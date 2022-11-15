Read full article on original website
Related
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Polis Positive for Covid-19
Colorado Governor Jared Polis tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday, a little more than two months after receiving the omicron-specific booster shot. Polis is currently asymptomatic and will be working from home “with his full schedule until he is no longer contagious,” according to his spokesman. His office said...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Holiday DUI Enforcement Periods Underway
The Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement are teaming up for the first of three holiday DUI enforcement periods. The Thanksgiving Week enforcement is running now through November 30th. Increased DUI patrols and sobriety checkpoints will be in place to remove impaired drivers from the road. Danny “Dan R”...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
BLM plans nine pile burns in southeastern Colorado
The Bureau of Land Management is preparing to conduct pile burns in nine locations this winter. During the summer months, forest-thinning treatments often leave behind branches and other flammable biomass that is then organized into piles. In the winter, when conditions are safest for removal, the piles are burned. This process is critical to maintaining the health of the forest ecosystem and to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Saturday, November 19th Weather
A warming and drying trend begins today with sunny skies and warmer temperatures expected through early next week. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 42. Look for a low of 15. The San Luis Valley will reach a high of 33. Expect a low of 5. Leadville...
Comments / 0