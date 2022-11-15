Read full article on original website
Popculture
Why Tom Brady's Daughter Just Called Him Out
Tom Brady is getting inspiration from his daughter. While appearing on the Let's Go! podcast, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said that Vivan, 9, is helping him find a "better peace of mind" following his divorce from his wife Gisele Bündchen. Brady mentioned that Vivan notices her negative facial expressions while playing football.
Tom Brady reveals who his number 1 cheerleader is
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen may have divorced, but he still has the support of his children. The Bucccanners quarterback has been opening up on the Let’s Go podcast, and on Monday’s episode, he called their 9-year-old daughter Vivian his “number 1” cheerleader. ...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jalen Ramsey Calls Out LeBron James For His Lies
LeBron James’ lies have become the latest internet meme. Jalen Ramsey recently won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. His stature as not just a football player but as a celebrity has risen, and recently, he was on the cover of Haute Living. As someone who plays in Los Angeles, Ramsey fraternizes with some huge stars, including the likes of LeBron James.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
The Hollywood Gossip
Tom Brady Breaks Silence on Divorce: Gisele Who? I Have to Focus on FOOTBALL!
Last week, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen shocked the world by announcing that they had finalized their divorce. While there had been widespread reports of trouble in Tom and Gisele’s relationship, few imagined that the former couple had already agreed to legally end their marriage. The news came out...
hotnewhiphop.com
Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan’s Romance Isn’t “Exclusive”: Report
The socialite and her rumoured beau have been spotted together several times over the past few months. The internet has been speculating that Larsa Pippen’s apparent new beau, Marcus Jordan, is cheating on her. However, sources close to the situation are already shutting those rumours down. As you may...
Keyshawn Johnson 'Beefing' With Star NFL Wide Receiver
Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill appears to dislike ESPN's Keyshawn Johnson so much that he can't even spell his name. Taking to Twitter Tuesday, the NFL's fastest man asked "Why is Keshawn Johnson on TV," with a pair of laughing emojis. Johnson largely chose to sidestep the beef in the...
How did Tom Brady spend his weekend? Helping Hurricane Ian victims in this way.
In the wake of public announcing he and his wife of 13 years, model Gisele Bundchen, are getting a divorce, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady spent part of his weekend delivering food to Hurricane Ian victims, according to reports.
Gisele Buys Mansion Near Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen has reportedly purchased a new mansion near where Tom Brady is building a house.
Antonio Brown Faces Backlash After Sharing Private Message From Tom Brady
Brown's plan to make Brady look bad backfired.
Julian Edelman Cracks Tom Brady Retirement Joke After ’80 For Brady’ Trailer Drops
It only was a matter of time before Julian Edelman quipped Tom Brady about the “80 For Brady” movie. The former New England Patriots receiver, who appears in the movie alongside the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his longtime friend, took to Twitter shortly after the movie trailer was released.
Yardbarker
NFL analyst blasts Bills over new stadium amid upcoming snowstorm
The NFL is monitoring a severe snowstorm expected to affect the Buffalo area this weekend with Sunday's game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills potentially being impacted. With the game potentially being moved, NFL analyst Warren Sharp made an interesting point as it pertains to the Bills' plan to...
NBC Sports
Kittle explains backstory behind Jimmy G's viral courtside moment
While a new episode of "Bachelor In Paradise" was airing on Monday night, Jimmy Garoppolo's gravitational pull sitting courtside at the Warriors game was greater than any contestant on the beach in Mexico. The 49ers' quarterback, along with tight end George Kittle, fullback Kyle Juszczyk and running back Christian McCaffrey...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 11: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters lays out everything you need to know going into Week 11. We'll tell you what games, players and matchups to watch out for, as well as give a prediction for each game coming up this week. Thursday, Nov. 17. Tennessee Titans (6-3) at Green...
Jets Are Reportedly Signing Prominent Free Agent
The New York Jets added a familiar face to their offensive line room on Thursday. The Jets have signed veteran lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who worked out for the team on Monday. Duvernay-Tardif also spent time with the Jets in 2021, appearing in eight games and starting seven. A graduate of...
Christian Watson gets help from Aaron Rodgers to achieve feat so rare no one had seen it in 68 years
Green Bay Packers rookie Christian Watson is suddenly finding his groove — and the end zone. Although the Packers lost Thursday night at home to Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans, Watson at least came away with a memorable performance. Watson finished the game with 48 receiving yards and two touchdowns on just four receptions and six targets. He was the only one in the game who scored a touchdown for the Packers, with Aaron Rodgers seemingly having developed chemistry with the wideout out of North Dakota State.
Stefon Diggs Fires Back At Fans Upset With The 'Snow Game' Decision
The NFL relocated this weekend's matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Cleveland Browns, much to the chagrin of many fans. The two teams were originally scheduled to face off in Buffalo, which is currently being hit with an epic snowstorm. Forecasts have called for the city to see as much as ...
Watch: Trailer for Tom Brady’s new movie ’80 For Brady’ featuring Patriots cast finally released
A new trailer for “80 For Brady”, the much-anticipated Tom Brady film based on a true story, offers a glimpse into the Oscar-studded Patriots reunion. As much as people are tired of seeing Tom Brady, there’s one award-winning duo that could always use a little more screentime: Grace and Frankie.
Patriots have to be ready for Jets' Super Bowl on Sunday in Foxboro
BOSTON -- It wasn't all that long ago that the New England Patriots and New York Jets had themselves a real, viable rivalry. The Jets may not have been winning Super Bowls like the Patriots were, no. But they were winning some head-to-head battles, including the most important one in the 2010 playoffs.Alas, some time has passed since the days of Rex Ryan and Bart Scott walking into Gillette Stadium with a certain level of bravado, and the Jets have assumed the role of Patriots punching bag for about a dozen years. Since that fateful Jets playoff win in Foxboro,...
nbcsportsedge.com
Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 11 of the Fantasy Football Season
Editor's Note: The action never stops at Bet MGM! Sign up now using bonus code BERRY and your first wager is risk free, up to $1,000. Get started here. Having written this column every week of the fantasy football season since 2000, plus my book Fantasy Life, I have heard every possible fantasy football story. Every crazy punishment, every bizarre behavior, every bad beat. Weird rules, over-the-top trash talk, draft day stories that defy belief.
