USFL announces Birmingham Stallions season opener, makes team changes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Coming into its second year, the USFL has made several big announcements regarding the upcoming season, especially when it comes to the city of Birmingham.

On Monday, the league announced that the Birmingham Stallions, who won the USFL Championship last year, would kick off the season on April 15 at Protective Stadium.

“The City of Birmingham is honored to have played home to the inaugural USFL season,” Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said in a statement. “Our community embraced the Birmingham Stallions and rallied behind them as they won the USFL Championship. We look forward to again partnering with the other stakeholders to host the Stallions this spring as they defend their title.”

Last season marked the return of the USFL after folding 36 years ago. In its first iteration, the Stallions were one of the more popular teams in the league, winning two conference titles in their first two years. In its first year coming back, all eight of the USFL’s new teams played at Birmingham’s Protective Stadium.

“Last season, I learned that it’s great to play in Birmingham, but it’s an honor to play for Birmingham,” Stallions head coach Skip Holtz said in a statement. “Thanks to our fans, the USFL is now a proven, stable brand of professional football on the national stage. Being back in Birmingham today is another sign of the USFL’s long-term commitment to this region. The league has more exciting news coming soon.”

Earlier this summer, the USFL announced that other games would be played in other markets, though nothing further has been announced on what that would look like.

On Tuesday, league officials announced that the Tampa Bay Bandits would be moving to Memphis, Tennessee and would become the Showboats. The Memphis Showboats were part of the original USFL lineup from the 1980s, playing from 1984 to 1986.

The Showboats will play at home at Liberty Stadium in Memphis on April 16.

