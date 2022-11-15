The Bureau of Land Management is preparing to conduct pile burns in nine locations this winter. During the summer months, forest-thinning treatments often leave behind branches and other flammable biomass that is then organized into piles. In the winter, when conditions are safest for removal, the piles are burned. This process is critical to maintaining the health of the forest ecosystem and to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO