avlwatchdog.org
After protests, are there fewer visitors at Vance birthplace site?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: With all the controversy over Zebulon Vance, the former Civil War governor of North Carolina and a U.S. Senator, how much has visitation dropped off at the Vance Birthplace near Weaverville? Any chance of that place closing down?
Tryon Daily Bulletin
RPO votes to continue with Hwy. 9 widening project
RUTHERFORDTON – Despite organized, vocal community opposition and a no-build letter from Polk County commissioners, the $12.2 million Hwy. 9 widening project will remain on the NCDOT’s project list. At a joint meeting held Nov. 16 in the Foothills Regional Commission office in Rutherfordton, the Transportation Coordinating Committee...
Mountain Xpress
Culture war comes to Asheville school board
Although the Buncombe County Board of Education has played host in recent years to battles over cultural issues, including critical race theory and sexuality education, such conversations have largely been absent from Asheville’s school district. That changed during recent meetings of the Asheville City Board of Education. The school...
kiss951.com
Two Carolina Cities Named Most Romantic Cities in the U.S.
If you are looking to take a little romantic getaway you might be in luck! Everyone loves a romantic getaway with their significant other. You get to unwind, connect and be with the person that makes you the happiest (or somewhat happy). Either way, it’s great to know some of the best romantic getaways. But, the fact that two of the country’s most romantic cities are within driving distance so it may be time to start planning a little baecation.
Mountain Xpress
Whatever it takes: Moving out of survival mode
Editor’s note: For our fall Nonprofit issue, we invited local nonprofit leaders to reflect on the successes and challenges of operating a 501(c)(3) in Western North Carolina. Debbie Harris is the co-executive director of Open Hearts Art Center. The nonprofit works to empower adults with varied abilities to connect...
gsabizwire.com
Hartness Announces New Ownership Opportunity with Release of Woodland Retreat
Greenville, S.C. — Hartness, an award-winning urban village founded by the Hartness family and located on Greenville’s Eastside, announced the release of Woodland Retreat, an intimate new neighborhood nestled within the community. Woodland Retreat is adjacent to Hartness’ 180-acre Nature Preserve and in proximity to village amenities, providing both seclusion and easy access to destinations for recreation and enjoyment, including the forthcoming Hotel Hartness and its amenities to include the fine-dining restaurant Patterson, the intimate Captain’s Bar, and the full-service Spa H. In addition to 11 homesites situated in an unmatched setting, the new offering marks the launch of unprecedented Hartness home plans that are unlike any other in the Greenville market. Hartness’ incomparable collection of architecturally stunning plans has resulted in a thoughtfully designed urban village that boasts a variety of home types, sizes, and styles set against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful pieces of land in the Greenville area.
live5news.com
SC lawmakers suing schools over allegations of teaching critical race theory
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A group of sitting state lawmakers is now suing a South Carolina school district over allegations it is training staff to teach critical race theory, and they vow more lawsuits will follow for other schools and districts. The sole plaintiffs in this lawsuit are the South...
Teacher accused of indecent liberties with a student in Polk Co.
A teacher was arrested in Polk county on Tuesday.
thelaurelofasheville.com
Shop Talk: American Nails AVL
Born in Vietnam, Thang Chu moved with his family to Los Angeles when he was nine years old. “My parents started a nail business in California,” he says. “When I was 13, we moved to Asheville and brought the family business with us.”. Thang took over his...
WYFF4.com
Justin Timberlake invests in Par 3 golf course in Greenville, South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A par-3 golf course in Greenville, South Carolina, is now getting the backing of superstar Justin Timberlake and his partners at8AM Golf. 3’s was founded in 2019 by restaurant and hospitality specialist Davis Sezna, with the first location opening at 61 Villa Road in Greenville in 2020.
NC mountains wind chill lows plunging to single digits; 2 new ski areas open this week with snowmaking underway
BOONE, N.C. (WNCN) — Just as new skiing areas are opening in the North Carolina mountains, super cold weather will plunge wind chill low temps into the single digits, weather forecasters say. Two more ski areas opened this week for skiing and one open for snow tubing. The mountains have already received snow and ice […]
cottagesgardens.com
An Asheville Estate Puts a Modernized Spin on the Traditional Tudor
A home is a labor of love, and that couldn’t be more true for this impressive estate in Asheville, North Carolina. For over ten years, Doug Stratton waited for the perfect moment to transform the vacant land he purchased into a comfortable and contemporary abode worth envying. Stratton is, after all, the Principal Designer of Stratton Design Group and this project would not only be a gem in the company’s portfolio but would become Stratton’s family home upon completion.
FOX Carolina
On the Town: 11/17 @ 8AM
The woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and concealment of death. An Upstate student has been charged. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Hendersonville market, Holiday Light Safari and Mistletoe at the Mill. Missing man last seen at motel in Anderson. Updated:...
WYFF4.com
Deputies searching for missing Upstate woman
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman who they say has schizophrenia. They said Zandra King, 74, was last seen on November 1, on Highway 414 in Travelers Rest. They said she was driving a white 2007 Kia Sorento. Deputies said...
WYFF4.com
North Carolina teacher charged with indecent liberties with student, deputies say
POLK COUNTY, N.C. — A Western North Carolina teacher was arrested Tuesday, according to John "JJ" Sauvé, with Polk County Sheriff's Office. John Brian Taylor, 49, was charged with indecent liberties with a student, Sauvé said. Taylor is a teacher at Polk County High School, according to...
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s Why
This is the most expensive private school in SC - here's why!Oswald Cooke & Associates. There are a plethora of expensive private high schools located in the state of South Carolina. Although the private high school with the lowest tuition is $2,000, Lakeview Christian School located in Pickens, SC, the average private high school tuition in the state is $8,112 per year (2022-2023) according to privateschoolreview.com. Although that is very pricey, there is one private high school in SC much more expensive than that! In this article, we will take a look at which private high school that is, what they have to offer, and why it has such a high price tag!
avlwatchdog.org
Trustee Who Criticized Director Is Ousted from Art Museum Board
An outspoken member of the Asheville Art Museum’s board, the only current trustee to speak publicly about employee complaints of mistreatment, was ousted from the board Tuesday and removed as a museum volunteer. “I don’t do this lightly,” said Paul Saenger, chair of the museum’s Board of Trustees, according...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A Polk County High School teacher, arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a student, will be in court again on December 7. John Brian Taylor was arrested and charged on Tuesday. Former students who spoke with News 13 on Wednesday said there’s a screenshot of a Facebook conversation allegedly between Taylor and a female student circulating in the community.
WYFF4.com
Mauldin dry cleaning service abruptly closes, customers must file civil suit to recover clothes and payments
MAULDIN, S.C. — WYFF News 4 received several calls and emails over the past week about One Price Dry Cleaners in Mauldin shutting down. Viewers said a sign was placed outside of the business sometime last week, and the doors have also been locked since. Many people were left wondering when and if they'd be able to go inside to get their clothes that were dropped off for services. Customers tell us they never received proper notice that the business would be closing.
ncconstructionnews.com
NC DOT holding info session Nov. 17 for I-40 bridge project
The N.C. Department of Transportation invites the public to provide input on a proposed project to improve safety and mobility at the interchange of Interstate 40 and Old N.C. 10 in Burke County. The informal, drop-in meeting will be held Nov. 17 from 4-7 p.m. at First Baptist Church-Hildebran, 8831...
