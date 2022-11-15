Vigo Co. convicted arsonist charged with dealing meth

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two local men have been charged with multiple felonies following a traffic stop in Sullivan County.

According to Indiana State Police, the two were traveling on State Road 54 near Section Street in Sullivan around 5:30 p.m. Monday when they were pulled over for speeding.

A search of the vehicle found the men to be in possession of 12 grams of methamphetamine, 67 hypodermic syringes, paraphernalia, anabolic steroids, and a large number of plastic baggies. Further investigation revealed the driver was wanted on an active Vigo County warrant for arson.

According to court documents, Clymer pleaded guilty to a level 6 felony charge of arson on October 28, 2021. As part of that case, Clymer was sentenced to 3 years probation with a suspended prison sentence.

Image of drugs seized by Indiana State Police (Image courtesy ISP)

The driver of the vehicle, Jonathan Clymer 28, of Terre Haute was arrested and charged with:

Dealing methamphetamine A level 2 felony

Possession of hypodermic syringe A level 6 felony

Possession of methamphetamine A level 6 felony

Possession of anabolic steroids A level 6 felony

Possession of paraphernalia A class C misdemeanor

Arson (warrant) A level 4 felony



The passenger in the vehicle, Isaac Bradbury, 28, of Dugger, was also arrested. Bradbury has been charged with the following:

Possession of methamphetamine A level 6 felony

Possession of hypodermic syringe A level 6 felony

Possession of paraphernalia A class C misdemeanor



