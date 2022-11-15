Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Explosion rocks Sacramento neighborhood, police say 'small device' detonated at Z'berg Park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For people who live near Sacramento’s Z'berg Park, a Thursday night explosion was nearly impossible to miss. “All of a sudden, we just heard this loud bang. It kind of startled all of us,” said William Brannigan, who heard the explosion and lives nearby.
2news.com
Multiple Cars Broken Into In Truckee/Tahoe Area
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is reminding neighbors to be extra cautious as we being outdoor winter activities and holiday shopping. As of Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office has received reports from eight victims whose vehicles were parked at various trailheads and businesses.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Hit-and-Run Occurs When Vehicle Leaves Road
A Sacramento hit-and-run resulting in injuries occurred on November 17 on the West Side Freeway. The accident happened around 11:31 a.m. along southbound I-5 just north of the Cosumnes River Boulevard off-ramp. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that a Chevy Traverse was struck in the number one lane and spun all the way across the roadway to the right-hand side.
Multiple injured in rollover crash in Rancho Cordova: Metro Fire
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — Several people were injured Thursday in Rancho Cordova during a rollover crash, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said. The crash between a box truck and a minivan happened around 4 p.m. on White Rock Road, near Prairie City Road. The CHP said a large box truck lost control while driving […]
Pedestrian hit by car while running across freeway in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near Highway 50 westbound and the 26th Street offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP told FOX40 News that a person was running from the center divide to the right shoulder around 6:48 p.m. Officers said that the person died on the scene […]
KCRA.com
Sacramento Fire Department says trailer full of hazardous chemicals from deceased chemist stolen
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Fire Department said Thursday that one of its trailers full of hazardous chemicals from a deceased chemist was stolen. The chemicals inside that trailer could be dangerous if inhaled, the fire department said. Fire crews in late October went to a scheduled clean-up of...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Felon arrest, identity theft, warrants
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Oct. 27. Tyler Tallmadge Norwood, 29, was arrested at 11:18 p.m. on suspicion of an outside felony warrant in the 11800 block of...
Car crashing through fence in Sacramento causes home evacuation due to gas smell
SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento Police have opened an investigation after a car crashed through a fence.When officers arrived at the site of the crash, the 1300 block of Arcade Boulevard, the scent of gas was so strong that a CBS13 photographer was told to move back for his safety.Police were asked if the vehicle's driver was OK, but they could not answer because the person left the scene before authorities arrived. The crash forced a neighbor to evacuate his family from his home because the smell of gas in the neighborhood was strong.PG&E is on the scene assessing the smell of the gas.
Crews douse fire at homeless camp off Highway 50 in Placerville
PLACERVILLE — Firefighters doused a blaze that spread in a homeless camp off Highway 50 in Placerville Thursday morning. The fire was first reported just before 7:30 a.m. south of the highway and north of Broadway. Cal Fire AEU as well as El Dorado County Fire Protection District crews responded to the scene and found a modified structure had caught fire. Crews were able to keep the fire within the 100-square-foot encampment. No injuries were reported, Cal Fire says. Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
DUI Accident Body Found on Highway 50
Body Recovered Days after Alleged DUI Accident on Highway 50. A body was found along Highway 50 following a recent alleged DUI accident after officers with the CHP were notified of a deceased person on the opposite side of a guardrail in the bushes. The accident involved a Mercedes and Toyota Prius in the westbound lanes of the highway on November 11. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers placed the driver of the Mercedes under arrest for suspected drunk driving.
actionnewsnow.com
3 miles of passing lanes on Highway 70 to open next week
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans says it plans to have passing lanes on Highway 70 in southern Butte County open by Wednesday. A three-mile stretch of passing lanes between East Gridley Road and Lower Honcut Road will be opening before the Thanksgiving holiday. “We’re on target to finish construction of...
CHP investigating after body found near crash in El Dorado County
PLACERVILLE -- Officers are asking for the public's help to find a possible connection between a crash on Friday and a body found the next day along the highway in El Dorado County.According to a statement from the CHP's Placerville office, on Nov. 11 at 7:43 p.m., officers responded to a Hwy. 50 crash near Mosquito Rd. that involved a Mercedes-Benz and a Prius. When they arrived, officers say, they discovered that the driver of the Mercedes-Benz, 35-year-old Erica Chambers of Camino, had left the scene, and with the help of Placerville police, was located soon after. Chambers was treated...
Sacramento resident arrested on gun charge after traffic stop in Placer County
A Sacramento resident was arrested in Placer County on several gun- and drug-related charges. According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, on November 7 at 1:34 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with three people inside near Sterling Parkway in unincorporated Lincoln. At least one of the people inside the vehicle was a felon. Inside the vehicle, the deputy allegedly found pepper spray in the center console and a taser in the glove compartment. They also allegedly found a bag containing a jar with marijuana inside, a scale, a loaded 9mm handgun magazine, and an untraceable "ghost gun" handgun.The sheriff's office says the deputy determined the bag belonged to the driver, 24-year-old Rose Green, of Sacramento. Green was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition, and several other charges.
Sacramento County activates motel respite centers for the unhoused
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance will be starting its Weather Respite Motel Sheltering program on Friday and continuing through the next week when overnight temperatures are expected to be low. “Respite motel sheltering will follow the same process DHA (Department of Human Assistance) and referral partners used during previous […]
Toddler dies, 2 adults injured in crash on California's I-80
A toddler was killed in a crash Wednesday on eastbound I-80 in Citrus Heights, Calif., officials said.
Injuries Reported In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle accident on Wednesday. The accident occurred on Interstate 80 near the Sacramento-Placer county line at around 8:45 a.m. The officials have not disclosed how many people have been injured or killed in the accident.
Crash on Interstate 80 kills toddler, leaves two other people with major injuries
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A two-vehicle collision at the Riverside Avenue on-ramp on eastbound Interstate 80 resulted in the death of a toddler, according to the California Highway Patrol. Video Above: Body found near area where DUI crash occurred The CHP’s Auburn office said that a white Volkswagon sedan with a possible flat tire was […]
Fire at Sacramento tire shop prompts firefighter response
SACRAMENTO -- A fire at a tire shop in North Sacramento prompted a response from firefighters.Crews that arrived at the fire on Marysville Boulevard and North Avenue said this was the second fire at the business in weeks.No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Placerville man’s body found hours after DUI crash occurred in the same area
PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The body of a Placerville man was found on Saturday near where a woman was arrested the night before as a drunken driving suspect, according to the California Highway Patrol. On Friday night, officers were sent to the area of Mosquito Road and Highway 50 after receiving reports of a crash […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
South Lake Tahoe Single-Vehicle Crash Kills Driver
A woman died on November 14 in a single-vehicle crash close to South Lake Tahoe. The accident occurred along S.R. 89 southbound near Pickett’s Junction around 4:25 in the morning. The accident occurred when the driver, in a Hyundai Elantra, exited the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed into a boulder, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
