ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

USFL announces Birmingham Stallions season opener, makes team changes

By Drew Taylor
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SVvpR_0jBc7WEn00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Coming into its second year, the USFL has made several big announcements regarding the upcoming season, especially when it comes to the city of Birmingham.

On Monday, the league announced that the Birmingham Stallions, who won the USFL Championship last year, would kick off the season on April 15 at Protective Stadium.

“The City of Birmingham is honored to have played home to the inaugural USFL season,” Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said in a statement. “Our community embraced the Birmingham Stallions and rallied behind them as they won the USFL Championship. We look forward to again partnering with the other stakeholders to host the Stallions this spring as they defend their title.”

Where do the Birmingham Stallions go to eat in the city?

Last season marked the return of the USFL after folding 36 years ago. In its first iteration, the Stallions were one of the more popular teams in the league, winning two conference titles in their first two years. In its first year coming back, all eight of the USFL’s new teams played at Birmingham’s Protective Stadium.

“Last season, I learned that it’s great to play in Birmingham, but it’s an honor to play for Birmingham,” Stallions head coach Skip Holtz said in a statement. “Thanks to our fans, the USFL is now a proven, stable brand of professional football on the national stage. Being back in Birmingham today is another sign of the USFL’s long-term commitment to this region. The league has more exciting news coming soon.”

Earlier this summer, the USFL announced that other games would be played in other markets, though nothing further has been announced on what that would look like.

On Tuesday, league officials announced that the Tampa Bay Bandits would be moving to Memphis, Tennessee and would become the Showboats. The Memphis Showboats were part of the original USFL lineup from the 1980s, playing from 1984 to 1986.

The Showboats will play at home at Liberty Stadium in Memphis on April 16.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Alabama woman who was allegedly involved in an online relationship with former assistant DA pleads guilty to drug charges

HOUSTON CO, Ala (WDHN)— An Enterprise woman who was allegedly involved in an online relationship with a former assistant DA has pleaded guilty before jury selection was finished. According to the plea agreement, Jamie Connolly 52, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of possession with intent to distribute and will serve four years of a […]
ENTERPRISE, AL
CBS 42

Father of 4 missing Talladega County girls arrested

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The father of four girls who were missing has been arrested and taken into custody, the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office reports. Clifton Christopher Buchanan, 34, of Sylacauga was arrested in Etowah County Friday morning and charged with interference with custody. Buchanan’s arrest comes a day after the Alabama Law Enforcement […]
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Four children missing from Talladega County found safe

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) —  UPDATE: All four children were located safe in Clayton County, Georgia. ORIGINAL: The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating four children who were last seen Thursday afternoon. ALEA has issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for four members of the Buchanan family, who were […]
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Vestavia Hills police searching for missing 17-year-old

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — The Vestavia Hills Police Department is searching for a teenager who went missing earlier this week. Anthony Xavier Costa, 17, was last seen Monday, Nov. 14. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 230 pounds. According to police, he may be in the Alabaster area. Anyone with information on Costa’s […]
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
CBS 42

Body found near road in Fairfield

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A body was discovered near a roadway in Fairfield Saturday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, an off-duty deputy found debris in the roadway around 1:45 a.m. while in the 6500 block of Aaron Aranov Drive. After further investigation, the deputy discovered the body of a male victim. […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

69K+
Followers
15K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy