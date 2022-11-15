ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia releases results of statewide audit for Nov. 8 election

ATLANTA — Georgia election officials released the results Friday of the statewide risk-limiting audit of the Nov. 8 election. The Secretary of State's Office said the audit confirmed those results. The audit is required under state law in every even election year. It is performed on one race -...
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Judge rules Georgia must let counties offer Saturday early voting in Senate runoff

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Georgia must allow counties to provide early voting on Saturday, Nov. 26, court records show. Judge Thomas A. Cox, Jr. granted the petition for declaratory and injunctive relief Friday. He also issued an injunction saying Georgia's election code that prohibited that early voting date does not actually prohibit counties from conducting advanced voting for a runoff election.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Resources and food pantries for metro Atlanta as Thanksgiving approaches

ATLANTA — With Thanksgiving approaching, it's not uncommon to see lots of turkey giveaway events and other food drives meant to help struggling families enjoy a full holiday dinner. But with some families caught in a disruption of SNAP food assistance services in Georgia, there's also a growing need...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Here are 11 things to do in Atlanta this weekend: Nov. 18–20

ATLANTA — Cheers to the weekend, Atlanta; what are you going to do? Here's a list of 11 events taking place around the city and a little beyond. There's something for all ages. People looking to get into the Christmas spirit can check out a few tree lightings around town. And for those just trying to enjoy the cool weather, head to Brook Run Park for the chili cook-off.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

New mini checkpoint at Hartsfield-Jackson to help travelers get though TSA

ATLANTA — Officials at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport said they are expecting one million more passengers to come through the airport this Thanksgiving than last year. A new mini checkpoint area is expected to relieve wait times. The area is separate from the main TSA line. It was used...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Man arrested at Atlanta airport months after 7-year-old's shooting death

ATLANTA — A man wanted in connection with the Atlanta shooting where a 7-year-old girl was killed during a family gathering is now in custody, authorities said. DeShon Collins was arrested on Wednesday at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Atlanta Police said he was trying to fly out of the state.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

'My understanding of love started to shift'| Couple shares story on finding love and bringing new life into the world

"God gives you a path and God directs you on the path, and this is the path that God gave me," Ja'Mel Ware said. "Being a pregnant man was actually quite difficult for me. It was very challenging because now all of a sudden, people who had understood my identity now were questioning me about my own identity. And so I began to question myself," Ja'Mel Ware, of Atlanta, said.
ATLANTA, GA

