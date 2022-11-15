PennDOT prepping for winter storm, anti-icing roads

Montoursville, Pa. – PennDOT will be pre-treating Interstate 80 in Northumberland and Union counties in advance of the winter weather forecasted.

Also watch for anti-icing trucks along high-volume roads in the PennDOT District 3 region in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union counties.

Anti-icing involves wetting the highway with salt brine before a storm’s arrival. The solution lowers the freezing point of water and slows or prevents ice from forming a bond with the pavement during the early stages of a storm.

The salt brine is spread from sprayers attached to the brine tank on PennDOT trucks. The trucks have signs on the backs indicating their purpose.

Want to know where the PennDOT trucks are? Track their location on www.511PA.com !

The department aims to keep the roads passable rather than completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways through the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear, according to PennDOT.

With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may actually be icy. Take extra caution when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning. Leave plenty of space when following a truck that is plowing or spreading winter materials.

Vehicle emergency kit

Pack an emergency kit for your vehicle before you plan to travel in treacherous weather. A basic kit should include:

phone chargers non-perishable foodwaterblanketsmall shovelwarm clothes

When preparing an emergency kit, take into account special needs of passengers such as baby food, pet supplies, or medications and pack accordingly.

Don't forget! Downloadable materials, including home and car emergency kit checklists and emergency plan templates, are available at http://www.Ready.PA.gov .

Also, find information about getting involved in local emergency response efforts and other volunteer opportunities through the ReadyPA website.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit http://www.penndot.gov/winter