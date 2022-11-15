ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FTX Used Corporate Funds to Purchase Employee Homes, New Filing Shows

FTX used corporate funds to purchase homes for the benefit of employees, a bankruptcy filing from new CEO John Ray III said. Ray, who oversaw Enron's restructuring, noted that "certain real estate" was recorded as being directly owned in the personal name of certain employees. Ray torched the lack of...
Even as the Midterm Election Results Were ‘Positive for Seniors,' Some Worry About Social Security Amid Debt Ceiling Negotiations

In the runup to the midterm elections, Democrats emphasized that Social Security and Medicare were at stake. Even as many candidates in favor of preserving the programs won, Democrats and advocates for the programs are worried about upcoming debt ceiling negotiations. The midterm elections made two key federal programs seniors...
