Bahamas watchdog ordered FTX to send digital assets to its wallet

The Securities Commission of Bahamas revealed on Nov. 18 that it directed FTX to transfer digital assets under its control to the Commission’s wallet on Nov. 12. According to the regulator, the directive was aimed at “safekeeping” the assets and “was necessary to protect the interests of clients and creditors” of the bankrupt exchange.
Upbots issues recovery plan in light of FTX, Alameda exposure

Algo crypto trading platform, Upbots, detailed its recovery plan established due to its exposure to the fallout of FTX, and Alameda Research. As the result of “contractual obligations” a portion of Upbot’s liquidity was on FTX at the time of collapse and around 200 million UBXT – Upbot’s native token – is held by Alameda which equates to about 40% of all UBXT tokens.
Genesis sought $1B emergency loan but never got it

Crypto lender Genesis sought out an emergency loan of $1 billion from investors in the wake of FTX’s collapse and ensuing bankruptcy but never got the funds it requested, The Wall Street Journal reported Nov. 17. The loan request came before the company sent out a notification to clients...
Nexo set to launch their own non-custodial smart wallet

Nexo is set to launch its own multifunctional, non-custodial, EVM-compatible smart wallet dubbed ‘The Nexo Wallet.’. This self-governed wallet will also function as an identity wallet, allowing users to use Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) to build up, and utilize the benefits of their self-governed Web3 profile. This self-governed setup ultimately allows users to retain ownership of their identity profile, which centralized companies almost always retain.
Silvergate records reveal $425M in transfers to South American money launderers

Silvergate Bank, a provider of financial services to the digital currency industry, was recently subpoenaed and found to have $425 million in transfers among its crypto bank accounts to South American money launderers. Detective Benjamin Dusenbery subpoenaed Silvergate for multiple digital cryptocurrency trading platforms’ bank account records. Following examination...
CertiK investigates KYC actors hired to scam the web3 community

Blockchain and decentralized finance (DeFi) focused security platform Certik’s investigation led to the discovery of the professional “KYC actors” who bypass KYC processes to scam crypto communities, according to a Nov. 17 Certik blog post. A KYC actor is defined as an individual who rogue developers hire...
Bitcoin owes its success in Nigeria to the unstoppable youth, says Paxful CEO

CryptoSlate caught up with Ray Youssef, the co-founder and CEO of the peer-to-peer trading platform Paxful, during Bitcoin Amsterdam. He said the mental strength and hustle of Nigerians, combined with the introduction of Bitcoin rails in the country, is making a real difference in breaking “economic apartheid.”. The issue...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: SBF faces investor lawsuit in the US as Australia suspends FTX operations; LFG spent $2.8B on UST peg defense

The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Nov. 16 includes Gemini halting withdrawals on its Earn program, Coinbase saying it has zero exposure to Genesis Trading, and Messari estimating that FTX investors may get back up to 50% of their funds after bankruptcy process. CryptoSlate Top Stories. The ripple effect...
Community fears FTX implosion might affect Grayscale

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) shares are selling at a record discount of 42.69% to the underlying asset’s value following FTX’s implosion and fears of market contagion. According to Ycharts data, GBTC shares are trading for $8.75 as of press time, which represents a 74% decline on the year-to-date metric and an 84% drop since Bitcoin peaked at over $69,000 in 2021. For context, BTC itself is only down 74% from this all-time high.
FTX attacker continues swapping tokens; exchanges $7.95M BNB for BUSD, ETH

The attackers who drained $600 million from the now-bankrupt exchange FTX, swapped nearly 30,000 BNB tokens for Ethereum (ETH) and Binance USD (BUSD) on Nov. 17. in three transactions, data from Bscscan shows. In the first transaction, the attacker exchanged 10,000 BNB tokens, worth $2.67 million at the time, for...
Coinbase says it has no exposure to Genesis, touts ‘strong capital position’

Due to the chain reaction of events following the FTX collapse, the leading exchange Coinbase felt the need to clarify that it has a ‘strong capital position’ amid market turmoil, and has zero exposure to Genesis. The exchange Tweeted its document explaining its approach to transparency, risk management,...
Candy Club Integrates with OKC (OKX Chain) Ecosystem

Candy Club has successfully integrated into the OKC ecosystem and added a...

