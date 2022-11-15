ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The List

Comments / 0

Related
The List

How Joy Duggar Forsyth And Her Husband Channeled A Shared Hobby For Their Gender Reveal

Expectant parents are starting to think twice about gender reveal parties. The many members of the Duggar family, however, are not among them. "19 Kids & Counting" siblings such as Jill Duggar Dillard, Jedidiah, and Jeremiah Duggar are among the parents who have announced the arrival of a baby boy or girl by releasing blue confetti, pink powder, or other color-specific materials.
The List

The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Take Sides On Whether Douglas Should Spill Big Secrets Again

Douglas Forrester (Henry Samari) somehow always finds himself in the right place at the right time to uncover the most scandalous secrets. Since taking over the role, Samari's version of Douglas has consistently been the No. 1 foil to his father, Thomas Forrester's (Matthew Atkinson) various misdeeds. Viewers have watched countless times as Douglas rats out his father for underhanded tactics and lying, like when Douglas revealed baby Beth was alive and Thomas knew the entire time, via Soaps In Depth.
The List

Jinger Duggar Vuolo Is Catching Heat For Her Charlie Brown Christmas Tree

Jinger Duggar Vuolo is making a name for herself away from her famous family. Formerly a cast member of the "19 Kids & Counting" reality show, Jinger now lives outside Los Angeles with her husband, Jeremy, and their two daughters, Felicity and Evangeline. While she helps support the family through her sponsored partnerships on social media, her biggest accomplishment to date may be the release of her explosive upcoming new book. It's a takedown of the extremely restrictive church in which Jinger grew up, which she says left her in fear of incurring God's wrath if she disobeyed the stringent rules.
The List

The Lifetime Movie That Stars Taraji P. Henson

Lifetime movies are a guilty pleasure for a whole host of people all over the world. If the movie has enough drama in it to fill the entirety of "Love Island," it's going on our must-watch list. It's even more of a must-see if it stars any of our favorite celebrities, many of whom got their start on the channel (via People). Seeing well-known actors take on the most melodramatic, nail-biting tales is hugely entertaining.
The List

Why The Young And The Restless Fans Are Cheering The Chance And Abby Split

"The Young and the Restless" stunned fans when longtime friends Abby Newman Abbott-Chancellor (Melissa Ordway) and Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) crossed the line, sleeping together, betraying both of their partners. Both Chance and Devon's girlfriend, Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) walked in on Abby and Devon between the sheets in Devon's apartment, much to their horror (via Soaps).
The List

Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About Her Struggles With Infertility

No one ever really knows what goes in another person's life, especially when it comes to celebrities. Though countless articles come out every day about famous people, much of the information is wrong, based on baseless gossip and pure lies. Actress Jennifer Aniston would likely agree. As one of the...
The List

The List

59K+
Followers
41K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy