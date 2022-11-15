ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christina Applegate explains why she was barefoot at Walk of Fame ceremony

By Eileen Reslen
 4 days ago

Christina Applegate opted for comfort at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Monday by going barefoot amid her battle with multiple sclerosis.

“For some with MS the feeling of shoes may hurt or make us feel off balance,” the “Dead to Me” star, 50, explained on Twitter alongside a photo of her shoeless feet standing on her new star.

“So today I was me. Barefoot.”

Applegate was diagnosed with the debilitating disease in early 2021 and first opened up about it publicly that August.

“It’s been a strange journey,” the “Sweetest Thing” star tweeted at the time. “But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition.”

More recently, Applegate spoke candidly about some of the difficulties she’s faced while working as an actress amid her MS struggles.

The “Anchorman” star revealed to the New York Times earlier this month that she has gained 40 pounds and cannot walk without a cane.

“I’m never going to accept this,” she admitted to the newspaper. “I’m pissed.”

Applegate also shared in a separate interview that she may be done with acting for good because she doesn’t know how “capable” she is taking on other roles given her disorder.

“It had to be cold, because heat is our kryptonite,” the “Bad Moms” star told Variety of one of her obstacles while filming her Netflix show. “Can’t work those 18-hour days, you know? It was impossible.”

She added, however, that she’d like to “develop” and “produce” because she’s “got a lot of ideas in my mind, and I just need to get them executed.”

Applegate had the letters “F-U-M-S” written over her nails at the ceremony.
REUTERS

At Monday’s ceremony, Applegate gave a heartfelt speech as she received her Hollywood Walk of Fame star, flippantly jokingly at one point, “Oh, by the way, I have a disease” as she thanked her daughter for being there for her.

“Did you not notice?” she further quipped. “I’m not even wearing shoes. … Anywho, you’re supposed to laugh at that.”

