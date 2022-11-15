Read full article on original website
Huntington City Prepares for the Holidays
The Huntington City Council met for its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday. There were no public comments or business licenses for approval, so a motion to enter into a public hearing was recognized by Huntington Mayor Leonard Norton. The purpose of the hearing was for discussion on the 3% increase of water fees and a 2% increase on sewer rates.
Heber City approves four new developments, approx. 350 homes, 17 designated affordable housing
HEBER CITY, Utah — The Heber City Council approved the North Village Annexation at its meeting on Tuesday, November 14, which will bring five Wasatch County properties and four new […]
Spotlight Shines on Hope Festival
The Hope Festival was named the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce’s community spotlight for the month of November. The annual festival was highlighted during the chamber’s monthly luncheon on Thursday afternoon. Amanda McIntosh of the Southeast Utah Health Department as well as the HOPE Squad of Carbon, Emery...
Jay Noyes Named Chief Financial Officer of Castleview Hospital
Castleview Hospital announced on Friday that Jay Noyes has been named chief financial officer (CFO) of Castleview, effective Oct. 30, 2022. He has worked at Castleview for the past 15 years as financial controller and ethics and compliance officer. “We are so excited to have Jay step into this important...
Chamber Recognizes Elevate Home Health & Hospice
Elevate Home Health & Hospice was honored as one of the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce’s business spotlights for November. The Elevate team accepted the recognition during the chamber’s monthly luncheon on Thursday afternoon. Elevate Home Health & Hospice is owned by Brody LeRoy, Michelle Willson and David...
USUE Hosts Successful 2022 Eastern Utah Economic Summit
Utah State University Eastern hosted the 2022 Eastern Utah Economic Summit on Oct. 26-27 at the USU campus in Price. The summit was hosted by Congressman John Curtis, U.S. Representative from Utah’s 3rd Congressional District. The summit brought leaders, entrepreneurs and experts from across the state together for multiple discussions and breakout sessions.
Don’t Pass on Carbon High’s “The Drowsy Chaperone”
The Carbon High School (CHS) drama department is currently presenting the highly entertaining production “The Drowsy Chaperone,” which is credited as being a musical within a comedy. The presentation began on Nov. 16 and will continue throughout the rest of this week and once more on Monday, Nov. 21.
Canyon View Middle School Student of the Week
Jaxon is being nominated for the academic strides he is currently making towards our school goals. Jaxon may have a piece of the old west in his heart, with his love of riding horses, the movie Tombstone, and his ideal wardrobe from Ariat. He is on top of his learning and consistently maintains a positive attitude. He works hard at everything he does, whether that’s a summer job on a farm, building projects in the shop, or hunting and fishing with his family. Not sure how he does it, but manages to find a bit of free time to snag a burger at Ponderosa. Jaxon is able to do all of this plus balance academics, student government, and athletics with ease. Congratulations Jaxon!
Experts urge Utahns to be prepared for inversion season ahead
Inversion season is here and state leaders want those in the valley to be prepared and do their part in reducing emissions.
Castle Dale Elementary Cougar Crew
Our Cougar Crew for the week of November 7th – November 11th show that they can ‘Shine Your Way’ by being POLITE. Way to go!. Pictured: Liam Shaw, Gabriella Begay, Tiare Gordon, Roxy Larsen, JD Labrum, Bowden Rollins, Raelee Oveson, Zachary Brown, Aubrey Moulton.
CVCT Opening Weekend a Success
The Castle Valley Community Theater (CVCT) opened its fall show last weekend to full houses. Audiences were entertained by the production “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” as CVCT returns from a three-year absence due to COVID-19 and related health concerns. This show continues it run on Nov. 17-19 at 7 p.m. on Mont Harmon Middle School’s stage.
Fire destroys family home on ranch in Duchesne County
BLUEBELL, Utah — Business at BlueTree Farms has had to slow down in the last week after the owners’ home went up in flames. “I got a call from my daughter saying the porch is on fire,” said Shanna Carlson, owner of BlueTree Farms. “The wind just took over, and it just blew the flames into the kitchen, then from there it just traveled into our back bedroom and had gone into the attic.”
Jean “Coach” Iriart
Our beloved husband, dad and friend Jean Iriart passed away November 15, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. Jean was born in Price, Utah on February 16, 1950 to Bernard and Louise Iriart. After graduating from Carbon High School in Price, Utah, Jean received football scholarships from both Snow...
‘Not how he should spend his birthday’: Orem family says teens poured dish soap in their pond, killing hundreds of koi fish
A Utah County family is dealing with the loss of their family pets, all at the hands of teenagers who reportedly dumped dish soap in their pond, killing hundreds of koi fish.
Dinos Defeat Rabbits
The Dinos took to the court on Wednesday evening to open the 2022 basketball season against the Delta Rabbits. Carbon brought its A game in the first quarter, smoking the Rabbits and jumping out to a 18-5 lead. Delta fought back in the second quarter to provide a tighter contest,...
Lady Pirates Off to a Choppy Start
The Lady Pirates experienced some growing pains to start the season, but they are trying to work them out in non-region play. The team opened the 2022 season against Grand on Tuesday. While Green River had the home court advantage, the team struggled to put points on the board. Grand...
