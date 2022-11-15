ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Yardbarker

3 Reasons The Chiefs Need To Sign OBJ

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is having himself an MVP season. While he’s finding success without star receiver Tyreek Hill, getting him another receiver doesn’t hurt. With Odell Beckham Jr. still a free agent, it’s possible the Chiefs could sign him. However, some might question the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Kansas City Chiefs: 3 bold predictions for Week 11 vs. Chargers

Riding high off of a Week 10 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Kansas City Chiefs AFC West showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 will be must-watch television. NFL fans everywhere have been impressed by the performance of quarterback Patrick Mahomes in 2022, his first year without long-time weapon Tyreek Hill. The 7-2 Chiefs will look to keep their pursuit of the number one overall seed in the conference going strong.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Ringer

The Tennessee Titans Are Doing It Again

The Tennessee Titans have the worst offense in football. They are also 6-3. OK, they’re not the worst offense in football. They’re the worst offense in football in terms of yards per drive, but they’re 24th in expected points added per play, 21st in DVOA, 26th in points per game. So … pretty bad.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Titans avoid disaster with relieving injury update

Tennessee Titans fans everywhere can breathe a sigh of relief after an injury scare to DB Elijah Molden appears to be the best-case scenario following Tuesday’s update. Molden missed the Titans’ first eight games of 2022 with a groin injury that he has been struggling with since 2021. After a long road to recovery and returning to action on Sunday afternoon, Molden left the game in the second half with what was listed as another groin injury.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs release updated depth chart for Week 11

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their latest “unofficial” depth chart ahead of the Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. For the second consecutive week, there are no new changes to the depth chart, despite the team making some changes during their Week 10 game. Generally speaking, these are intended to give a rough idea of where a player is on the depth chart, but they’re not always entirely accurate. They’re considered “unofficial” because they’re assembled by the team’s PR staff and not the coaching staff and they might not always reflect what happens on game day as a result of that. It’s intended to be a fluid document that evolves as the roster changes throughout the season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans return 8 to practice, but will defensive stars, kicker play vs. Packers?

The Tennessee Titans returned a huge number of players to practice on Tuesday in advance of Thursday's game against the Green Bay Packers. The Titans (6-3) visit the Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime). After listing 17 players on their injury report Monday, the Titans had eight of those players return to practice as full participants Tuesday, including several starters: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill, running back Derrick Henry, cornerback Kristian Fulton and linebacker...
NASHVILLE, TN
Big Cat Country

Monday Night Football: Eagles huge favorites over the Commanders

The NFL rolls right along into Monday Night Football with a classic NFC East matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders. The Eagles seem like they cannot be stopped, still 8-0 on the season and never slowing down. As a 15.5-point favorite on Monday Night, it doesn’t sound like they’ll be slowing down anytime soon.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

