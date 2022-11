Big plans have been announced for the former Wetsel Seed Complex on Harrisonburg. The vacant building on West Main Street was sold for just under three-million-dollars in October. Now, the Winchester Star reports that the three-story, 25-thousand-square-foot structure will be repurposed as Harrisonburg Innovation Hub, with reconstruction set to begin in December or January.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO