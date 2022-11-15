Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Fastest growing restaurant in the US to open first San Antonio locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Cubans Want to Stay in Texas Than Return Home to Their CountryTom HandyTexas State
The Sinister Story Behind This Popular Texas Creek Will Give You ChillsWestloadedSeguin, TX
Hardin-Simmons Football Preview vs. TrinityHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
Related
KENS 5
Thrown into the fire, Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan seems right at home
SAN ANTONIO — When Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich said on media day that he was going to throw rookie Jeremy Sochan into the fire he wasn't kidding, and the kid seems up to the challenge. The worldly wing has popped with flashes of the versatility and potential that...
KENS 5
Fan debate: Should the Spurs trade or re-sign Jakob Poeltl?
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs' Jakob Poeltl is having an incredible start to the new season. He is posting career-highs in assists (3.7 per game), and rebounds (10.1 per game). He is also averaging 13.4 points per game in 15 games played this season. He also posted his...
KENS 5
What's the future of Poeltl with the Spurs? And discussing a 'hot take' about Sochan's shot | Locked On Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's Michael Jimenez to discuss what the Spurs should do about Jakob Poeltl's future with the Spurs. Also, Jimenez defends a "hot take" about rookie Jeremy Sochan's shot which got Spurs fans...
KENS 5
The Doctor is in! Discussing Spurs' Zach Collins' leg injury & tips on surviving late-night games | Locked On Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Dr. Ryan McCorkle for his weekly visit to break down the recent Spurs player injuries and a dive into Zach Collins' leg injury. Also, McCorkle gives some tips to Spurs fans who are staying up...
No. 5 Baylor, No. 8 UCLA clash in Vegas consolation tilt
No. 5 Baylor and No. 8 UCLA both look to avoid leaving Las Vegas with consecutive losses when they meet
Navy Beats UCF, Shake Up AAC Title Race
The Bearcats could have an added advantage if they win their final two games.
KENS 5
Kings 130, Spurs 112: What they said after the game
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up another loss on the season after losing to the Sacramento Kings, 130-112, on the road. Devin Vassell had 29 points and three rebounds to lead the team while Tre Jones added 15 points. Jeremy Sochan finished with 11 points and four rebounds while Keita Bates-Diop recorded 16 points.
KENS 5
Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Kings
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (6-9) will look to snap their two-game losing skid tonight as they visit the Sacramento Kings (7-6). The Spurs and Kings will meet for the first time this season. GAME REWIND. The Spurs are coming off a 117-110 road loss versus the...
KENS 5
Social media survey has LeBron James the most disliked player in Texas
SAN ANTONIO — Apparently, Lakers' LeBron James is not well-liked in Texas, including San Antonio. A social media study from BetOnline collected more than 100,000 tweets from October 18 (the start of the season) through November 9 with a geo-tracking program, which analyzed negative sentiment tweets, hashtags, and direct keyword phrases to see which NBA player was the most disliked or "hated" in every state in the country.
Michigan State commit to officially visit North Carolina
The UNC football target will make his first trip to Chapel Hill to watch the Tar Heels face-off against the Yellow Jackets.
LSU Recruiting: 2023 Offensive Weapons, More to Come
Tigers flaunt an embarrassment of riches in their 2023 class, recruiting staff not done just yet.
Comments / 0