Why Tom Brady's Daughter Just Called Him Out

Tom Brady is getting inspiration from his daughter. While appearing on the Let's Go! podcast, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said that Vivan, 9, is helping him find a "better peace of mind" following his divorce from his wife Gisele Bündchen. Brady mentioned that Vivan notices her negative facial expressions while playing football.
Tom Brady reveals who his number 1 cheerleader is

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen may have divorced, but he still has the support of his children. The Bucccanners quarterback has been opening up on the Let’s Go podcast, and on Monday’s episode, he called their 9-year-old daughter Vivian his “number 1” cheerleader. ...
Jalen Ramsey Calls Out LeBron James For His Lies

LeBron James’ lies have become the latest internet meme. Jalen Ramsey recently won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. His stature as not just a football player but as a celebrity has risen, and recently, he was on the cover of Haute Living. As someone who plays in Los Angeles, Ramsey fraternizes with some huge stars, including the likes of LeBron James.
Tom Brady Breaks Silence on Divorce: Gisele Who? I Have to Focus on FOOTBALL!

Last week, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen shocked the world by announcing that they had finalized their divorce. While there had been widespread reports of trouble in Tom and Gisele’s relationship, few imagined that the former couple had already agreed to legally end their marriage. The news came out...
Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan’s Romance Isn’t “Exclusive”: Report

The socialite and her rumoured beau have been spotted together several times over the past few months. The internet has been speculating that Larsa Pippen’s apparent new beau, Marcus Jordan, is cheating on her. However, sources close to the situation are already shutting those rumours down. As you may...
Keyshawn Johnson 'Beefing' With Star NFL Wide Receiver

Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill appears to dislike ESPN's Keyshawn Johnson so much that he can't even spell his name. Taking to Twitter Tuesday, the NFL's fastest man asked "Why is Keshawn Johnson on TV," with a pair of laughing emojis. Johnson largely chose to sidestep the beef in the...
NFL analyst blasts Bills over new stadium amid upcoming snowstorm

The NFL is monitoring a severe snowstorm expected to affect the Buffalo area this weekend with Sunday's game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills potentially being impacted. With the game potentially being moved, NFL analyst Warren Sharp made an interesting point as it pertains to the Bills' plan to...
Kittle explains backstory behind Jimmy G's viral courtside moment

While a new episode of "Bachelor In Paradise" was airing on Monday night, Jimmy Garoppolo's gravitational pull sitting courtside at the Warriors game was greater than any contestant on the beach in Mexico. The 49ers' quarterback, along with tight end George Kittle, fullback Kyle Juszczyk and running back Christian McCaffrey...
Jets Are Reportedly Signing Prominent Free Agent

The New York Jets added a familiar face to their offensive line room on Thursday. The Jets have signed veteran lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who worked out for the team on Monday. Duvernay-Tardif also spent time with the Jets in 2021, appearing in eight games and starting seven. A graduate of...
Christian Watson gets help from Aaron Rodgers to achieve feat so rare no one had seen it in 68 years

Green Bay Packers rookie Christian Watson is suddenly finding his groove — and the end zone. Although the Packers lost Thursday night at home to Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans, Watson at least came away with a memorable performance. Watson finished the game with 48 receiving yards and two touchdowns on just four receptions and six targets. He was the only one in the game who scored a touchdown for the Packers, with Aaron Rodgers seemingly having developed chemistry with the wideout out of North Dakota State.
Patriots have to be ready for Jets' Super Bowl on Sunday in Foxboro

BOSTON -- It wasn't all that long ago that the New England Patriots and New York Jets had themselves a real, viable rivalry. The Jets may not have been winning Super Bowls like the Patriots were, no. But they were winning some head-to-head battles, including the most important one in the 2010 playoffs.Alas, some time has passed since the days of Rex Ryan and Bart Scott walking into Gillette Stadium with a certain level of bravado, and the Jets have assumed the role of Patriots punching bag for about a dozen years. Since that fateful Jets playoff win in Foxboro,...
Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 11 of the Fantasy Football Season

Editor's Note: The action never stops at Bet MGM! Sign up now using bonus code BERRY and your first wager is risk free, up to $1,000. Get started here. Having written this column every week of the fantasy football season since 2000, plus my book Fantasy Life, I have heard every possible fantasy football story. Every crazy punishment, every bizarre behavior, every bad beat. Weird rules, over-the-top trash talk, draft day stories that defy belief.
