Kansas State

The Comeback

College football world reacts to controversial cannon incident

In a longstanding tradition, the Texas A&M Aggies have a cannon on the sideline which they fire as a celebration after the team scores touchdowns. But ahead of Saturday’s game against the UMass Minutemen, the team fired the cannon at a pretty inopportune time causing quite a bit of controversy. Ahead of Saturday’s game, a Read more... The post College football world reacts to controversial cannon incident appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
FanSided

Lee Corso marks College Gameday return with a major upset pick

Lee Corso is back on College Gameday, and marked his return with one heck of an upset pick. Coach is back, and we’re happy to see him healthy. Lee Corso missed several weeks of the show he helped make a Saturday staple due to what ESPN described as unspecified health issues. Without digging too much into that, Corso has since stated that he’s feeling much better, and was ready to rock on the Gameday set with an upset pick that would rock the College Football Playoff.
TENNESSEE STATE
FanSided

FanSided

