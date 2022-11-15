ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Sarasota Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
SARASOTA, Fla. – Sarasota Police along with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Tuesday morning.

Sarasota Police officers responded near Beneva and Fruitville for a report of a robbery just after 10 a.m.  Several minutes later, shots were fired.

The suspect is in stable condition.  The officer is uninjured.  The FDLE is leading the officer-involved shooting investigation.  The Sarasota Police Department is investigating the robbery incident.

“Per policy, the officer involved in the shooting will be placed on paid administrative leave,” said Sarasota Police Department.

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

