Sullivan County, IN

Vigo Co. convicted arsonist charged with dealing meth

By Brandyn Benter
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two local men have been charged with multiple felonies following a traffic stop in Sullivan County.

According to Indiana State Police, the two were traveling on State Road 54 near Section Street in Sullivan around 5:30 p.m. Monday when they were pulled over for speeding.

A search of the vehicle found the men to be in possession of 12 grams of methamphetamine, 67 hypodermic syringes, paraphernalia, anabolic steroids, and a large number of plastic baggies. Further investigation revealed the driver was wanted on an active Vigo County warrant for arson.

According to court documents, Clymer pleaded guilty to a level 6 felony charge of arson on October 28, 2021. As part of that case, Clymer was sentenced to 3 years probation with a suspended prison sentence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c8gq3_0jBc26RL00
Image of drugs seized by Indiana State Police (Image courtesy ISP)

The driver of the vehicle, Jonathan Clymer 28, of Terre Haute was arrested and charged with:

  • Dealing methamphetamine
    • A level 2 felony
  • Possession of hypodermic syringe
    • A level 6 felony
  • Possession of methamphetamine
    • A level 6 felony
  • Possession of anabolic steroids
    • A level 6 felony
  • Possession of paraphernalia
    • A class C misdemeanor
  • Arson (warrant)
    • A level 4 felony

The passenger in the vehicle, Isaac Bradbury, 28, of Dugger, was also arrested. Bradbury has been charged with the following:

  • Possession of methamphetamine
    • A level 6 felony
  • Possession of hypodermic syringe
    • A level 6 felony
  • Possession of paraphernalia
    • A class C misdemeanor
