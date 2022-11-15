ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firefighters put out fire in Baghdad international airport

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

BAGHDAD — (AP) — Firefighters at Baghdad's international airport on Tuesday put out a fire that broke out in its departure hall that temporarily suspended flights.

According to Iraqi state media, citing Iraq’s civil defense directorate, the fire broke out in a cafeteria kitchen, causing plumes of smoke to spread across the airport, as some passengers looked on from a distance.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire in minutes. Flights have since resumed.

Three airport workers with breathing issues were treated after inhaling the smoke, while no deaths were reported.

In January, six rockets struck Baghdad's international airport facility, damaging two commercial planes but causing no casualties.

US Navy: 70 tons of missile fuel from Iran to Yemen seized

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — The U.S. Navy said Tuesday it found 70 tons of a missile fuel component hidden among bags of fertilizer aboard a ship bound to Yemen from Iran, the first-such seizure in that country's yearslong war as a cease-fire there has broken down.
Official: Russian missile strike hits Ukraine's Odesa region

A Russian missile strike hit Ukraine's southern Odesa region for the first time in weeks on Thursday, the regional governor said. An infrastructure target was hit, Odesa regional Gov. Maksym Marchenko said on Telegram, warning about the threat of a “massive missile barrage on the entire territory of Ukraine.”
State media: Gunmen attack bazaar in Iran, killing 5

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Gunmen opened fire in a bazaar in the southwestern Iranian city of Izeh on Wednesday, killing at least five people, including a young girl, and wounding civilians and security forces, state TV reported. In a separate attack, gunmen shot dead two...
Turkey detains suspect linked to Istanbul bombing in Syria

ANKARA, Turkey — (AP) — Turkish security forces have detained a suspect wanted in connection with the deadly bombing in Istanbul in an operation in a Turkish-controlled area in northwestern Syria, Turkey's state-run news agency reported. Other suspects detained following the bombing will appear before court officials on...
