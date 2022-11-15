ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hybrids, Sedans Have Fewest Problems in Consumer Reports’ 2022 Annual Auto Reliability Survey

YONKERS, NY — Hybrid vehicles and midsized or large sedans may not be the most popular new vehicles sold, but they are among the most reliable, according to the latest Annual Auto Reliability data from Consumer Reports (CR), the nonprofit research, testing, and consumer advocacy organization. On the other hand, the data shows electric vehicles (EVs) and full-size pickup trucks are the two most problematic categories.
Redesigned 2023 Toyota Prius and Prius Prime Boast Improved Fuel Economy and Acceleration

When you hear the word “hybrid,” chances are the Toyota Prius comes to mind. But even though hybrids have been growing in popularity, Prius sales have slumped as buyers flock to pure EVs like the Tesla Model 3 and hybrid SUVs instead. It’s a shame because we’ve always thought the Prius is one of the best options out there for car buyers who prioritize practical, economical, and reliable transportation.
Used Cars That Hold Their Value The Most and Least

If you're looking for the vehicle that holds its value the most - look no further than the Jeep Wrangler. According to the latest iSeeCars data, it remains the best vehicle for holding its value. Overall, iSeeCars says used cars have never held the residual value better with both 5-year...
INFINITI's Comeback Plan: Here's What To Expect

As sales continue to plummet, Infiniti is in a key moment of its very existence. While the Q50 and Q60 models are good alternatives to the usual suspects in the premium segment, their outdated tech puts them at a disadvantage. Infiniti’s brand crisis certainly isn’t helping as the Japanese automaker has renamed its models more times than we can count since its inception in 1989. But after parent Nissan saw a revival, can we expect the same for its luxury arm? Now, however, it would appear Infiniti has gathered its second wind and wants to give us sport-luxury models like the QX55 coupe SUV. More importantly, car aficionado Kirk Kreifels reported that Infiniti would adopt a version of Nissan’s E-Power. It’s called the I-Power (go figure) and the future of the Japanese luxury brand might very well depend on it.
How Asian, Domestic, and European Automakers Rank for Car Reliability

We understand how buying a car has become an anxiety-riddled process. It can be a headache to have to choose from limited inventory. Then, you’re forced to pay full sticker price for a new vehicle, plus a “market adjustment” fee, all of which makes you feel like you were taken advantage of.

