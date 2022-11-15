Read full article on original website
gorgenewscenter.com
$6.1 million going to small cities for roads, sidewalks and more, City of Rufus to get $250.000
SALEM – Small cities around the state are receiving $6.1 million in funding after the Small City Allotment Advisory Committee approved the latest round of recommendations in the 2023 Small City Allotment program. The approved 27 projects range from adding sidewalks to chip-sealing roads, from paving city streets to improving intersections – all in communities with populations of 5,000 or less.
opb.org
Former Marylhurst University campus to become first affordable housing development for families in Lake Oswego
After sitting empty for several years, the former Marylhurst University property in Lake Oswego will soon become the site of a new affordable housing building, Marylhurst Commons. A coalition of local, state, and national organizations broke ground on the project Friday. Marylhurst Commons will consist of 100 units, ranging from...
Republicans topple Democrats’ supermajority in Oregon House as well as Senate; 4 races still too close to call
A full week after the election, three races for the Oregon House and one for the Oregon Senate remain too close to call, leaving unclear the precise balance of power between Democrats and Republicans in each chamber. But Republicans have succeeded in eliminating the Democrats’ three-fifths supermajority in both the...
gorgenewscenter.com
“Country Christmas” Starlight Parade Kicks Off Shop Small Season
(The Dalles, Oregon) November 17, 2022 – The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce will host the Starlight Parade with Community Tree Lighting on November 25th, 2022. The Dalles Chamber is excited to present the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace 33rd Annual Starlight Parade “Country Christmas” and Community Tree Lighting event on November 25th, 2022. The Starlight Parade will begin at 6:00 pm and the Community Tree Lighting will immediately follow at The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce. We will be providing cookies, coffee, hot cocoa, and popcorn as we celebrate our community and the beginning of the holiday season with some holiday fun.
gorgenewscenter.com
Hood River Police Department investigating two separate thefts from local businesses
The Hood River Police Department is investigating two separate thefts from local businesses. The suspected individual in the pictures below has helped himself to numerous items from our local businesses. We would like your help in identifying this person, so we can help our local businesses recoup what he is suspected of taking from them. Let’s make this guy famous!
gorgenewscenter.com
Klickitat County Sheriff Songer names Undersheriff
Effective November 16, 2022, I promoted Chief Jail Deputy Carmen Knopes to the management position of Undersheriff, which makes her second in Command of the Sheriff’s Office. Chief Jail Deputy Carmen Knopes took the OATH OF OFFICE and was sworn in as Undersheriff by me on November 17, 2022 at the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office.
kptv.com
1 person, 2 cats dead after Clackamas Co. mobile home fire
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - One person is dead after a fire Tuesday afternoon at a mobile home complex in Clackamas, according to firefighters. Firefighters responded to the fire off of Highway 212 shortly after 2 p.m. and extinguished the blaze by 2:30 p.m. Authorities at the scene said the...
Suspicious death on Warm Springs Reservation prompts FBI investigation
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, in cooperation with the Warm Springs Tribal Police, are investigating a suspicious death on the Warm Springs Reservation, authorities announced.
