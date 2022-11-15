ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cal must prepare for earthquakes

While living and attending school in an earthquake-prone area such as San Francisco’s Bay Area, it is more than likely students have experienced a few earthquakes during classes. In-school drills prepare everyone on campus if an earthquake hits during school hours. Although not a real earth-shaker, a 5.1 magnitude...
Wasting taxpayer dollars is what San Francisco does best

San Francisco is losing out on tax revenue as residents have fled the city over the last several years. Given how the city wastes money, it would be difficult to argue that it was a bad thing. The city’s Department of Public Health paid researchers $500,000 to “determine the impact”...
Move Over Stonehenge. ‘Cathenge’ Comes to San Francisco

England has Stonehenge, and now San Francisco has Cathenge–a monument of sorts dedicated to, you guessed it, cats!. The feline-inspired art installation at Patricia’s Green in Hayes Valley will be welcomed to the neighborhood at a ribbon cutting on Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Comprised of six...
A New Outdoor Restaurant Promises Comfort Food and Music — Behind a Hardware Store in Richmond

¡Hella Hungry! is a column about Bay Area foodmakers, exploring the region's culinary cultures through the mouth of a first-generation local. It’s not every day that an outdoor dining spot pops up in the back cuts of Richmond. But near the Chevron refinery and train yards, tucked between the marina’s port and Highway 580, you’ll find a new gathering place for food, drinks and live music: the Backyard.
250+ employees laid off from Amazon’s Sunnyvale location

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — A day after the New York Times reported that Amazon will lay off about 10,000 employees, KRON4 has confirmed that 263 of them will come from the company’s Sunnyvale location. The layoffs will be effective beginning Jan. 17, 2023, according to a letter from Amazon that was obtained by KRON4. All […]
San Francisco Activist Severally Beaten in the Tenderloin

A beloved community activist in San Francisco was severely beaten by a group of people over the weekend, leaving his family in disbelief. “Yeah when I first heard it, I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t even imagine. My brother wouldn’t even hurt a fly, wouldn’t hurt a bee,” said Faheem Carter’s sister, Courtney Carter.
San Francisco launches transgender guaranteed income program

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Mayor London Breed announced the launch of a new guaranteed income program for San Francisco’s trans community. The Guaranteed Income for Trans People program will provide low-income transgender San Franciscans with $1,200 each month, for up to 18 months, to help address financial insecurity within trans communities, Breed revealed Wednesday.   […]
Bay Area Target Store Sees 10 Thefts a Day as Chain Says $400M Lost

A Bay Area Target store is seeing 10 thefts a day as the national chain announces $400 million in theft-related profit losses. A Walnut Creek Target retail worker told The Standard they see roughly 10 thefts every day on average, and that clothing and shoes are some of the most frequently stolen items.
Gus’s temporarily shut down due to pests

City inspectors closed the Mission branch of Gus’s Community Market Tuesday after inspectors cited a pest infestation, according to a health department notice posted at the front of the store. The entrance to locals’ beloved family-owned market on 17th and Harrison streets was shuttered by Wednesday afternoon. Daniel...
