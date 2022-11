ORADELL − Bergen Catholic is heading back to the Non-Public A football title game with a chance to repeat as champion. The Crusaders' defense dominated and did not allow a score in Saturday's 28-7 semifinal victory over Delbarton. Bergen Catholic, No. 2 in the USA TODAY NETWORK New Jersey Top 25 rankings, will face...

