wyo4news.com
Raymond F Garcia (May 29, 1953 — November 13, 2022)
Raymond F Garcia, 69, of Green River, Wyoming passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Ray’s life will be held from 2-7 p.m., Friday, December 9, 2022, at the Hampton Inn, 1055 Wild Horse Canyon Rd., Green River, WY 82935.
wyo4news.com
Local Job Openings in Sweetwater Country
Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page. 11/18/2022 –...
wyo4news.com
Crowheart Energy donates over 8,200 lbs of food for the holidays
WAMSUTTER, WYOMING — Crowheart Energy (Wamsutter Field) participated in a Food Drive for the Thanksgiving Holiday to help give back to the community. They were able to deliver more than 8,200 lbs of food, around 4 tons, to the Sweetwater Food Bank today. Part of their donation was a room full of food from Crowheart Energy workers and any money donations were used for shopping at Smith’s Groceries in Rock Springs.
wyo4news.com
American Legion Auxiliary to invite you to their annual Thanksgiving Dinner
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The American Legion Auxiliary would like to invite the community to their annual Thanksgiving Dinner at the Archy Hay American Legion Post 24 on November 24, 2022. Dinner will be served from noon until 4 p.m. at 543 Broadway (known as Gunyan hall), Rock Springs, Wyoming.
wyo4news.com
The holidays are in full swing for Downtown Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Downtown Rock Springs is ready to give you and your family the holiday fix needed this season! Downtown Rock Springs will be transformed into “A Storybook Christmas” this season. Local artist Stephanie Lewis has created characters and vignettes from some of our favorite Christmas classic stories. The vignettes will be set around Downtown Rock Springs, perfect for your photo-ops.
svinews.com
Towns welcome second chance at nuclear plant
CASPER – For the Wyoming towns not chosen to host a demonstration nuclear reactor, word that they’re back in the running for a new wave of plants came sooner than expected. But local officials say the prospect remains as welcome — if not more — as it was...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 17 – November 18, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
wyo4news.com
Actors’ Mission to hold auditions tonight and Friday night
November 17, 2022 — The Actors’ Mission will be holding open auditions for their next production tonight and Friday. The next presentation is titled “Silent Sky.” The play will feature the story of Henrietta Swan Leavitt, a pioneering woman in science. The play performances will take place in January.
2 Dead in Same Day Crashes Within 9-Mile Stretch of I-80 in Wyoming
Two people are dead following separate crashes on Interstate 80 in Sweetwater County last Thursday, Nov. 10, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The first crash happened around 9:55 a.m. near mile marker 189.7, about 24 miles west of Rawlins. The patrol says 68-year-old Texas resident Gregory Garcia was headed...
wyo4news.com
Local Pet Adoption Clinic happening Saturday
November 18, 2022 — Rock Springs Animal Control will be having an adoption event tomorrow (Saturday) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the location at 850 Center Street. According to the Rock Springs Animal Control Facebook page, they currently have around ten dogs, 30 cats, and ten kittens ready for adoption.
sweetwaternow.com
Love’s Sewage System Proposal Fails at County Commission Meeting
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Love’s Travel Stops’ application for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to allow for a new wastewater treatment system failed at the Sweetwater County Commission meeting Tuesday when the board failed to make a motion on the proposal. The initial CUP asked for an underground...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 18, 2022
Today – Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -10. East-northeast wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 3. Wind chill values as low as -5. South southwest wind around 6 mph.
wyo4news.com
Apply for the Salvation Army’s 2022 Angel Tree Program© today
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Sweetwater Family Resource Center’s Facbook Page has announced that they are taking applications now through December 9, 2022, for the Salvation Army’s 2022 Angel Tree Program©. You can pick up an application between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday at the Salvation Army – Sweetwater Extention Unit, SFRC Office, located at 649 N. Front Street, Suite A, Rock Springs, Wyoming. For any questions, please call (307) 362-6549 ext. 3.
