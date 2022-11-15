(The Dalles, Oregon) November 17, 2022 – The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce will host the Starlight Parade with Community Tree Lighting on November 25th, 2022. The Dalles Chamber is excited to present the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace 33rd Annual Starlight Parade “Country Christmas” and Community Tree Lighting event on November 25th, 2022. The Starlight Parade will begin at 6:00 pm and the Community Tree Lighting will immediately follow at The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce. We will be providing cookies, coffee, hot cocoa, and popcorn as we celebrate our community and the beginning of the holiday season with some holiday fun.

THE DALLES, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO