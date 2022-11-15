ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Fan debate: Should the Spurs trade or re-sign Jakob Poeltl?

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs' Jakob Poeltl is having an incredible start to the new season. He is posting career-highs in assists (3.7 per game), and rebounds (10.1 per game). He is also averaging 13.4 points per game in 15 games played this season. He also posted his...
Kings 130, Spurs 112: What they said after the game

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up another loss on the season after losing to the Sacramento Kings, 130-112, on the road. Devin Vassell had 29 points and three rebounds to lead the team while Tre Jones added 15 points. Jeremy Sochan finished with 11 points and four rebounds while Keita Bates-Diop recorded 16 points.
Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Kings

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (6-9) will look to snap their two-game losing skid tonight as they visit the Sacramento Kings (7-6). The Spurs and Kings will meet for the first time this season. GAME REWIND. The Spurs are coming off a 117-110 road loss versus the...
Social media survey has LeBron James the most disliked player in Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Apparently, Lakers' LeBron James is not well-liked in Texas, including San Antonio. A social media study from BetOnline collected more than 100,000 tweets from October 18 (the start of the season) through November 9 with a geo-tracking program, which analyzed negative sentiment tweets, hashtags, and direct keyword phrases to see which NBA player was the most disliked or "hated" in every state in the country.
