Duluth. I swear there's always something happening in Minnesota.
5 Things People in Minnesota Must Do To Survive Winter
We've already had a few inches of snow thrown at us in Minnesota which officially means in my world that summer is over. Besides making sure our snowblowers are ready for that first snow dump, there are a few things that we need to do as Minnesotans to help us get ready for all of the winter things that are headed our way.
Here's how much snow has fallen in Minnesota this week
19.7 inches - 7 miles west of Hovland. "A mid-November Lake Effect snowstorm is a great way to get winter started. With 9” so far and another 6” – 12” forecast, the North Shore has suddenly transformed to full-on winter," Lutsen Mountains' Facebook page reads. Here...
Bitter cold headed for Minnesota; snow showers linger
Light snow showers and flurries continue with heavier snow showers along the North Shore into Friday. Wednesday will be milder in the 30s but still below normal before colder air arrives Thursday. Subzero wind chills are possible for many by Friday morning. Snow so far. The prolonged snowfall since Monday...
Road salt is still polluting local water; here's how you can help
MINNEAPOLIS — The return of winter might have you feeling stressed and a little salty, but it probably doesn't compare to the stress that road salt is having on our infrastructure and watersheds. According to the Metropolitan Council, 42 Twin Cities waterbodies are contaminated with excess chloride, but Judy...
Making sure every Northland community is emergency response capable is tough amongst staffing, funding shortage
Like many other industries, emergency responders and ambulance services are facing staffing and funding issues. At a roundtable in Duluth Wednesday, several organizations discussed those challenges and possible solutions. When someone is facing a crisis, a quick response from Emergency Medical Services can be the difference between life and death.
Audubon conservation officer warns Minnesota could lose its iconic loons, but offers tips to help birds survive.
Marshall Johnson issued a grim warning: The common loon, the Minnesota state bird and a symbol of the north woods, will disappear from the state in many of our lifetimes if the planet continues to warm at a rapid rate. Loons—the black and white water birds known for their haunting...
Photos: Twin Cities sees first sticky snowfall
On Monday morning the Twin Cities metro area saw its first sticky snow fall of the season. As in Minnesota winter tradition, more than 300 car crashes were reported on Minnesota highways. For greater Minnesota, this isn’t new. Duluth already had six inches of snow and west-central Minnesota woke up with a dusting Sunday.
Twin Cities animal shelter needs more people to help care for pets once families adopt
While many animal shelters nationwide are at- or over-capacity, at least one in the Twin Cities is facing another problem: it is having a difficult time hiring vet techs.
Thief drives off with Purrniture Cat Furniture's trailer
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A critical part of a Twin Cities pet business is missing.Darryl Michaelson owns Purrniture Cat Furniture in St. Paul. For 31 years, he has been building furniture from repurposed wood and carpet scraps.He used a trailer to transport his creations, and parked it in the same place for years. But when he showed up to work recently, it wasn't there."I use it regularly for deliveries and doing shows, and I just drive a pickup truck otherwise so it definitely has been a setback since it's been gone," Michaelson said.He says the trailer was empty, but now he's had to rent trailers which is costing him more. Call St. Paul Police if you see it.
NEXT Weather: Another round of snow Tuesday, before big weekend cooldown
MINNEAPOLIS – After 2-4 inches of snow stacked up in the Twin Cities Monday, another round of sustained snowfall is on the way overnight Tuesday - and it will linger well into Wednesday. Tuesday will be slightly warmer in the metro, with highs in the low 30s. Light snow...
How much more snow and how cold will it get in Minnesota?
Another 1-3 inches of snow is forecast to slowly accumulate Tuesday-Thursday in the eastern half of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area. According to the National Weather Service, the bulk of the 1-3 inches should fall Tuesday, with some lingering light snow and flurries Wednesday morning. After a break Wednesday afternoon, a cold front will swing southeast from Canada and deliver another round of light snow.
For Minnesota's Infant Safe Sleep Week: Simple tips can dramatically reduce infants’ risk of unexpected death
From the Minnesota Department of Health - November 14, 2022. For Minnesota’s Infant Safe Sleep Week, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is encouraging parents and caregivers to tune into what pediatricians are saying about the best ways to keep babies sleeping safely. For the first time in five...
