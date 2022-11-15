ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

brproud.com

Mississippi River rising after record lows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The mighty Mississippi is making a comeback after setting record lows this fall. The National Weather Service said Tuesday the Mississippi River will rise nine feet in nine days. The river gauge at Memphis set a record low of -10.7 feet in late October. The river is expected to rise above zero by November 21.
MEMPHIS, TN
WLOX

Mississippi ranked #48 in America's Health Rankings

Chilly again today. Then, freezing overnight tonight. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Organizers expect about 7,200 students to come through the two-day event that highlights 19 career pathways. Stennis Space Center officials react to successful Artemis I launch. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. The road to returning...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Ranking puts Mississippi last in U.S. for overall prosperity.

WASHINGTON (WTVA) — A look at Mississippi by two groups does not paint a pretty picture of the state when it comes to overall prosperity. The Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream and the Legatum Institute placed Mississippi last in their American Dream Prosperity Index, which came out this month.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Cold weather shelters open ahead of possible freeze

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - With a freeze possible Thursday night into Friday morning, cold weather shelters across the Coast are opening their doors. Meteorologist Wesley Williams says temperatures across South Mississippi will range from the mid 30s to the mid 20s, and he advises everyone to protect people, pets and plants before bed tonight. See a full weather blog HERE.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Nov. 18-20

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 18-20) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Highland Village Holiday Stroll – Friday – Jackson Experience a winter wonderland at Highland Village. There will be a holiday […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NOLA.com

These casino buffets are open for Thanksgiving on Mississippi Gulf Coast

South Mississippi has more restaurants open this year for Thanksgiving dine in, take out or a little help in the kitchen with appetizers, sides and pies. Many people in South Mississippi will cook dinner at home to save money and to have leftovers, yet it may be less expensive this year to make reservations. The cost of going out to dinner rose 8.6% over the last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Flu breakout in schools

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi is in the highest category when it comes to flu numbers across the U.S. Reported flu cases continue to increase each week, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. Flu numbers in Mississippi are just over 5% higher than last year. The majority of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Mississippians preparing for the arrival of medical marijuana

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Less than two months remain until medical marijuana is expected to be in dispensaries across Mississippi. Though it is still about seven weeks away, those wanting to have a medical card before the year change need to take heed. “You have 60 days from the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
desotocountynews.com

Rising natural gas costs impacting Entergy Mississippi customers’ bills

Home energy costs soar across U.S., near 10-year highs. Entergy customers in Mississippi are learning that their electric bills can expect to be higher this winter. Nearly 70 percent of the electricity produced by Entergy Mississippi comes from natural gas, which has doubled in price over the last year. Unfortunately, this increase will soon begin affecting all customers’ bills.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Lack of funding blamed for issues at Mississippi ABC warehouse

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – There have been slow deliveries to liquor stores from the Mississippi Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) warehouse in Gluckstadt. The Northside Sun reported the ABC, which is part of the Mississippi Department of Revenue, handles the wholesale distribution of wine and liquor. They said low staff and delivery issues have been a […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

