4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly Closing
This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Hoosier Hindu Americans donate 8600 pounds of food
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
38th Street corridor to receive multi-million dollar revitalization
The east 38th Street corridor is about to go through a multi-million dollar revitalization. The plan is part of the city's "Lift Indy" initiative.
rejournals.com
CBRE sells 151-unit apartment property in Indianapolis
CBRE has arranged the sale of The Coil, a 151-unit multifamily property in Indianapolis. The Connor Group purchased the property from Promus Realty Properties for an undisclosed amount. CBRE’s Steve LaMotte, Jr. and Dane Wilson represented the seller in the transaction. Built in 2017, The Coil is located at...
City of Indianapolis investing nearly $8 million into housing for the homeless
According to the Horizon House, an organization that provides service to people experiencing homelessness, there is around 1,800 people that aren't housed.
WKRC
Indianapolis developer to build apartments near former Beach Waterpark property
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Indianapolis-based developer with a presence in Cincinnati is planning to build an apartment community near the former Beach Waterpark. Milhaus plans to begin work on a 223-unit apartment community in Mason in the first quarter of 2023, Milhaus Vice President of Development Brad Vogelsmeier...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville kicks off Phase I of Reimagine Pleasant Street project
Noblesville and Hamilton County officials broke ground on the Reimagine Pleasant Street project on Monday. When complete, city officials say Pleasant Street will enhance mobility through Noblesville and increase trail connectivity to create a safe, vibrant corridor for residents to drive, walk, or bike to downtown Noblesville. Officials say these upgrades will provide a critical east-west connection for travelers, making it easier to travel across town.
Racial Equity Report Card shows disparities between residents in Indianapolis
Researchers at the Polis Center at IUPUI are developing a new report that examines the equity gap between racial groups in Indianapolis.
The 3rd richest person in Indiana
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
St. Louis-based furniture retailer going out of business
ST. LOUIS — Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress, the Webster Groves-based retailer whose brick-and-mortar stores are only open to customers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, is going out of business, trade journal Furniture Today reports. The family owned business is closing because owner and Chairman Tom Phillips, 70, is...
Sustainable farm brings fresh shrimp to Indianapolis
Atarraya Inc. picked the Hoosier state to launch Shrimpbox, the first sustainable shrimp farm in the country.
Current Publishing
Groundbreaking planned for new Westfield Washington Public Library, Westfield Washington Township Trustee office
A groundbreaking ceremony will be held this week for a new building that will serve as the new home of the Westfield Washington Public Library and the Westfield Washington Township Trustee. The groundbreaking of the 55,000-square-foot building will be at 4 p.m. Nov. 17 at the southwest corner of Park...
WISH-TV
Hogsett schedules political announcement for Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett will make an announcement Tuesday about his political future. The account “Mayor Joe for Indy” tweeted just before 1 p.m. Monday inviting the public to join him for a special announcement. The event will be at the Indianapolis City Market...
4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WISH-TV
What experience do court-appointed lawyers in Delphi murders case bring to the table?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After learning this week that the judge in the Delphi murders case appointed two public defenders for suspect Richard Allen, I-Team 8 started looking into the cases that Andrew Baldwin and Bradley Rozzi have handled. Richard Allen, 50, was arrested on Oct. 28 and the announcement...
Indy real estate investors focus on building legacy, giving back
Growing up on Indy’s west side, Terone Johnson and Omari Heflin never thought about a future career in real estate.
Man found shot in front of downtown hotel
INDIANAPOLIS — Police said a man was found shot multiple times overnight near downtown Indianapolis’ museum district. According to officials, IMPD was called about a person shot at Washington Street and N. State Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Around the same time, Indiana State Police troopers pulled over a man near W. Washington and N. West […]
Raising Cane’s opens first Indianapolis location in Avon
AVON, Ind. — The popular chicken finger restaurant Raising Cane’s opens its first Indianapolis area location on Tuesday. Located just minutes from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 8970 E. U.S. 36 in Avon, the first Raising Cane’s is set to open its doors and offer 20 lucky “Caniacs” free Raising Cane’s for a year. Those […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going to nice restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Rokita granted request for new judge in case brought on by Indy doctor
A court has granted a motion by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita for a new judge in a case brought on by an Indianapolis doctor being investigated by Rokita's office.
foodgressing.com
Wendy’s Hoosier Biscuit Bowl – Free Offering in Indianapolis
Whether on the court or at the breakfast table, a Hoosier is always a winner thanks to Wendy’s new Hoosier Biscuit Bowl. To celebrate the launch of the bowl, as well as the weekend’s much-anticipated game in Indianapolis, Wendy’s is bringing in former Hoosier basketball star Christian Watford to serve up FREE Hoosier Biscuit Bowls to fans on Friday, November 18th, 2022.
wrtv.com
Greenwood Plan Commission affirms an order to vacate for the Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites
GREENWOOD — After more than an hour of testimony and discussion Monday night, the Greenwood Plan Commission affirmed an order to vacate for the Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites in Greenwood. The vote was unanimous, 9-0. The city says the building is unsafe and dangerous and is full...
