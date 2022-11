Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare has chosen Clay Farell for CEO of St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, Calif. Mr. Farell has 14 years of healthcare experience, according to a Nov. 18 news release from the hospital. He most recently served as CEO of Fountain Valley (Calif.) Regional Hospital, which he initially joined as chief operating officer.

