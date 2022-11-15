Sarasota Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting

SARASOTA, Fla. – Sarasota Police along with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Tuesday morning.

Sarasota Police officers responded near Beneva and Fruitville for a report of a robbery just after 10 a.m. Several minutes later, shots were fired.

The suspect is in stable condition. The officer is uninjured. The FDLE is leading the officer-involved shooting investigation. The Sarasota Police Department is investigating the robbery incident.

“Per policy, the officer involved in the shooting will be placed on paid administrative leave,” said Sarasota Police Department.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Advertisement