Jinger Duggar Vuolo is making a name for herself away from her famous family. Formerly a cast member of the "19 Kids & Counting" reality show, Jinger now lives outside Los Angeles with her husband, Jeremy, and their two daughters, Felicity and Evangeline. While she helps support the family through her sponsored partnerships on social media, her biggest accomplishment to date may be the release of her explosive upcoming new book. It's a takedown of the extremely restrictive church in which Jinger grew up, which she says left her in fear of incurring God's wrath if she disobeyed the stringent rules.

1 DAY AGO