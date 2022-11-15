Read full article on original website
Related
Texas A&M reaching new lows vs. UMass has fans’ Jimbo Fisher conspiracies cooking
Texas A&M having issues with UMass has people tinfoil hatting about Jimbo Fisher once again. Nobody does less with more than Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, which is why the Aggies are struggling with … UMass. Of all the teams who play in the SEC now, and in...
No. 5 Baylor, No. 8 UCLA clash in Vegas consolation tilt
No. 5 Baylor and No. 8 UCLA both look to avoid leaving Las Vegas with consecutive losses when they meet
College football world reacts to controversial cannon incident
In a longstanding tradition, the Texas A&M Aggies have a cannon on the sideline which they fire as a celebration after the team scores touchdowns. But ahead of Saturday’s game against the UMass Minutemen, the team fired the cannon at a pretty inopportune time causing quite a bit of controversy. Ahead of Saturday’s game, a Read more... The post College football world reacts to controversial cannon incident appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
‘Super happy with the effort’: BYU men place third in NCAA Cross Country Championships
BYU and Utah women’s teams place eighth and 12th, respectively in NCAA Cross Country Championships in Stillwater, Oklahoma
Michigan football RB Blake Corum injured vs. Illinois, but returns for second half
Michigan football's Blake Corum suffered an apparent knee injury late in the first half against Illinois on Saturday in Ann Arbor.
Lee Corso marks College Gameday return with a major upset pick
Lee Corso is back on College Gameday, and marked his return with one heck of an upset pick. Coach is back, and we’re happy to see him healthy. Lee Corso missed several weeks of the show he helped make a Saturday staple due to what ESPN described as unspecified health issues. Without digging too much into that, Corso has since stated that he’s feeling much better, and was ready to rock on the Gameday set with an upset pick that would rock the College Football Playoff.
No. 25 UConn eyes 5-0 start against Delaware State
No. 25 UConn closes a busy stretch of three games in six days on Sunday when Delaware State visits Hartford,
FanSided
296K+
Followers
570K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0