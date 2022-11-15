Read full article on original website
Related
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Ross Stores, Carvana, Coinbase, Rent the Runway and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Ross Stores — Ross Stores jumped 10% after a quarterly beat on earnings and revenue. The company was also named by Credit Suisse as its top pick in the off-price retail sector. Analyst Michael Binetti boosted his price target to $123 from $99. On Thursday, Ross Stores reported third-quarter earnings-per-share of $1.00, versus a Refinitiv estimate of 81 cents.
Cramer's Week Ahead: Markets Will Do ‘Much Better' During the Next Four Weeks
After a turbulent week of trading, CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors that he believes stocks will perform better going forward. "You've got to adjust your mindset to a world where the bears are finally in retreat, because I'm betting the next four weeks will be much better than what we've come to be used to," he said.
NBC Chicago
Bob Pisani: Heeding the Investment Wisdom of Jack Bogle Starts With Keeping It Simple
(Below is an excerpt from Bob Pisani's new book "Shut Up & Keep Talking: Lessons on Life and Investing from the Floor of the New York Stock Exchange.") In 1997, just as I was becoming on-air stocks editor for CNBC, I had a telephone conversation with Jack Bogle, the founder of Vanguard.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
80K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0