Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Related
Live scoreboard, recaps for Saturday’s Section III football regional playoff games
The New York State regional playoffs continue Saturday for the final three Section III football teams. Cicero-North Syracuse, Homer and General Brown will all look to survive and advance to the next round after winning their respective sectional titles last week. >> Section III football rankings (Week 10): Champions crowned.
Section III hockey coaches poll: Which players have biggest skates to fill this season?
Cicero, N.Y. — For a head coach, finding young ice hockey players to fill holes left by graduating seniors or transfers can be the key to success each year. Section III has a fresh crop of players looking to fill those gaps and take on new leadership roles for their teams.
Kaitlyn Carroll caps her dive career with 13th place finish at state meet
Cicero-North Syracuse diver Kaitlyn Carroll completed her high school career with a 13th place finish at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association girls diving championships on Friday at Webster Aquatic Center. Carroll finished with an 11-dive total of 467.35 points. Carroll had placed 19th with an 8-dive...
Costly turnovers end West Genesee’s season in regional round loss to Union-Endicott (58 photos)
Cicero, N.Y. — The West Genesee football team’s magical run ends in the state regional round with a 42-7 loss to Section IV’s Union-Endicott on Friday night at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. The Wildcats upset second-seeded Whitesboro and top-seeded Fayetteville-Manlius in back-to-back weeks to win the Section...
Alexa von Holtz, Eva Smith, Katie Lester turn in top 10 finishes at state swim prelims
Alexa von Holtz, Eva Smith, and Katie Lester all turned in top 10 finishes at the preliminary races during the New York State Public High School Athletic Association girls swimming championships on Friday at Webster Aquatic Center. Oswego-Mexico’s von Holtz had a pair of sixth place finishes. She turned in...
West Genesee football player ‘doing just fine’ after scary injury
Cicero, N.Y. — A West Genesee football player is OK after a scary injury during Friday night’s Class A regional playoff game against Union-Endicott at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. With just less than two minutes left in the third quarter, West Genesee running back Brady Barrett carried the...
Morrisville-Eaton falls to Section V’s Pembroke in 8-man football regional playoff clash
Morrisville-Eaton entered Thursday’s regional matchup having won its last eight games. That streak was ended by a 54-38 loss to Section V’s Pembroke in an 8-man football clast at Pittsford Sutherland High School, located just outside Rochester.
Syracuse has one of the longest November losing streaks in college football (9 things to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football has two more chances to break one of the longest active November losing streaks in college football. Under Dino Babers, SU is 5-19 in regular-season November games (plus another loss in December in 2020). His teams have lost eight straight dating back to 2019, when the Orange bested Wake Forest, 39-30 in overtime to close out a 5-7 season, and have been outscored 281-96 in the eight November games since then.
Final boys soccer state poll: Skaneateles tops Class B
Syracuse, N.Y. — The latest boys soccer state rankings have been released, and 15 Section III teams are ranked. After winning its third straight state championship, Skaneateles finishes the season ranked No. 1 in Class B.
CNY school won’t have girls basketball team; former state champ, SU guard would have been coach
A Syracuse City School will not have girls basketball this season months after hiring a former Syracuse University player and state champion alumna to lead the team. Cintia Johnson was hired this summer by the school district to coach at Nottingham, which also did not have a varsity girls basketball team last season. Johnson led the Bulldogs to a state title in 2005 before joining the Orange that fall.
Dyaisha Fair caps run that propels Syracuse to victory over Long Island University
Dyaisha Fair brought the ball up the court in the final moments of the first half. Syracuse had gotten used to halftime leads of 13, 16 and 25 in its first three games of the year, but Long Island University was sticking around. The Orange were only up six and...
Syracuse basketball game vs. Northeastern undergoes a second time change
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse’s men’s basketball game against Northeastern on Saturday has undergone a second time change. The two teams are now scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. at the JMA Wireless Dome. The reason for this change is to accommodate the ACC Network’s coverage of...
Syracuse’s loss to Colgate elicits as many rants as it does questions from readers (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – I received a lot of emails at the Mailbox following Syracuse’s 80-68 loss to Colgate on Tuesday. However, most didn’t include questions. They were more along the lines of rants.
Tipoff of Syracuse basketball game vs. Bryant changed to avoid conflict with SU-Boston College football
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse’s men’s basketball game against Bryant on Saturday, Nov. 26, has a new start time. The Orange’s game against the Bulldogs on the Saturday after Thanksgiving is now scheduled to tip-off at 4 p.m, according to the SU athletic communications department. The SU-Bryant game was originally set for 7 p.m.
Syracuse football at Wake Forest: See our picks
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team will face Wake Forest at 8 p.m. Saturday at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina (TV: ACC Network). It’s time for our predictions. The panel includes Brent Axe, sports columnist; Emily Leiker, SU football reporter; and Nate Mink, supervisor/reporter for sports.
How to watch Syracuse football vs. Wake Forest: Time, TV channel, free live stream
The first of Syracuse football’s final two away games of the season takes place on Saturday, November 19 (11/19/2022) when the Orange will travel to Truist Field to face Wake Forest in an ACC matchup. The game will air nationwide on ACC Network at 8 p.m. ET, and can...
How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. Northeastern | Time, TV channel, free live stream
Jim Boeheim is still on the quest for 1,000 wins as the Syracuse Orange host the Northeastern Huskies at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, November 19 (11/19/2022) at 5 p.m. ET. The game will air nationwide on ACC Network and can be streamed live on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and...
Bills game moved to Detroit as Western NY braces for major storm (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 18)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 26. Bundle up; cold weekend ahead. See the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: LOG HOME IN MADISON COUNTY: In 2006, David Dorrance’s mother-in-law made him an offer he and his wife, Sheree, could not refuse -- 4.5 acres of land in Madison County. " ‘If you build on it, I’ll give it to you,’ she said,” he remembered. So with the help of other family members, they built a Lok-N-Logs home, which David said was “a blast” to put together. The two-bedroom house has a custom kitchen and a finished basement with a bar and game room. Take a look inside. (Photo courtesy of Juli Trush Photography)
‘Unspeakable grief’: Syracuse’s Robert Anae and Jason Beck speak out in aftermath of UVA tragedy
Syracuse, N.Y. — Dino Babers spoke Monday about how the deaths of three Virginia football players had affected the Syracuse football building. SU offensive coordinator Robert Anae and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck both coached in the same positions at UVA for six seasons before joining Babers’ staff. The...
Lake effect snow, high winds shift to Central NY this weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A shift in the winds over the weekend will bring lake effect snow into Central New York, although it won’t be anywhere near the pounding that that Buffalo and Watertown are getting. Central New York, especially Oswego County, could see several inches of snow on Sunday,...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
67K+
Followers
54K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0