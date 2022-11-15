Read full article on original website
DNR's EagleCam returns Thursday for its 10th year
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the beloved livestream will return Thursday for its 10th year, which coincides with Give to the Max Day. The female bald eagle who has lived in the nest since the spring of 2019 has "accepted a new mate into her territory." The previous resident female lived in the nest for at least a decade.
DNR repeals ban of lead bullets on some state lands
Photo: A bald eagle gets a dose of anesthesia before undergoing tests to determine whether it has lead poisoning. Many eagles are poisoned after eating meat or entrails from hunter-killed deer. Stephanie Hemphill | MPR News. - MPR News - November 14, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has...
Audubon conservation officer warns Minnesota could lose its iconic loons, but offers tips to help birds survive.
Marshall Johnson issued a grim warning: The common loon, the Minnesota state bird and a symbol of the north woods, will disappear from the state in many of our lifetimes if the planet continues to warm at a rapid rate. Loons—the black and white water birds known for their haunting...
Snow totals surpass 20 inches on parts of Minnesota's North Shore
Photo: David Stieler (left) and Charlie Pavlisich pose for a photo after shoveling snow at Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center in Finland, Minn. on Wednesday. Courtesy of Pete Harris. - MPR News - November 16, 2022. Snow continued to pile up along Minnesota’s North Shore on Wednesday, as totals from...
4 small Northland cities to see state funding for infrastructure, rehab projects
Briggs LeSavage - Northern News Now - November 15, 2022. The state of Minnesota announced four small Northland towns will each see about half a million dollars to pay for infrastructure and rehab projects in their communities. Governor Tim Walz’s office made the announcement Tuesday morning. The funding is...
Confused about Minnesota's THC edibles law? This cannabis attorney has answers
Photo: A chemical diagram of cannabinoids is seen in the lab of Midwest Extraction Services’ Waseca, Minn. facility on Oct. 3. Ben Hovland | MPR News. Cathy Wurzer, Gretchen Brown and Sam Stroozas - MPR News - November 14, 2022. Minnesota’s move in July to legalize the sale of...
More free at-home rapid COVID tests available to Minnesotans
Image: Cook County Public Health and Human Services. From Cook County Public Health and Human Services - November 16, 2022. Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan today announced that four additional free at-home rapid tests are available to all Minnesota households in advance of the Thanksgiving holiday through the state’s online ordering program.
Winter Hazard Awareness Week: Indoor Winter Safety
From the Minnesota Department of Public Safety and the National Weather Service • November 17, 2022. To help Minnesota residents minimize the risks of winter, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, in collaboration with the National Weather Service and other state, federal, and non-profit agencies, sponsors Winter Hazard Awareness Week each fall.
Only a handful of pediatric ICU beds available in Minnesota amid virus surge
Photo: Pediatric Intensive Care Unit beds available in Minnesota, 7-day average as of Tuesday, Nov. 15. Courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Health. A sudden spike in influenza and RSV patients in Minnesota hospitals is continuing to strain pediatric care capacity in the Twin Cities and statewide. Minnesota Department of...
Reports of hate crimes up in Minn., but proving bias remains a challenge
Photo: People hold signs during a Cold Spring City Council meeting in 2021. There were 238 bias-motivated incidents reported in Minnesota last year, but the real number is likely much higher. Dave Schwarz | St. Cloud Times. - MPR News - November 17, 2022. On Oct. 8, police in the...
New tool will help Minnesota firefighters save lives
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety State Fire Marshal Division announced Wednesday that they are launching a new tool that will help firefighters identify patterns and hopefully prevent future fires. The new software platform, known as the Fire Risk Analysis Tool, maps which areas in a given community suffer the...
For Minnesota's Infant Safe Sleep Week: Simple tips can dramatically reduce infants’ risk of unexpected death
From the Minnesota Department of Health - November 14, 2022. For Minnesota’s Infant Safe Sleep Week, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is encouraging parents and caregivers to tune into what pediatricians are saying about the best ways to keep babies sleeping safely. For the first time in five...
Making sure every Northland community is emergency response capable is tough amongst staffing, funding shortage
Like many other industries, emergency responders and ambulance services are facing staffing and funding issues. At a roundtable in Duluth Wednesday, several organizations discussed those challenges and possible solutions. When someone is facing a crisis, a quick response from Emergency Medical Services can be the difference between life and death.
Child care staff shortage forces some centers to consider shutting doors
Photo: Cyndi Cunningham, a family child care provider, on a field trip with some of the children in her care. Cunningham says family child care providers are an economical option to centers but could use more public financial support. Courtesy of Cyndi Cunningham. - MPR News - November 16, 2022.
Minnesota sheriff's "Officer Down Memorial Podcast" drawing an international audience
A sheriff in southern Minnesota is doing his part to make sure fallen officers aren't forgotten. Two years ago, Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose started the Officer Down Memorial Podcast. "My wife will tell you, too, she married a rock and roll DJ. She didn't marry a cop," said Rose.
'Bring Her Home' filmmaker elevates stories of Native women lost but not forgotten
Photo: Thousands fill Cedar Street in Minneapolis during the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples March in February 2019. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News. In Minnesota, officials estimate that 54 Native women are missing statewide at any given time. Although they make up less than 1 percent of the state’s population, homicide rates for Native women were seven times higher than for white women between 1990 and 2016.
How do we forget how to drive in the snow? Blame human nature
Yes Minnesotans, we really do forget how to drive in the winter weather. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, from 2017-2021, there have been more total crashes in November and December during snow and sleet events, than there have been in January and February. Though some drivers are...
Indigenous Business Event Draws Protest From Water Protectors Group
About a dozen protesters were near Pier B on Tuesday evening, rallying against the Minnesota Tribal Contractors Council that was holding its yearly fall networking dinner inside the hotel. The event brought together indigenous and non-indigenous business leaders to connect and talk about the trades industry. The conflict on Tuesday...
MNA leaders to announce next steps in union negotiations Thursday morning
Kelsey Christensen - KSTP News - November 17, 2022. Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association are expected to announce the union’s next steps Thursday as the union negotiates contracts for thousands of nurses. The nurses are asking for pay increases, scheduling changes and safer working conditions. In September, 15,000...
Find yourself in a ditch this winter? Here's what to do
A blast of winter weather sent cars across Minnesota spinning and crashing Monday as some areas saw up to 5 inches of snow. First responders say there's one mistake drivers make after a crash that puts more lives at risk and that is getting out of their car. "The first...
