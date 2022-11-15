Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his gardenAmy ChristieGrand Rapids, MI
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Related
4 Michigan Cities To Visit For The Best Winter Family Vacation
With all of the snow coming down, you are probably thinking "Welp, I'm staying in the house for the next few months." While that is a valid point, there are still so many amazing cities to experience, specifically during wintertime. You can plan a little winter fun at these winter...
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: November 18-20, 2022
Welcome to winter! The cold and snowy weather will help set the scene for a couple of Christmas Parades or to check out some holiday decorations and shopping. It is also the last weekend to visit the John Ball Zoo for the 2022 season. If you'd rather be indoors, there is the International Wine, Beer and Food Festival and a concerts and a Hollywood medium.
Malfunction Causes Tornado Sirens to Sound Off in Portage, MI
The recent snowfall we've been experiencing has made life in West Michigan a bit chaotic-- to say the least!. Our first Winter storm warning is really living up to the hype with WWMT's Keith Thompson reporting six inches of snow has already fallen as of yesterday evening. However, the snow...
Ducks Are Getting In A Row For the Grand Rapids Amphitheater
The 12,000-seat amphitheater that will be built in the next couple of years in Grand Rapids has its ducks in a row and things appear to be moving swimmingly. I have been lucky enough to see concerts in all the major cities in the state of Michigan, and I remember driving to Grand Rapids often for shows way before I ever lived here.
It’s Gonna Feel Stuffed This Thanksgiving Flying Out Of Grand Rapids
If you're planning on flying out of Grand Rapids for Thanksgiving travel, you might want to plan ahead. The airport is expecting around 75,000 travelers to use the Gerald R. Ford International Airport between Tuesday, November 22nd, and the following Monday, November 28th. Gerald R. Ford Airport’s COO Alex Peric...
Watch Out! There is A Grand Rapids Winter Storm Warning With Lots of Snow
It was such a nice Fall, and wasn't it 70 degrees last week? Not anymore! Lots of snow is coming and we have a Winter Storm Warning beginning at 7 am Thursday morning through 7 am Saturday. Welcome to an early Winter!. So, our friendly Fox17 Meteorologists are saying that...
Not One But THREE New Taco John’s Set to Open in West Michigan Next Month
Back in February we told you that Grand Rapids would be getting a new place to celebrate Taco Tuesday - well we know when and where three new Taco John's will open in the area!. Taco John's Opening First Michigan Locations in Grand Rapids. Meritage Hospitality Group has signed a...
WATCH: Cars and Buses Slide Down Icy Michigan Street In Grand Rapids
If you grew up in West Michigan you're used to heavy lake-effect snow and all the other fun things that come with wintertime driving. With that being said, even if you're used to it, that doesn't mean that you'll be able to drive in it without any problems. Drivers heading...
Grand Rapids, Detroit, And Flint Are The Most Rat Infested Cities In Michigan
Orkin pest control annually releases a list of the 50 most rat-infested cities in the nation, and this year, if you're a Michigan resident, you may be living in one of them. What is the most rat-infested city in the country?. According to the annual survey from Orkin, the most...
Bring A Can, Get A Gram With This West Michigan Dispensary
Celebrate "Danksgiving" the right way by giving back to those in need!. A few Michigan cannabis dispensaries are collaborating together this Thanksgiving season. The 'Bring A Can, Get A Gram' food drive is taking place throughout the state of Michigan. Every customer who brings in canned goods will get one...
West Michigan Based Creamery Offers Ice Cream Advent Calendar Ahead Of The Holidays
We are in the countdown to the holidays! What better way to mark the passing days than with the traditional Advent calendar?. First used by German Lutherans in anticipation of Christmas Day, the Advent calendar is now used by many other Christian denominations to count down the days until December 25. These days the Advent calendar has grown in popularity and is now used by just about everyone, religious or not.
Here’s Where to Charge Your Electric Car for Free in West Michigan
As gas prices continue to relentlessly rise in West Michigan, it can feel like you're working hard just to put gas in your car to be able to drive to work. So, maybe you're considering the switch to an electric vehicle. Most of the major auto manufacturers offer at least...
On the Mooove! West Michigan Police Wrangle Three Escaped Cows
Some escape-artist cows decided to take a snowy stroll through West Michigan this week... We're used to watching out for wandering deer this time of year - but cows on the loose are more unusual to see!. The Walker Police Department shared a post to Facebook saying three rogue cows...
Have You Noticed Brighter Street Lights Around Grand Rapids?
After the clocks changed last week, so did the street light outside my house. I think I'd rather deal with the light setting sun. Grand Rapids Has Slowly Been Converting Street Lights. When I came home the Monday after the time change last week, I saw some city crews working...
‘Bad Axe’ Docu-film to Premiere at 3 Michigan Celebration Cinemas
When you hear the words Bad Axe in relation to Michigan, you'd probably think of a rural town in Michigan's thumb. But, today, we're talking about a new documentary that you can catch in theaters for a limited time. Bad Axe is a documentary about,. a closely knit Asian-American family...
Bridge St. is Booming! Another New Bar Opens on Grand Rapids West Side
The food and drink scene on Bridge Street continues to grow!. Recently we told you about Drip Drop Cocktail Room opening up on the street level of 443 Bridge St. NW, in the former home of The Sovengard (which is moving to 1232 Bridge St. NW). Well, in the lower...
Can You Get A Ticket For Warming Up Your Car In Michigan?
With all of this snow that is coming to Grand Rapids, I am not feeling excited about sitting in my car. I am not a big fan of the cold and I know that it will take forever to warm up. Before you go and warm up your vehicle, you...
Central Michigan vs Western Michigan Played in Complete Blizzard in Mount Pleasant
Think Snowbowl football and you're reminded of memorable games in New England like the Tuck Rule game from the 2001 Divisional Playoffs or the sloppy 0-3 Snowplow game from '82. Add a new snow-coated game to football lore, the 2022 Central Michigan vs Western Michigan game. Fat flakes were falling...
Did You Know It’s Illegal To Have A Snowball Fight In This Part Of Grand Rapids?
Snowball fights are a right of passage for all kids once the wintertime starts. It never occurred to me that some children don't get to experience snowball fights because of laws within their cities. There are even cities in Michigan that have banned all snowball fights. Houghton. Within the city...
Will The New Kalamazoo Basketball Team Be The New Rival For Grand Rapids Fusion?
If you are a lover of basketball, regardless of the league or level, you may be super excited about this announcement for a new basketball team. With the new Kalamazoo basketball team making announcements, I wonder if the Grand Rapids Fusion will have some competition close by. The Kalamazoo Galaxy...
97.9 WGRD
Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0