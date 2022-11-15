Read full article on original website
Related
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia releases results of statewide audit for Nov. 8 election
ATLANTA — Georgia election officials released the results Friday of the statewide risk-limiting audit of the Nov. 8 election. The Secretary of State's Office said the audit confirmed those results. The audit is required under state law in every even election year. It is performed on one race -...
WXIA 11 Alive
Judge rules Georgia must let counties offer Saturday early voting in Senate runoff
ATLANTA — UPDATE: Georgia must allow counties to provide early voting on Saturday, Nov. 26, court records show. Judge Thomas A. Cox, Jr. granted the petition for declaratory and injunctive relief Friday. He also issued an injunction saying Georgia's election code that prohibited that early voting date does not actually prohibit counties from conducting advanced voting for a runoff election.
WXIA 11 Alive
Fulton County adds Saturday early voting for Senate runoff after court ruling
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County has added Saturday, Nov. 26 to its early voting calendar following a court ruling on Friday that rejected an interpretation of Georgia voting laws by state election officials that was set to bar that date as an early voting day. Fulton's early voting...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia GOP, Republican groups want Saturday early voting stopped ahead of Senate runoff
ATLANTA — The Georgia Republican Party, the Republican National Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee have joined a Fulton County lawsuit in an effort to prevent Saturday early voting ahead of the U.S. Senate runoff. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Cox Jr. issued an order Wednesday...
WXIA 11 Alive
Update: Lawsuit over Georgia early Saturday voting in Senate runoff will be heard this week
ATLANTA — A Fulton County Superior Court judge will hear arguments over a lawsuit trying to compel Georgia election officials to allow a Saturday early voting day in the state's U.S. Senate runoff. A hearing before Judge Thomas A. Cox Jr. will take place Friday, according to online court...
WXIA 11 Alive
Tributes pour in for Georgia House Speaker David Ralston
Politicians across Georgia are reacting to the news of House Speaker David Ralston's passing Wednesday. He was 68 years old.
WXIA 11 Alive
Resources and food pantries for metro Atlanta as Thanksgiving approaches
ATLANTA — With Thanksgiving approaching, it's not uncommon to see lots of turkey giveaway events and other food drives meant to help struggling families enjoy a full holiday dinner. But with some families caught in a disruption of SNAP food assistance services in Georgia, there's also a growing need...
Here are 11 things to do in Atlanta this weekend: Nov. 18–20
ATLANTA — Cheers to the weekend, Atlanta; what are you going to do? Here's a list of 11 events taking place around the city and a little beyond. There's something for all ages. People looking to get into the Christmas spirit can check out a few tree lightings around town. And for those just trying to enjoy the cool weather, head to Brook Run Park for the chili cook-off.
WXIA 11 Alive
New mini checkpoint at Hartsfield-Jackson to help travelers get though TSA
ATLANTA — Officials at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport said they are expecting one million more passengers to come through the airport this Thanksgiving than last year. A new mini checkpoint area is expected to relieve wait times. The area is separate from the main TSA line. It was used...
WXIA 11 Alive
Cartersville vs. Cambridge Playoffs Second Round | #Team11 Game of the Week
MILTON, Ga. — Update: Cartersville cruised to a 37-14 win against Cambridge. It's one game down and four more to go for two state championship hopefuls, who are trying to avoid ending each of their successful seasons Friday night, in the second round of playoffs in Class 5A. When...
WXIA 11 Alive
Young Thug goes back to court as judge denies prosecutors' attempt to delay trial
ATLANTA — UPDATE (6 p.m.): Judge Glanville ruled that he was deferring the motion to suppress evidence until they can have the opportunity to review the transcript from the previous court hearing involving a prior judge. They will also convene in court again on Dec. 15 to discuss bond...
WXIA 11 Alive
Clayton County Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley to step down
Clayton County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Morcease Beasley said he has chosen to leave the school district. His contract is set to expire next June.
WXIA 11 Alive
TRAFFIC | Multi-vehicle wreck causes backup on I-285 North on Atlanta's Westside
ATLANTA — A multi-vehicle wreck has caused backup early Friday morning on I-285 North on Atlanta's Westside. It happened near Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, and was causing backup to form as far down as I-20. Traffic cameras indicate only one lane of traffic is moving through the area. This...
WXIA 11 Alive
Two teens arrested, charged with murder in Gwinnett shopping plaza shooting
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two teenagers were arrested out of state and now face murder charges in the shooting this week at a Gwinnett County shopping plaza that left one boy dead and another girl injured. The Gwinnett County Police Department announced on Friday morning the arrests had been...
WXIA 11 Alive
Forsyth County artist nominated for 3 Native American music awards
'Little Eagle', who is from the Lakota and Taino tribes, has been nominated for best flute album, best country album. and best male vocalist of the year.
WXIA 11 Alive
Man arrested at Atlanta airport months after 7-year-old's shooting death
ATLANTA — A man wanted in connection with the Atlanta shooting where a 7-year-old girl was killed during a family gathering is now in custody, authorities said. DeShon Collins was arrested on Wednesday at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Atlanta Police said he was trying to fly out of the state.
WXIA 11 Alive
Memorial grows outside East Point beauty shop, community mourns owner's death
EAST POINT, Ga. — People often stopped by to kneel, pray or leave candles, cards, and flowers outside of the Beauty World Beauty Supplies shop in East Point. It's now the site of bereavement for a community in mourning. East Point police said they were called out to the...
WXIA 11 Alive
'My understanding of love started to shift'| Couple shares story on finding love and bringing new life into the world
"God gives you a path and God directs you on the path, and this is the path that God gave me," Ja'Mel Ware said. "Being a pregnant man was actually quite difficult for me. It was very challenging because now all of a sudden, people who had understood my identity now were questioning me about my own identity. And so I began to question myself," Ja'Mel Ware, of Atlanta, said.
Comments / 0