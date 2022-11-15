Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Limited Time Offer - San Francisco Residents to Get $1,200 MonthlyAneka DuncanSan Francisco, CA
Woman tells eczema cream caused her skin to BURN so badly nurses thought she’d been in fireijSciences MediaSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco Giants Discussing Contract With Star PitcherOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Red Cup Day Rebellion: We Spoke To A Starbucks Employee As Workers StrikeVince Martellacci
Public invited to learn Ukrainian winter songs by singing in online workshop on December 3D.J. EatonOakland, CA
Related
thecalifornianpaper.com
Cal must prepare for earthquakes
While living and attending school in an earthquake-prone area such as San Francisco’s Bay Area, it is more than likely students have experienced a few earthquakes during classes. In-school drills prepare everyone on campus if an earthquake hits during school hours. Although not a real earth-shaker, a 5.1 magnitude...
Washington Examiner
Wasting taxpayer dollars is what San Francisco does best
San Francisco is losing out on tax revenue as residents have fled the city over the last several years. Given how the city wastes money, it would be difficult to argue that it was a bad thing. The city’s Department of Public Health paid researchers $500,000 to “determine the impact”...
KTVU FOX 2
'Watermelon Rock' resurfaces along shoreline after mysterious disappearance
OAKLAND, Calif. - If you live in Alameda or Oakland, chances are you have seen it: Watermelon Rock. It's the painted slab of cement that sits off the water on Doolittle Drive as you drive toward Bay Farm. The infamous slice of fruit has been in the same spot for...
Yelp names San Francisco restaurant best brunch in California
The brunch spot serves fried chicken and waffles as well as Thai fusion dishes.
SFist
Esquire Names Three SF Spots (and One In Sonoma) As Best New Restaurants In the Country
San Francisco got short shrift the last couple years when it's come to the James Beard Foundation Awards and Bon Appetit's Best New Restaurants lists, but Esquire is still paying attention to our food scene. We're back to a world when magazines can criss-cross the country and new stuff is...
Why these trendy Bay Area restaurants are preserving a centuries-old Mexican dish
"During this time of year, people go crazy for it."
SFist
Feathers Flying In Sactown Suburb After Postal Worker Fatally Bludgeons Aggressive, Menacing Turkey
A controversy over a postal worker killing a turkey that attacked delivery workers has gobbled up Sacramento Nextdoor, as a “drumstick gang” of wild turkeys has had tensions marinating for months. It is well-known that raccoons, geese, and turkeys are some of the biggest assholes of the animal...
Fort Bragg Advocate-News
How did Contra Costa County receive so many other California county ballots?
Around 1,500 vote-by-mail ballots from other California counties ended up in the hands of Contra Costa election workers this month, potentially slowing the already snail-like pace of ballot counting seen in some counties. The out-of-county ballots “did not come come to us from the USPS,” said Dawn Kruger, the county’s...
California Thai restaurant manager attacked by man over denial of free food
A man attacked a California Thai restaurant manager after the establishment told him he could not have his food for free.
sfstandard.com
Move Over Stonehenge. ‘Cathenge’ Comes to San Francisco
England has Stonehenge, and now San Francisco has Cathenge–a monument of sorts dedicated to, you guessed it, cats!. The feline-inspired art installation at Patricia’s Green in Hayes Valley will be welcomed to the neighborhood at a ribbon cutting on Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Comprised of six...
Weather models hint at chance of rain in SF Bay Area next week
Weather models show a cold front from the Gulf of Alaska dropping down into Northern California.
Bay Area researchers behind world's largest open-track traffic experiment
Researchers from UC Berkeley are pioneering a car automation software in hopes to help alleviate traffic jams and even reduce energy consumption.
KQED
A New Outdoor Restaurant Promises Comfort Food and Music — Behind a Hardware Store in Richmond
¡Hella Hungry! is a column about Bay Area foodmakers, exploring the region's culinary cultures through the mouth of a first-generation local. It’s not every day that an outdoor dining spot pops up in the back cuts of Richmond. But near the Chevron refinery and train yards, tucked between the marina’s port and Highway 580, you’ll find a new gathering place for food, drinks and live music: the Backyard.
250+ employees laid off from Amazon’s Sunnyvale location
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — A day after the New York Times reported that Amazon will lay off about 10,000 employees, KRON4 has confirmed that 263 of them will come from the company’s Sunnyvale location. The layoffs will be effective beginning Jan. 17, 2023, according to a letter from Amazon that was obtained by KRON4. All […]
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Activist Severally Beaten in the Tenderloin
A beloved community activist in San Francisco was severely beaten by a group of people over the weekend, leaving his family in disbelief. “Yeah when I first heard it, I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t even imagine. My brother wouldn’t even hurt a fly, wouldn’t hurt a bee,” said Faheem Carter’s sister, Courtney Carter.
San Francisco launches transgender guaranteed income program
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Mayor London Breed announced the launch of a new guaranteed income program for San Francisco’s trans community. The Guaranteed Income for Trans People program will provide low-income transgender San Franciscans with $1,200 each month, for up to 18 months, to help address financial insecurity within trans communities, Breed revealed Wednesday. […]
San Francisco Bay Area has the fastest growing economy in US, report says
While the Bay Area took the top spot, the report warned about the future.
sfstandard.com
Bay Area Target Store Sees 10 Thefts a Day as Chain Says $400M Lost
A Bay Area Target store is seeing 10 thefts a day as the national chain announces $400 million in theft-related profit losses. A Walnut Creek Target retail worker told The Standard they see roughly 10 thefts every day on average, and that clothing and shoes are some of the most frequently stolen items.
Gus’s temporarily shut down due to pests
City inspectors closed the Mission branch of Gus’s Community Market Tuesday after inspectors cited a pest infestation, according to a health department notice posted at the front of the store. The entrance to locals’ beloved family-owned market on 17th and Harrison streets was shuttered by Wednesday afternoon. Daniel...
NBC Los Angeles
Watch How a California Zoo Nurses Orphaned Bear Cub Found Wandering in a Shop
The Oakland Zoo's veterinary team is striving to save an "extremely ill" and orphaned black bear cub that was recently found wandering into a shop in South Lake Tahoe, the zoo said Tuesday. The bear, given the name Nixon for the shop where he walked into last week, is suffering...
Comments / 1