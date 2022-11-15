ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
avlwatchdog.org

After protests, are there fewer visitors at Vance birthplace site?

Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: With all the controversy over Zebulon Vance, the former Civil War governor of North Carolina and a U.S. Senator, how much has visitation dropped off at the Vance Birthplace near Weaverville? Any chance of that place closing down?
WEAVERVILLE, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

RPO votes to continue with Hwy. 9 widening project

RUTHERFORDTON – Despite organized, vocal community opposition and a no-build letter from Polk County commissioners, the $12.2 million Hwy. 9 widening project will remain on the NCDOT’s project list. At a joint meeting held Nov. 16 in the Foothills Regional Commission office in Rutherfordton, the Transportation Coordinating Committee...
POLK COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Culture war comes to Asheville school board

Although the Buncombe County Board of Education has played host in recent years to battles over cultural issues, including critical race theory and sexuality education, such conversations have largely been absent from Asheville’s school district. That changed during recent meetings of the Asheville City Board of Education. The school...
ASHEVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

Two Carolina Cities Named Most Romantic Cities in the U.S.

If you are looking to take a little romantic getaway you might be in luck! Everyone loves a romantic getaway with their significant other. You get to unwind, connect and be with the person that makes you the happiest (or somewhat happy). Either way, it’s great to know some of the best romantic getaways. But, the fact that two of the country’s most romantic cities are within driving distance so it may be time to start planning a little baecation.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Whatever it takes: Moving out of survival mode

Editor’s note: For our fall Nonprofit issue, we invited local nonprofit leaders to reflect on the successes and challenges of operating a 501(c)(3) in Western North Carolina. Debbie Harris is the co-executive director of Open Hearts Art Center. The nonprofit works to empower adults with varied abilities to connect...
ASHEVILLE, NC
gsabizwire.com

Hartness Announces New Ownership Opportunity with Release of Woodland Retreat

Greenville, S.C. — Hartness, an award-winning urban village founded by the Hartness family and located on Greenville’s Eastside, announced the release of Woodland Retreat, an intimate new neighborhood nestled within the community. Woodland Retreat is adjacent to Hartness’ 180-acre Nature Preserve and in proximity to village amenities, providing both seclusion and easy access to destinations for recreation and enjoyment, including the forthcoming Hotel Hartness and its amenities to include the fine-dining restaurant Patterson, the intimate Captain’s Bar, and the full-service Spa H. In addition to 11 homesites situated in an unmatched setting, the new offering marks the launch of unprecedented Hartness home plans that are unlike any other in the Greenville market. Hartness’ incomparable collection of architecturally stunning plans has resulted in a thoughtfully designed urban village that boasts a variety of home types, sizes, and styles set against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful pieces of land in the Greenville area.
GREENVILLE, SC
thelaurelofasheville.com

Shop Talk: American Nails AVL

Born in Vietnam, Thang Chu moved with his family to Los Angeles when he was nine years old. “My parents started a nail business in California,” he says. “When I was 13, we moved to Asheville and brought the family business with us.”. Thang took over his...
ASHEVILLE, NC
cottagesgardens.com

An Asheville Estate Puts a Modernized Spin on the Traditional Tudor

A home is a labor of love, and that couldn’t be more true for this impressive estate in Asheville, North Carolina. For over ten years, Doug Stratton waited for the perfect moment to transform the vacant land he purchased into a comfortable and contemporary abode worth envying. Stratton is, after all, the Principal Designer of Stratton Design Group and this project would not only be a gem in the company’s portfolio but would become Stratton’s family home upon completion.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

On the Town: 11/17 @ 8AM

The woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and concealment of death. An Upstate student has been charged. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Hendersonville market, Holiday Light Safari and Mistletoe at the Mill. Missing man last seen at motel in Anderson. Updated:...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Deputies searching for missing Upstate woman

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman who they say has schizophrenia. They said Zandra King, 74, was last seen on November 1, on Highway 414 in Travelers Rest. They said she was driving a white 2007 Kia Sorento. Deputies said...
TRAVELERS REST, SC
Kennardo G. James

This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s Why

This is the most expensive private school in SC - here's why!Oswald Cooke & Associates. There are a plethora of expensive private high schools located in the state of South Carolina. Although the private high school with the lowest tuition is $2,000, Lakeview Christian School located in Pickens, SC, the average private high school tuition in the state is $8,112 per year (2022-2023) according to privateschoolreview.com. Although that is very pricey, there is one private high school in SC much more expensive than that! In this article, we will take a look at which private high school that is, what they have to offer, and why it has such a high price tag!
PICKENS, SC
avlwatchdog.org

Trustee Who Criticized Director Is Ousted from Art Museum Board

An outspoken member of the Asheville Art Museum’s board, the only current trustee to speak publicly about employee complaints of mistreatment, was ousted from the board Tuesday and removed as a museum volunteer. “I don’t do this lightly,” said Paul Saenger, chair of the museum’s Board of Trustees, according...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A Polk County High School teacher, arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a student, will be in court again on December 7. John Brian Taylor was arrested and charged on Tuesday. Former students who spoke with News 13 on Wednesday said there’s a screenshot of a Facebook conversation allegedly between Taylor and a female student circulating in the community.
POLK COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Mauldin dry cleaning service abruptly closes, customers must file civil suit to recover clothes and payments

MAULDIN, S.C. — WYFF News 4 received several calls and emails over the past week about One Price Dry Cleaners in Mauldin shutting down. Viewers said a sign was placed outside of the business sometime last week, and the doors have also been locked since. Many people were left wondering when and if they'd be able to go inside to get their clothes that were dropped off for services. Customers tell us they never received proper notice that the business would be closing.
MAULDIN, SC
ncconstructionnews.com

NC DOT holding info session Nov. 17 for I-40 bridge project

The N.C. Department of Transportation invites the public to provide input on a proposed project to improve safety and mobility at the interchange of Interstate 40 and Old N.C. 10 in Burke County. The informal, drop-in meeting will be held Nov. 17 from 4-7 p.m. at First Baptist Church-Hildebran, 8831...
BURKE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy