Can You Name All Five Flags Flown at Dubuque’s Five Flags Center?
Have you ever realized that there are certain things in life you just accept at face value? That you never bothered to question why something was named the way it was? I had that slight revelation this weekend. Thinking ahead to next weekend, when I'm set to see Clint Black take the stage at Five Flags Center, I thought not about the concert...
Dubuque’s Salvation Army Kettle Campaign, “Challenge Days” Coming Soon
There are countless staples of Christmas every single year, but one makes their presence known whether you're grocery shopping or holiday shopping. Often times, they do it with the help of a brass instrument. Of course I'm talking about the Salvation Army and their annual Christmas Kettle Campaign. Our area's...
Dubuque Resident to Be Featured in New Disney+ Holiday Special
If you're looking for some holiday fare to stream during this festive season, consider pressing play on an upcoming Disney+ special, which features a Dubuque resident!. Per the Telegraph Herald, Rachel Spurling, a 2018 graduate of Clarke University and professional snow sculptor, is set to appear on Best in Snow, a holiday special exclusive to Disney+. The 90-minute special is set to premiere on the streaming service on Friday, November 18th!
Veteran’s Day Celebrations Throughout The Quad Cities and Eastern Iowa
Veteran's Day is coming up this Friday, and we as a nation come together to honor those who put it all on the line to protect our freedoms. Veterans Day has its origins at the end of World War I when at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, the fighting ended with the signing of an armistice. U.S. Soldiers celebrate the armistice that ended World War I, on November 11, 1918.
Celebrate the Christmas Season in Cuba City, Wisconsin
There are certainly no shortage of things to do and places to see during the Holidays here in the Tri-states. Over the next several weeks I'll be spotlighting a few of them...in no particular order. Cuba City will celebrate the holiday season beginning with Small Business Saturday on November 26th...
Dubuque Fighting Saints Forward Commits to Union College
According to a press release from the Dubuque Fighting Saints, forward Jacob Jeannette has announced his commitment to continue his hockey career and education at Union College. The USHL veteran is in his first year with the Fighting Saints. and is currently in a patch of fine form compiling four points (two goals, two assists) and a +3 rating over his last three games.
Dubuque American Legion Post #6 to Host Area Veterans Days Ceremony
Dubuque American Legion Post #6 will host the 2022 Veterans Day Ceremony for Dubuque This year's event will be held at the Mystique Ice Arena on Chaplain Schmitt Island. All military veterans and patriotic citizens are invited to attend. The program will start at 10:30 am, Friday, November 11th, 2022, lasting approximately 30 minutes. All Tri-State veterans’ organizations and military units are encouraged to participate.
Fugitive Wanted for Dubuque, IA Murder Arrested Monday in Chicago, IL
U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Chicago on Monday who is wanted on a multi-count warrant in Dubuque County, Iowa. 23-year-old Tavon Demarcus Bayloc is a suspect in a shooting near a daycare center in Dubuque in June of this year. Baylock is wanted on several charges including two counts...
Embrace the Holiday Season with This Delightful Dubuque Craft Show
Just like that, the weather has turned on a dime. The pleasantly cool air of fall has shifted to suggest the frigidness of winter is almost here. But the holiday season seems to get spirits high for many people. An upcoming event at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds will surely make that easy to embrace.
Asbury Powerball Player Misses Winning Billions By One Number
Someone purchased a Powerball ticket in Asbury, Iowa, with five winning numbers but came within just one number of winning the $1.9 billion jackpot. The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that a Powerball ticket purchased at Casey's General Store in Asbury matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball. Unfortunately, they won't be a newly minted billionaire, but reports indicate the Asbury, Iowa ticket will make someone $100,000 richer.
The City of Dubuque is currently accepting applications and seeking volunteers for the DBQ Shovel Crew, a volunteer-based snow shoveling assistance program.
According to the City of Dubuque website, the program pairs volunteers with residents who are physically and financially unable to remove snow and ice from the sidewalk adjacent to their property and do not have other resources to clear it; this includes neighbors, friends, family, or a hired service. To...
Saints Forward Called Up By Team USA For World Junior A Challenge
More exciting news from your Dubuque Fighting Saints as they add a player to the upcoming Team USA World Junior A challenge squad. We recently learned that Associate Head Coach Evan Dixon had been named to the Team USA World Junior A challenge coaching staff by USA Hockey. Dixon is in his fourth year with the Saints and will join Team USA as an assistant coach for this December's World Junior A Challenge. It will be Dixon’s first time representing his home country on the international stage.
Fighting Saints Defenseman Commits to University of North Dakota
According to a press release from the Dubuque Fighting Saints, defenseman Jayden Jubenvill has officially announced his commitment to continue his hockey career and education at the University of North Dakota. 19-year-old Jubenvill is in the midst of his first season with the Fighting Saints and has six points, all assists, in his first 11 games.
Comedian, TikTok Star Charlie Berens Returns to Dubuque in 2023
Not even a full year after he proved to be a laugh riot at the Five Flags Center, a popular comedian and TikTok star will be back in the Key City as part of his "Midwest Survival Guide Tour." That man is none other than Wisconsin native Charlie Berens, who...
Help Available for Those With Food Insecurity in Dubuque
In a nation as prosperous as the United States, you wouldn't think we'd have an issue with families not having enough to eat. But with rising grocery prices and out-of-control inflation, more people than ever are dealing with some sort of food insecurity. Experts say 1 in eight people in...
G.I.T. Improv Brings Laughs, Family Friendly Comedy to Dubuque
Improvisational comedy looks easy. You might think to yourself that you could do it, perhaps if you've watched an episode or two of Curb Your Enthusiasm, or the ever-popular Whose Line is it Anyway? But just watching G.I.T. Improv perform at the Bell Tower Theater this past Saturday night, I could tell I wouldn't be able to keep up.
Wisconsin Residents Approve $60 Million For School Districts
Big improvements are coming to two separate southwest Wisconsin school districts as voters have supported bond measures that total more than $60 million dollars in marked improvements. The first school district measure is a $26.85 million bond measure for the Cuba City School District. In addition, an accompanying $200,000 operating...
Saints Split Weekend In Ohio
Friday nights (11/11) match-up against the Youngstown Phantoms did not go according to plan. The Phantoms run away with a 7-2 victory on the evening that started with a 3-0 first period. By the second, it was 5-2, with the phantoms adding 2 more to finish the night off. Phantoms, Shane Lachance scored a brace on the evening as they outshot the Saints 40-27 and capitalized on 4 of 7 power play attempts. The Saints, however, were shut down on their 4 powerplay opportunities.
Operation Christmas Child Sends Cheer Across Globe From The Midwest
I like to volunteer and give back when I'm able to in my local community. In that regard, I also like exposing my kids to acts of service and kindness we can do right here in the Tri-States; some even have an impact globally. This holiday season, and every year around this time, our local Cornerstone Church in Cascade becomes all hustle and bustle with gifts and giving during our annual shoe box packing party for operation Christmas Child, and my family always attends.
Champagne & Chocolates… And Sting Rays!
Yes, you read that right. Champagne and Chocolates returns to the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium to provide a night of elegant relaxation and shopping fun for adults; all amongst the amazing animals and displays that only Dubuque's River Museum can provide. Sip some bubbly while you browse the many unique speailty and gift items perfect for filling out your families stockings!
