cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Eyes turn to Grayscale Bitcoin Trust after FTX collapse; Cardano to launch fiat-backed stablecoin in 2023
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Nov. 18 includes fears of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust being in trouble, Bahamas’ order for FTX to transfer its digital assets, and SafePal’s 125% spike as a result of the increasing popularity of non-custodial wallets. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)...
Elon Musk calls for 'anyone' left at Twitter who can write software to meet him, or fly in, to help him 'better understand' Twitter's tech
Hundreds of Twitter employees effectively resigned on Thursday in response to an ultimatum from CEO Elon Musk.
Who sold the most BTC in the aftermath of the FTX collapse? 10yr holders sell at highest ever rate
Aside from wiping out billions from the global market cap, the collapse of FTX also wiped out the confidence of even the most convinced Bitcoin holders. The market saw aggressive selling pressure last week, pushing Bitcoin’s price down to as low as $15,500. CryptoSlate looked at the changes in...
Bahamas watchdog ordered FTX to send digital assets to its wallet
The Securities Commission of Bahamas revealed on Nov. 18 that it directed FTX to transfer digital assets under its control to the Commission’s wallet on Nov. 12. According to the regulator, the directive was aimed at “safekeeping” the assets and “was necessary to protect the interests of clients and creditors” of the bankrupt exchange.
Upbots issues recovery plan in light of FTX, Alameda exposure
Algo crypto trading platform, Upbots, detailed its recovery plan established due to its exposure to the fallout of FTX, and Alameda Research. As the result of “contractual obligations” a portion of Upbot’s liquidity was on FTX at the time of collapse and around 200 million UBXT – Upbot’s native token – is held by Alameda which equates to about 40% of all UBXT tokens.
Genesis sought $1B emergency loan but never got it
Crypto lender Genesis sought out an emergency loan of $1 billion from investors in the wake of FTX’s collapse and ensuing bankruptcy but never got the funds it requested, The Wall Street Journal reported Nov. 17. The loan request came before the company sent out a notification to clients...
Nexo set to launch their own non-custodial smart wallet
Nexo is set to launch its own multifunctional, non-custodial, EVM-compatible smart wallet dubbed ‘The Nexo Wallet.’. This self-governed wallet will also function as an identity wallet, allowing users to use Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) to build up, and utilize the benefits of their self-governed Web3 profile. This self-governed setup ultimately allows users to retain ownership of their identity profile, which centralized companies almost always retain.
Silvergate records reveal $425M in transfers to South American money launderers
Silvergate Bank, a provider of financial services to the digital currency industry, was recently subpoenaed and found to have $425 million in transfers among its crypto bank accounts to South American money launderers. Detective Benjamin Dusenbery subpoenaed Silvergate for multiple digital cryptocurrency trading platforms’ bank account records. Following examination...
Deus ex Machina: Züs Arrives to Solve Web3’s Big Data Problem with the Future of Decentralized Storage
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Cupertino, CA, 17th November, 2022, Chainwire — dStorage leader 0Chain becomes Züs, offering lightning fast solutions for DeFi NFTs, and the...
How web3 gives power back to the players with Alex Connolly CTO of Immutable X – CryptoSlateIRL #22
Speaking with CryptoSlate’s Akiba at the recent NFT.London event, CTO of Immutable X, Alex Connolly, spoke about the future of web3 gaming and the power it gives back to the players. Immutable X has taken the web3 industry by storm, growing to a $2.5 billion valuation in just two years.
CertiK investigates KYC actors hired to scam the web3 community
Blockchain and decentralized finance (DeFi) focused security platform Certik’s investigation led to the discovery of the professional “KYC actors” who bypass KYC processes to scam crypto communities, according to a Nov. 17 Certik blog post. A KYC actor is defined as an individual who rogue developers hire...
Crypto Snack enables RCD Espanyol to become the first football club to integrate crypto payments
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Tallinn, Estonia, 17th November, 2022, Chainwire — Crypto Snack, a global pioneer in cryptocurrency payment solutions, today announced the start of...
Bitcoin owes its success in Nigeria to the unstoppable youth, says Paxful CEO
CryptoSlate caught up with Ray Youssef, the co-founder and CEO of the peer-to-peer trading platform Paxful, during Bitcoin Amsterdam. He said the mental strength and hustle of Nigerians, combined with the introduction of Bitcoin rails in the country, is making a real difference in breaking “economic apartheid.”. The issue...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: SBF faces investor lawsuit in the US as Australia suspends FTX operations; LFG spent $2.8B on UST peg defense
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Nov. 16 includes Gemini halting withdrawals on its Earn program, Coinbase saying it has zero exposure to Genesis Trading, and Messari estimating that FTX investors may get back up to 50% of their funds after bankruptcy process. CryptoSlate Top Stories. The ripple effect...
Research: 78% of all staked ETH is across 4 centralized providers; 74% of all blocks are OFAC compliant
Lido – 4.5 Million ETH staked. At press time, almost 75% of all blocks produced by ETH are considered Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) compliant, with this number only increasing each week. Contrastingly, a total of around 15% of all blocks produced by ETH are still non-OFAC compliant, while the remaining 11% are ‘non-MEV-Boost’ blocks.
FTX collapse: 3AC co-founder Kyle Davies says ‘we’re looking forward to justice’
Speaking to CNBC about the FTX collapse, Three Arrow Capital co-founder Kyle Davies slighted the bankrupt exchange by saying:. “In the trueness of time, we will find out the truth and we’re looking forward to justice.”. FTX filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11 following a run that depleted the...
Community fears FTX implosion might affect Grayscale
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) shares are selling at a record discount of 42.69% to the underlying asset’s value following FTX’s implosion and fears of market contagion. According to Ycharts data, GBTC shares are trading for $8.75 as of press time, which represents a 74% decline on the year-to-date metric and an 84% drop since Bitcoin peaked at over $69,000 in 2021. For context, BTC itself is only down 74% from this all-time high.
FTX attacker continues swapping tokens; exchanges $7.95M BNB for BUSD, ETH
The attackers who drained $600 million from the now-bankrupt exchange FTX, swapped nearly 30,000 BNB tokens for Ethereum (ETH) and Binance USD (BUSD) on Nov. 17. in three transactions, data from Bscscan shows. In the first transaction, the attacker exchanged 10,000 BNB tokens, worth $2.67 million at the time, for...
Coinbase says it has no exposure to Genesis, touts ‘strong capital position’
Due to the chain reaction of events following the FTX collapse, the leading exchange Coinbase felt the need to clarify that it has a ‘strong capital position’ amid market turmoil, and has zero exposure to Genesis. The exchange Tweeted its document explaining its approach to transparency, risk management,...
Candy Club Integrates with OKC (OKX Chain) Ecosystem
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Hong Kong, Hong Kong, 17th November, 2022, Chainwire — Candy Club has successfully integrated into the OKC ecosystem and added a...
