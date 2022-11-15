ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: November 18-20, 2022

Welcome to winter! The cold and snowy weather will help set the scene for a couple of Christmas Parades or to check out some holiday decorations and shopping. It is also the last weekend to visit the John Ball Zoo for the 2022 season. If you'd rather be indoors, there is the International Wine, Beer and Food Festival and a concerts and a Hollywood medium.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Ducks Are Getting In A Row For the Grand Rapids Amphitheater

The 12,000-seat amphitheater that will be built in the next couple of years in Grand Rapids has its ducks in a row and things appear to be moving swimmingly. I have been lucky enough to see concerts in all the major cities in the state of Michigan, and I remember driving to Grand Rapids often for shows way before I ever lived here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Bring A Can, Get A Gram With This West Michigan Dispensary

Celebrate "Danksgiving" the right way by giving back to those in need!. A few Michigan cannabis dispensaries are collaborating together this Thanksgiving season. The 'Bring A Can, Get A Gram' food drive is taking place throughout the state of Michigan. Every customer who brings in canned goods will get one...
MICHIGAN STATE
West Michigan Based Creamery Offers Ice Cream Advent Calendar Ahead Of The Holidays

We are in the countdown to the holidays! What better way to mark the passing days than with the traditional Advent calendar?. First used by German Lutherans in anticipation of Christmas Day, the Advent calendar is now used by many other Christian denominations to count down the days until December 25. These days the Advent calendar has grown in popularity and is now used by just about everyone, religious or not.
NASHVILLE, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
