How Joy Duggar Forsyth And Her Husband Channeled A Shared Hobby For Their Gender Reveal
Expectant parents are starting to think twice about gender reveal parties. The many members of the Duggar family, however, are not among them. "19 Kids & Counting" siblings such as Jill Duggar Dillard, Jedidiah, and Jeremiah Duggar are among the parents who have announced the arrival of a baby boy or girl by releasing blue confetti, pink powder, or other color-specific materials.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Surprise Pregnancy for One Couple
'The Bold and the Beautiful' seemed to imply that a surprise pregnancy could be on the way for one of its super couples.
How Lifetime's A Country Christmas Harmony Is A Love Song To Those Who Miss Their Ex
It's 3 a.m.: should you text your ex to get back together? Most of your friends are screaming at you to not even allow the thought to grow. You guys broke up for a reason, but you really miss them. It could work this time. Well, statistics aren't on your side.
Gilmore Girls' Lauren Graham Wants Women To Know About The Hidden Power We All Possess
She's best known for her role as the fierce and fiery Lorelai Gilmore, Rory Gilmore's outspoken mom on "Gilmore Girls," but there's more to Lauren Graham than you know. Graham recently sat down with Kelly Clarkson on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" this week to chat about one thing she believes women are good at, and how she thinks about getting older.
Woman Furious After Husband Tells Her to 'Spend Thanksgiving Alone' Over Picky Eating
Is it ever justifiable to leave your spouse alone on a major holiday?. In the US, there is no event that is a bigger deal than Thanksgiving. This is an event that allows family to come together to celebrate what they are most grateful for, as well as eat exorbitant amounts of food.
The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Take Sides On Whether Douglas Should Spill Big Secrets Again
Douglas Forrester (Henry Samari) somehow always finds himself in the right place at the right time to uncover the most scandalous secrets. Since taking over the role, Samari's version of Douglas has consistently been the No. 1 foil to his father, Thomas Forrester's (Matthew Atkinson) various misdeeds. Viewers have watched countless times as Douglas rats out his father for underhanded tactics and lying, like when Douglas revealed baby Beth was alive and Thomas knew the entire time, via Soaps In Depth.
Jinger Duggar Vuolo Is Catching Heat For Her Charlie Brown Christmas Tree
Jinger Duggar Vuolo is making a name for herself away from her famous family. Formerly a cast member of the "19 Kids & Counting" reality show, Jinger now lives outside Los Angeles with her husband, Jeremy, and their two daughters, Felicity and Evangeline. While she helps support the family through her sponsored partnerships on social media, her biggest accomplishment to date may be the release of her explosive upcoming new book. It's a takedown of the extremely restrictive church in which Jinger grew up, which she says left her in fear of incurring God's wrath if she disobeyed the stringent rules.
Joe Jonas Describes Why Writing An Original Song For Devotion Was So 'Tough' - Exclusive Interview
When the world thinks of Joe Jonas, a plethora of things may come to mind: co-lead in the Jonas Brothers alongside his younger bro, Nick Jonas, husband to "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner, frontman of dance-rock band DNCE, and now, officially, an occasional actor (yes, besides Disney Channel's 2008 musical-movie "Camp Rock").
Joe Jonas Hopes His Fashion In New Flick Devotion Made His Late Grandpa Proud - Exclusive Interview
In 2005, the Jonas Brothers emerged onto the music scene with their debut hit, "Mandy," and ever since then, the New Jersey-raised trio of brothers have changed the boy-band genre as we know it. Almost two decades later, Joe Jonas, the second of the four Jonas sons, has embarked on...
The Lifetime Movie That Stars Taraji P. Henson
Lifetime movies are a guilty pleasure for a whole host of people all over the world. If the movie has enough drama in it to fill the entirety of "Love Island," it's going on our must-watch list. It's even more of a must-see if it stars any of our favorite celebrities, many of whom got their start on the channel (via People). Seeing well-known actors take on the most melodramatic, nail-biting tales is hugely entertaining.
Schuyler Fisk On The First Advice About Show Business Her Mother Sissy Spacek Gave Her - Exclusive
For Schuyler Fisk, show business has always played a major part of her life. Her famous parents — Academy Award winning actress Sissy Spacek and production designer Jack Fisk — even met on the set of a movie. When Fisk eventually decided that she also wanted to pursue...
Why The Young And The Restless Fans Are Cheering The Chance And Abby Split
"The Young and the Restless" stunned fans when longtime friends Abby Newman Abbott-Chancellor (Melissa Ordway) and Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) crossed the line, sleeping together, betraying both of their partners. Both Chance and Devon's girlfriend, Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) walked in on Abby and Devon between the sheets in Devon's apartment, much to their horror (via Soaps).
Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About Her Struggles With Infertility
No one ever really knows what goes in another person's life, especially when it comes to celebrities. Though countless articles come out every day about famous people, much of the information is wrong, based on baseless gossip and pure lies. Actress Jennifer Aniston would likely agree. As one of the...
