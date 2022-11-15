ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports' post-Week 11 re-rank sees Gators continue to rise

By Sergio De La Espriella
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The latest CBS Sports rankings see the Florida Gators rise for the second consecutive week. They are currently the No. 30 team in the nation and the No. 6 team in the SEC, an improvement of six spots overall and two spots in the SEC.

The Gators are coming off a dominant 38-6 victory over South Carolina which put them at 6-4, clinching bowl eligibility. The game was dominated on the ground, as the Gators racked up 374 rushing yards with Montrell Johnson leading the pack with 161 yards. The defense also stepped up. They have now gone six consecutive quarters without allowing a touchdown.

Florida’s final two games will be played on the road. They wrap up their SEC schedule against Vanderbilt before making the short trip northwest to take on Florida State in a special Black Friday edition of the Sunshine State Showdown. The game will return to its normal post-Thanksgiving Saturday date next season.

The Vanderbilt game will be played in Nashville this Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for noon EST and the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

