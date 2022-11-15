ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emily Ratajkowski rocks sheer, sexy dress amid Pete Davidson dating rumors

By Kristin Contino
 4 days ago
Emily Ratajkowski went bare in a see-through look on the red carpet at a Swarovski event last night. GC Images

EmRata is sheer perfection.

Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in a see-through look for a Swarovski event at the Upper East Side’s Mark Hotel last night — and her sexy party moment happened just after news broke that she’s reportedly dating Pete Davidson.

The 31-year-old model went sans bra with her black Aya Muse halterneck dress ($1,052), which featured a sheer top and a completely open back with just a thin strip of fabric intersecting the bottom.

She added strappy black heels and a sparkling Swarovski “Millenia” necklace ($530) with square-cut crystals for the brand’s festive holiday event.

Ratajkowski was joined by famous faces like Christine Quinn, Lucy Hale, Freida Pinto, Indya Moore and Irina Shayk at the party, with attendees posing in front of a glittering gingerbread house and toy soldiers on the red carpet.

Ratajkowski showed off the back of her stunning dress.

The “My Body” author — who recently defended the controversial, ultra-plunging dress she wore in 2016 — is no stranger to a daring look, having worn everything from a see-through Coperni dress to walk her dog to a Cher-inspired cutout dress to the 2019 Met Gala.

As for her love life, Ratajkowski recently split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard after cheating allegations and has apparently been with Kim Kardashian’s latest ex, Pete Davidson, 28, for “a couple months.”

She glittered in a Swarovski necklace for the brand's event. GC Images
Ratajkowski posed in her sheer look outside the Mark Hotel. GC Images
Ratajkowski posed in her sheer look outside the Mark Hotel. GC Images
She was pictured with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in May at the Cannes Film Festival before their split. GC Images

A source told Us Weekly that they’re “in the very early stages, but both really like each other.”

According to the insider, the two were introduced by mutual friends and “Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is.”

Time will tell if the pair makes a public appearance together, but either way, we have a feeling Davidson would approve of this dress.

Pete Davidson is rumored to have moved on from Kim Kardashian with Ratajkowski.

