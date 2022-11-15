ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Herald

In midst of historic wave of migration to U.S., deportation flights to Cuba will resume

By Syra Ortiz-Blanes, Michael Wilner
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sg3Im_0jBc1kZf00

Cuba has agreed to begin accepting deportations from the United States, two U.S. officials said, in what they described as the resumption of decades-long migration agreements between the two countries amid a historic exodus from the island.

No deportation flights have departed from the United States yet, the officials said. But the development comes as the U.S. State Department confirms that the two governments met in Havana Tuesday to discuss the U.S.-Cuba Migration Accords.

In a press release, the federal agency said U.S. officials had talked about “areas of successful cooperation in migration” and “obstacles” to the agreements. They also brought up the renewal of consular services “to include visa and American citizen services” at its embassy in the island’s capital.

“Ensuring safe, regular, and humane migration between Cuba and the United States remains a mutual interest of both countries,” the department said.

Last week, Biden officials also went to Cuba’s capital to discuss consular services and the recent restart of a program that had been paralyzed since the Trump administration that reunites Cubans on the island with relatives in the United States.

The Department of Homeland Security, which is in charge of U.S. immigration agencies, declined to comment about the deportation flights.

Reuters first reported the resumption of deportation flights to Cuba, saying the federal government had detained about a dozen migrants who had failed a primary asylum screening at the U.S.-Mexico border. Cuba stopped receiving repatriation flights, which the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operate, soon after the COVID-19 pandemic froze international travel in 2020. In April 2022, the U.S. State Department and its Cuban counterpart met to discuss the U.S.-Cuba Migration accords for the first time since 2018.

The bilateral pacts date to the 1980s and ‘90s, responding to the historic waves of rafters who left Cuba for Florida. The latest agreement — announced at the tail end of Barack Obama’s administration in 2017 — ended “wet foot, dry foot,” a Clinton-era practice that allowed Cubans who reached U.S. soil to stay while turning back migrants stopped at sea.

Both countries have previously accused each other of not following the agreements in full. In April, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the accords had been “discontinued.” That same month, ICE told the Miami Herald that Cuba had not taken deportees for more than six months. Meanwhile, Cuban officials have said the U.S. had slowed to a trickle the issuing of 20,000 immigration visas it was supposed to offer annually to Cuban nationals.

READ MORE: Migration talks an example of ‘constructive’ engagement with Cuba, State Department says

A record number of Cubans has kept traveling to the United States since.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection recorded nearly 225,000 encounters with Cuban nationals in fiscal year 2022, which ended on Sept 30. In comparison, the agency saw 39,303 encounters in all of fiscal year 2021.

During that same period, the Coast Guard intercepted 6,182 Cuban rafters at sea. Since Oct. 1, the agency has already intercepted 1,374 migrants from the Caribbean country trying to board rickety boats. It has kept sending rafters intercepted at sea back to Cuba despite the pause in deportation flights.

The development in Cuban deportation flights also follows the detention of a group of recently arrived Cuban men at ICE’s Miramar offices last month. The immigration officials told them they would be sent back to Cuba.

From a detention facility in Broward, the migrants told the Miami Herald their stories. Many said they had come to the U.S. fleeing political persecution and detained during the Trump administration. They had been freed in the first days of the Biden administration with rejected asylum claims and final deportation orders. They were ordered to check in with immigration authorities.

ICE freed the Cuban migrants days after it took them into custody. Family members, activists and local politicians had by then spent days publicly demanding their release through social media and protests. But the episode left the migrants wondering why they were detained in the first place. It also shook other recently arrived, undocumented Cubans with final deportation orders who fear they will be sent back.

Shalyn Fluharty, the executive director of Americans for Immigrant Justice, told the Herald that the resumption of deportations to Cuba was “not a surprise” after the recent detentions in South Florida.

“They rounded up people with no criminal history, who have work permits, family in the United States, who have complied with every single requirement,” she said.

Fluharty said that the immigration policies and living conditions Cubans and other immigrants face at the U.S.-Mexico border to reach the United States do not allow them to fairly seek asylum. She pointed to the situation at the border as a possible reason some Cubans make dangerous journeys on makeshift boats to reach South Florida shores.

“We all want to think our immigration system is fair and just,” she said, “but when it doesn’t hold the values of our American society, those deportations aren’t just.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Migrants bused from southern border to New York City enter a backlogged and broken asylum system

For months buses from the U.S./Mexico border carrying tens of thousands of men, women and children from Central and South America have been arriving in New York, Chicago and Washington D.C. They were organized by the Republican governors of Texas and Arizona and the Democratic mayor of El Paso, and paid for mostly by taxpayers. Greg Abbott, Texas' governor, said the buses would give liberal, sanctuary cities "a taste" of what his state has had to deal with for years. Many of those coming to New York were Venezuelans fleeing poverty, violence, and authoritarian rule and hoping to apply for asylum. But the process can take years and, for much of that time, they aren't allowed to work. Caring for these new arrivals has been a big challenge and it's drawn attention to a long-standing and bipartisan failure to fix the nation's broken asylum system.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vice

A Marine Known as ‘El Marino’ Has Allegedly Started His Own Cartel

A former Mexican marine and ex-lieutenant for the infamous Sinaloa Cartel drug lord Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada is forming a new cartel, according to a series of official documents leaked by a hacker group. Carlos Enrique Martínez Cuesta, known as “El Marino” or “El 5,” recently parted ways...
People

American Woman Sarah Krivanek Will Be Released from Russian Penal Colony in 10 Days: 'She's a True Fighter'

Krivanek feared for her life in Russian imprisonment. Now, days ahead of her scheduled release, conditions appear to be improving One week ago, Sarah Krivanek, an American woman who was sentenced to one year and three months in a Russian penal colony for a domestic abuse incident with a Russian man in Moscow, was facing prison "conflicts" that left her feeling she would not survive until her release date on Nov. 7.  Krivanek, from Fresno, California, is one of two known American women imprisoned in Russia. The other...
FRESNO, CA
Vice

Chinese Official Was Giving a Routine COVID Briefing. Then Someone Noticed Her Earrings.

A Chinese official landed in hot water after her posh outfit at a press conference went viral and sparked an online debate about appropriate attire for civil servants. Li Shaoli, an official from Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, hosted a press briefing Saturday on the city’s COVID outbreak. She detailed the authorities’ measures to properly sterilize patients’ apartments, including discarding their bedding and refrigerated food as medical waste.
Tom Handy

Texas Mayor Releases 600 Migrants onto City Streets

Now that election day is over in Texas with a few cities will conducting runoff elections, migrants are still a concern for the state. Recently, El Paso stated that they were not bussing any more migrants out of the city since President Joe Biden passed his new law preventing Venezuelans from entering the state.
EL PASO, TX
Washington Examiner

Troops from 25 states across the country sent to border at Biden's request

Military troops from 25 states and U.S. territories across the nation have deployed to the southern border at the request of the Biden administration. The Biden administration has chosen to keep several thousand soldiers on the U.S.-Mexico border amid the worst illegal immigration crisis in national history. The decision by...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

North Korea’s Launch of a Suspected ICBM Backfires

North Korea’s Thursday morning launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) looks to have failed, according to South Korean officials. The new type of ICBM, which was launched from the suburbs of Pyongyang, appears to have failed in flight after the propellant and warhead sections separated, defense sources told South Korean media. “North Korea’s ICBM launch is presumed to have ended in failure,” the South Korean military said, according to the Yonhap news agency. Japanese defense minister Yasukazu Hamada said the long-range missile flew for around 460 miles before it “disappeared” from radar over the Sea of Japan around 680 miles from the Japanese coast. The missiles sparked emergency shelter warnings in Japan, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida calling the launches “outrageous and absolutely intolerable.”Read it at The Guardian
NBC News

With a possible surge of Haitian migrants ahead, the Biden admin is weighing holding them in a third country or at Guantánamo

The Biden administration is weighing options to respond to what could soon be a mass exodus of migrants from Haiti, including temporarily holding migrants in a third country or expanding capacity at an existing facility at the U.S. prison at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, according to two U.S. officials and an internal planning document reviewed by NBC News.
FLORIDA STATE
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
41K+
Followers
1K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy