Wisconsin State

boreal.org

DNR's EagleCam returns Thursday for its 10th year

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the beloved livestream will return Thursday for its 10th year, which coincides with Give to the Max Day. The female bald eagle who has lived in the nest since the spring of 2019 has "accepted a new mate into her territory." The previous resident female lived in the nest for at least a decade.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

DNR repeals ban of lead bullets on some state lands

Photo: A bald eagle gets a dose of anesthesia before undergoing tests to determine whether it has lead poisoning. Many eagles are poisoned after eating meat or entrails from hunter-killed deer. Stephanie Hemphill | MPR News. - MPR News - November 14, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Snow totals surpass 20 inches on parts of Minnesota's North Shore

Photo: David Stieler (left) and Charlie Pavlisich pose for a photo after shoveling snow at Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center in Finland, Minn. on Wednesday. Courtesy of Pete Harris. - MPR News - November 16, 2022. Snow continued to pile up along Minnesota’s North Shore on Wednesday, as totals from...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

More free at-home rapid COVID tests available to Minnesotans

Image: Cook County Public Health and Human Services. From Cook County Public Health and Human Services - November 16, 2022. Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan today announced that four additional free at-home rapid tests are available to all Minnesota households in advance of the Thanksgiving holiday through the state’s online ordering program.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Winter Hazard Awareness Week: Indoor Winter Safety

From the Minnesota Department of Public Safety and the National Weather Service • November 17, 2022. To help Minnesota residents minimize the risks of winter, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, in collaboration with the National Weather Service and other state, federal, and non-profit agencies, sponsors Winter Hazard Awareness Week each fall.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

New tool will help Minnesota firefighters save lives

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety State Fire Marshal Division announced Wednesday that they are launching a new tool that will help firefighters identify patterns and hopefully prevent future fires. The new software platform, known as the Fire Risk Analysis Tool, maps which areas in a given community suffer the...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Making sure every Northland community is emergency response capable is tough amongst staffing, funding shortage

Like many other industries, emergency responders and ambulance services are facing staffing and funding issues. At a roundtable in Duluth Wednesday, several organizations discussed those challenges and possible solutions. When someone is facing a crisis, a quick response from Emergency Medical Services can be the difference between life and death.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

'Bring Her Home' filmmaker elevates stories of Native women lost but not forgotten

Photo: Thousands fill Cedar Street in Minneapolis during the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples March in February 2019. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News. In Minnesota, officials estimate that 54 Native women are missing statewide at any given time. Although they make up less than 1 percent of the state’s population, homicide rates for Native women were seven times higher than for white women between 1990 and 2016.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

How do we forget how to drive in the snow? Blame human nature

Yes Minnesotans, we really do forget how to drive in the winter weather. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, from 2017-2021, there have been more total crashes in November and December during snow and sleet events, than there have been in January and February. Though some drivers are...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Indigenous Business Event Draws Protest From Water Protectors Group

About a dozen protesters were near Pier B on Tuesday evening, rallying against the Minnesota Tribal Contractors Council that was holding its yearly fall networking dinner inside the hotel. The event brought together indigenous and non-indigenous business leaders to connect and talk about the trades industry. The conflict on Tuesday...
boreal.org

MNA leaders to announce next steps in union negotiations Thursday morning

Kelsey Christensen - KSTP News - November 17, 2022. Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association are expected to announce the union’s next steps Thursday as the union negotiates contracts for thousands of nurses. The nurses are asking for pay increases, scheduling changes and safer working conditions. In September, 15,000...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Find yourself in a ditch this winter? Here's what to do

A blast of winter weather sent cars across Minnesota spinning and crashing Monday as some areas saw up to 5 inches of snow. First responders say there's one mistake drivers make after a crash that puts more lives at risk and that is getting out of their car. "The first...
MINNESOTA STATE

