Matthew McConaughey goes nude in throwback National Pickle Day photo

By Emily Selleck
 4 days ago

Matthew McConaughey bared it all — literally — in honor of National Pickle Day.

The “Dallas Buyers Club” star, 53, celebrated the occasion on Monday with a throwback photo of himself posing in the nude.

“Pickled #nationalpickleday,” McConaughey captioned the image , which showed him crouching in front of a fridge, wearing nothing but a chain around his neck.

The Oscar winner, who was sporting a scruffy beard and curly locks, smiled cheekily at the camera while holding a jar of pickles.

In the background, several condiments were visible in the fridge door, including mustard and soy sauce.

“Alright alright alright,” multiple fans wrote in the comments section, quoting the actor’s iconic line from the 1993 film “Dazed and Confused.”

“It’s really nice seeing that a famous dude uses the same mustard and steak sauce that I do,” one person wrote, with another asking, “Who cropped this picture? I’m upset.”

“Pickled #nationalpickleday,” he captioned the post, shared on Monday.
officiallymcconaughey/Instagram

McConaughey, a self-proclaimed “pickle expert,” previously revealed his love for the salty snack in 2021.

“pickles one oh one,” he captioned a Twitter video at the time.

The “Dallas Buyers Club” star left little to the imagination with his latest post.
Getty Images

“Big, plump, firm, bold, lots of promise,” the actor said, as he took a bite out of a cucumber. “[But] it is tasteless, all it does is take up room in our proverbial salad.”

The Texas native then flashed a brined cucumber in front of the camera, saying, “But what happens when it gets older … now we got the product behind the packaging. Now we’ve got identity, now we’ve got purpose.”

When he isn’t talking about his love for the “sour and sweet” snack, McConaughey is a doting dad to his three kids, Levi, 14, Livingston, 9, and Vida, 12, whom he shares with wife Camila Alves.

“Right now, the most important thing on my plate is fatherhood,” he said on the “Today” show in December 2021.

“You have children, you start thinking more about the future than I did before. My family is No. 1 for me right now.”

McConaughey also hilariously revealed that he agreed to voice a character in the animated kids’ movie “Sing” so that his children could watch one of their A-list dad’s movies.

“I was kind of getting tired of me getting asked, and my kids getting asked, ‘What’s your favorite movie that your dad’s done? And they go, ‘We don’t know, we haven’t seen any,’” McConaughey said.

“And I’m like, ‘I haven’t really made many they can see.’ What am I gonna do, sit them down in front of ‘True Detective,’ or maybe ‘Dallas Buyers Club?’ I’m gonna have a lot more questions than answers, right?”

Alves and McConaughey met at a Los Angeles bar in 2006. They got engaged in 2011 and tied the knot the following year.

