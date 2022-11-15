Woman tries to steal over $1,000 worth of cold, flu medicine from Publix in Newnan

Woman attempts to steal over $1,000 worth of cold, flu medicine in Newnan Newnan Police are searching for a woman who attempted to steal over $1,000 worth of cold and flu medicine from a local grocery store.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The Newnan Police Department is asking for your help to find a woman they say tried to steal over-the-counter flu and cold medicine.

Police said on Nov. 7 a woman carrying a large shopping bag went into the Publix located off 1111 Lower Fayetteville Road.

She then stuffed the bag with $1,300 worth of cold, flu, and allergy medicine and covered it with a bag of cotton balls.

She was confronted as she was leaving the store and left the bag.

According to the store employees, this is not the woman’s first time trying to steal in that store. Investigators released photos of the woman they are searching for.

Police said she was last seen driving a black Nissan Rogue with a Georgia temporary tag number P3784974.

Newnan police said if you happen to know her, or see her, to contact the investigator here.

