ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northumberland County, PA

PennDOT prepping for winter storm, anti-icing roads

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cDHZ6_0jBc40MF00

Montoursville, Pa. – PennDOT will be pre-treating Interstate 80 in Northumberland and Union counties in advance of the winter weather forecasted.

Also watch for anti-icing trucks along high-volume roads in the PennDOT District 3 region in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union counties.

Anti-icing involves wetting the highway with salt brine before a storm’s arrival. The solution lowers the freezing point of water and slows or prevents ice from forming a bond with the pavement during the early stages of a storm.

The salt brine is spread from sprayers attached to the brine tank on PennDOT trucks. The trucks have signs on the backs indicating their purpose.

Want to know where the PennDOT trucks are? Track their location on www.511PA.com !

The department aims to keep the roads passable rather than completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways through the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear, according to PennDOT.

With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may actually be icy. Take extra caution when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning. Leave plenty of space when following a truck that is plowing or spreading winter materials.

Vehicle emergency kit

Pack an emergency kit for your vehicle before you plan to travel in treacherous weather. A basic kit should include:

phone chargers non-perishable foodwaterblanketsmall shovelwarm clothes

When preparing an emergency kit, take into account special needs of passengers such as baby food, pet supplies, or medications and pack accordingly.

Don't forget! Downloadable materials, including home and car emergency kit checklists and emergency plan templates, are available at http://www.Ready.PA.gov .

Also, find information about getting involved in local emergency response efforts and other volunteer opportunities through the ReadyPA website.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit http://www.penndot.gov/winter

Comments / 0

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Snow squall warning issued for several area counties

Snow Squall Warning SNOW SQUALL WARNING NWS STATE COLLEGE PA 357 PM EST FRI NOV 18 2022 PAC027-035-081-119-182230- /O.NEW.KCTP.SQ.W.0032.221118T2057Z-221118T2230Z/ 357 PM EST FRI NOV 18 2022 Centre County-Clinton County-Lycoming County-Union County- The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for... Centre County in central Pennsylvania... Clinton County in north central Pennsylvania... Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania... Union County in central Pennsylvania... * Until 530 PM EST. * At 357 PM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Lane restriction on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is issuing a lane restriction on Interstate 81 for Thursday near the Butler Township exit. According to PennDOT officials, there is a lane restriction on I-81 northbound beginning at mile marker 149 in Butler Township, Luzerne County. The estimated time for reopening the lane is 2:00 p.m. Motorists can check […]
WBRE

City of Scranton issues Code Blue

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton will be issuing a Code Blue for Saturday, November 19, Sunday, November 20, and Monday, November 21. The forecast for the coming days predicts that temperatures will drop below 20 degrees with windchill. As such, Scranton will be opening a homeless shelter for those who need […]
SCRANTON, PA
wkok.com

Snow Plow Accident in Snyder County

SHAMOKIN DAM— State Police in Selinsgrove investigated a crash involving a car and a snow plow. 55-year-old Shane Fawver of Mount Pleasant Mills was driving the plow on Route 15 in Monroe Township, Snyder County. Just before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 62-year-old Melanie Wallace of Watsontown attempted to pass the plow. Snow hit her windshield causing her to run into the plow. Wallace was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of a minor injury. Fawver was not injured.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Gilson Snow preparing for the busy season

NEW BERLIN, Pa. — Now that the weather is getting colder, skiing and snowboarding are on people's minds, especially the team at Gilson Snow. "Pennsylvania is the sixth-highest density state in the country for snowboarders and skiers. There is just an extraordinary community of snowboarders and skiers in Pennsylvania, some amazing destinations here," Nick Gilson said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Susquehanna River fish passage will be added to Fabridam at Sunbury

A fish passage will be added to the Fabridam on the Susquehanna River at Sunbury, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. An ongoing $3.3 million reconstruction project on the inflatable dam – officially known as the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam at Shikellamy State Park – is expected to be completed in fall 2023, after a 2023 boating season from May to October.
SUNBURY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Firefighters battle overnight blaze at Gilson Snow

Winfield, Pa. — Just as the snow sports season is here, a devastating loss by way of a fire struck Gilson Snow, a snowboard and ski manufacturing company in Winfield. WNEP reported that the fire broke out around midnight, Friday. A post on New Berlin Fire Company's Facebook page reported being dispatched to Jackson Twp. around 12:02. ...
WINFIELD, PA
PennLive.com

How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map

It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Vandal punctures tires on woman's van

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman in Snyder County went to her van on Nov. 14 only to find two flat tires. State police at Selinsgrove say between Nov. 11 and 14, someone punctured the passenger side tires of her 2015 Dodge Caravan. The van was parked at a home at the 2000 block of Middle Creek Road in Penn Township. The damage to the side wall of the tires totaled $125. Police continue to investigate.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lycoming commissioners continue talks on location of coroner's office

Williamsport, Pa. — The search for a new home for the Lycoming County coroner continues—but now a new option is on the table. During the Nov. 10 County Commissioner meeting, Commissioner Scott Metzger recounted a meeting with the Williamsport Airport Authority about possibly locating the new facility out by the Williamsport Regional Airport. Metzger said the discussion was “very good” and that these discussions will continue. He said that the...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lane restrictions Thursday on Veterans Memorial Bridge ramps in Snyder County

Partial lane restrictions will be in place Thursday on the Route 61 (Veterans Memorial Bridge) southbound on ramp and northbound off ramp in Monroe Township for a median repair project. Work will be completed between 7 a.m. and noon. The contractor, Green Acres, will be repairing the concrete median barrier along the on and off ramp at the Veterans Memorial Bridge. Drivers can expect a partial lane restriction in each direction, with traffic being moved to the right shoulder. Drivers traveling Route 11/15 south in the area of the Route 61 interchange should expect delays.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

$2 Million Grant Given to DRIVE for Sunbury Hospital Revitalization

SUNBURY – More resources are being put into revitalizing the former Sunbury Community Hospital. State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) announced Friday a $2 million grant was awarded to DRIVE, the valley’s economic development entity. The funds will go toward DRIVE’s revitalization of the former hospital, which was donated to DRIVE by UPMC last May.
SUNBURY, PA
abc27 News

Man died in Lebanon County crash during winter weather

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One man is dead after a crash that occurred on I-81 South in Union Township, Lebanon County, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, Pennsylvania State Police in Jonestown reported. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. when it was snowing and/or sleeting, police said. A Pontiac G6 sedan was initially traveling west on […]
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
cohaitungchi.com

Hiking the 1000 Steps in Huntingdon County

The 1000 Steps along the Standing Stone Trail is one of the most famous hikes in Huntingdon County!. The reasons for its fame are many – the challenging nature of the hike, the ease with which you can get to the trail head, and the incredible views from the top of the steps.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy