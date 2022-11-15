ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, MD

Orioles Fan
3d ago

Allegheny and Garrett Counties are Maryland's snowiest counties. It's not a surprise to be snowing there.

CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Frigid Purple Friday, freezing temps overnight

BALTIMORE-- It will be a sunny, yet chilly Purple Friday before freezing temperatures overnight. We'll be maintaining the 40s for highs this afternoon with a cold west wind still kicking in.Sunshine with a few clouds will continue for the majority of the state with snow showers to the north and to the west of the state. Garrett County and its very western towns could see some snow through the afternoon and early evening hours.Lows tonight will range in the 20s and 30s under partly clear to mostly clear skies.It looks like we will continue in the 40s until next week when the 50s will move back in for a brief stint.With all of this over the next 7 days, it does look like our forecast is primarily dry.While temperatures are expected to top out in the mid 40s, it won't feel that way due to breezy west winds. Expect it to feel like the upper 30s at the warm point today. The colder air is hanging around and temperatures will continue to drop through the weekend, making it a bone-chillingly cold Ravens game on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.
WUSA9

Where did Maryland see snow on Tuesday

MARYLAND, USA — Several counties in western Maryland saw a solid amount of snow on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Frostburg, Maryland - 2.5" Grantsville, Maryland - 1.3" Ridgeley, Maryland - 1.0" McHenry, Maryland - .5" Oakland, Maryland - .5" Could this be just a taste of what the DMV is...
fox5dc.com

Holiday events this weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia

The holidays are here, and the D.C. area is ready with crafts, food, gifts and more! Enjoy a walk through D.C.'s annual Downtown Holiday Market, pop over to Prince George's to make your own festive wreath or try your hand (or feet) at ice skating in Alexandria. Want more ideas...
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Expect snow and sleet in Western Maryland overnight

BALTIMORE -- Wet weather is moving into the region just in time for the evening commute. The majority of the more significant precipitation has been west of I-95 but that is expected to change in the next few hours as rain begins developing across the rest of the region. The rain will increase in coverage through early tonight with some pockets of heavier rain possible through midnight. The rain may mix with a few pellets of sleet at the onset. In the colder weather in Western Maryland, a wintry mix of snow, sleet and some freezing rain will continue. There have already been accumulations of snow in parts of Western Maryland, and more accumulations can be expected through early tonight. Some pockets of heavy snow may occur. Precipitation will taper off across the region later tonight as the storm moves away.Rainfall of up to one inch will be possible through early Wednesday morning. There could be one to three inches of snow and sleet in portions of Allegany, Garrett and parts of Washington Counties through tonight. Additional light snow will be possible Wednesday as northwest winds increase bringing moisture into the region from Lake Erie. Elsewhere will see a mix of sun and clouds through Wednesday afternoon.
WTOP

Cold rain, fog for DC region, but areas far west are in for wintry weather

It’s cold and rainy in the D.C. area, but those far west of the region are seeing some icy road conditions and snowy accumulations. Here’s what you need to know. A storm system pushing through the Tennessee Valley swept through the mid-Atlantic just as lingering chilly temperatures remain in place from the recent cold snap. The result: snowfall along and west of the Blue Ridge.
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Temperatures will drop as a killing freeze creeps across the state

BALTIMORE -- Temperatures will once again drop into the 20s and 30s in the Baltimore area this week. There is a freeze warning for parts of Maryland like Kent, Queen Anne's Talbot & Carolina Counties, which are on the Eastern Shore. Most of the area saw a killing freeze on Sunday night that signaled the end of the growing season. That's why there will be no freeze warning for the Baltimore area. Clouds will thicken quickly Tuesday morning and it will be raining across the area by Tuesday afternoon and evening.Tuesday evening will be miserable with a slow rush hour, wet roads and...
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Threat of wintry mix Tuesday in western portion of Maryland

BALTIMORE- The winter air has arrived in Maryland. Our First Alert Weather Team is tracking the threat of a cold rain moving into the Baltimore area by this afternoon and continuing overnight before moving out early Wednesday.A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of Western Maryland from 10:00am until midnight due to the threat of a wintry mix.Snow and sleet accumulations of one to three inches is expected with ice accumulations up to a quarter inch possible. Around 11:30 a.m., snow started moving through Western Maryland with rain across Northern Virginia that will push into Central Maryland. The evening commute still looks slow and wet, so plan accordingly.We are waking up to very cold temperatures in the 20s and low to mid 30s. Temperatures will remain chilly for the rest of the week. We're looking at highs this weekend only in the low 40s. 
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Expect overnight frost in wake of freeze warning

BALTIMORE -- There's a freeze warning for the Baltimore area from midnight until 9 a.m. on Monday.Sunday has already set the tone for what will be a chilly week ahead. Temperatures started in the mid-40s. Sunshine spread across the state despite the brisk winds that prevented people from feeling the Sun's warmth. The freeze warning stems from those temperatures dipping overnight and resting in the low 30s. It's possible that Maryland could get a couple of degrees warmer after it ends though. Temperature highs are expected to almost reach 50.Wednesday, despite a few morning showers, it's looking to be the star of the forecast, bringing the region the warmest temps of the work week and finally reaching 50.Thursday will be mostly sunny but temp highs dwindle back down to the high 40s.Clouds roll back in Friday, bringing the chances for a few evening showers.
MARYLAND STATE
