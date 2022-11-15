And Once Again, Our thanks go out to Ted, Kate, Tina and the DA's and commissioners. With a special thanks to the left for their policies and practices of encouraging and provoking the lawless by allowing them to go unpunished and unpursued for Vandalism, Arson, Assault, Murder, Theft, burglary, Robbery and general Mayhem. All of this was encouraged and permitted against the federal government insurrection State government and worst of all against the people. A true insurrection!
Kotek said she will make Oregon safe for everyone. The first thing she should do is make Mike Schmidt do his job. And fire him if he doesn't. Campaign promises got her elected.
This here folks is why the background checks for new guns are so backed up! Nobody can depend on the cops since they can't afford to help and people aren't going to let themselves be victims!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Washington witness reports telepathic encounter with hovering disc-shaped objectRoger MarshVancouver, WA
Friday in Portland: Local woman facing multiple federal fraud charges and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: PF&R reports increase in homeless tent, camp fires across the cityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Comments / 23