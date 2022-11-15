Amid Court Challenges to Its Student Debt Forgiveness, Biden Administration Could Extend Payment Pause Yet Again

Read full article on original website
Biden Administration Asks Supreme Court to Allow Student Debt Forgiveness Plan to Continue
The Biden administration asked the Supreme Court to lift an injunction barring its student loan debt forgiveness plan from taking effect. The request comes days after a federal appeals court in St. Louis issued a nationwide injunction temporarily barring the program. That ruling by the appeals court was the latest...
The Big New Exxon Mobil Climate Change Deal That Got an Assist From Joe Biden
Exxon's carbon capture and sequestration deal with CF Industries and Enlink Midstream in Louisiana could be significant for the future of Big Oil's low-carbon business. One key: tax incentives included in the Inflation Reduction Act passed in August. Environmental critics say the new law just subsidizes an expensive technology, but...
FTX Used Corporate Funds to Purchase Employee Homes, New Filing Shows
FTX used corporate funds to purchase homes for the benefit of employees, a bankruptcy filing from new CEO John Ray III said. Ray, who oversaw Enron's restructuring, noted that "certain real estate" was recorded as being directly owned in the personal name of certain employees. Ray torched the lack of...
Supreme Court Leaked Landmark Case Years Before Roe Was Overturned, Ex-Abortion Activist Says in New Report
A former anti-abortion leader claims he was told the outcome of a 2014 case weeks before it was announced publicly, according to a report published Saturday in The New York Times. The decision was a victory for conservatives, much like the Supreme Court's recent 5-4 decision to overturn Roe v....
GOP Megadonor Mercer Family Has No Plans to Boost Trump's 2024 Campaign as Former President Loses More Allies
GOP megadonors Robert Mercer and daughter Rebekah Mercer have no current plans to help former President Donald Trump's 2024 campaign for the White House. The Mercers, who were among Trump's major benefactors during his first run for president in 2016, are distancing themselves from the former commander in chief's latest White House bid.
In 6 Months, You'll Need a Different Kind of ID to Get on a Plane. Here's what a REAL Illinois ID is and How to Get One
After being delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, REAL ID-compliant ID cards will be required to board a domestic flight or enter secure federal buildings, such as prisons or military facilities, in just less than six months for Illinois residents 18 years of age and older. Residents will...
‘Following Presidential Orders': Man Who Blamed Trump for Jan. 6 Riot Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison
A federal judge on Friday sentenced an Ohio man who claimed he was only “following presidential orders” from Donald Trump when he stormed the U.S. Capitol to 3 years in prison. Dustin Byron Thompson was convicted in April by a jury that took less than three hours to...
Attorney General Merrick Garland Names Jack Smith Special Counsel in Trump Criminal Probes
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland named former federal prosecutor Jack Smith special counsel for two criminal investigations by the Department of Justice of former President Donald Trump. Smith's appointment came three days after Trump, a Republican, announced plans to run for president in 2024. One investigation that Smith will handle...
Democrat Frisch Concedes to MAGA Republican Boebert in Tight Race for Colorado House Seat
Democratic candidate Adam Frisch announced on Friday that he called Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert to concede after a tight race for her congressional seat. Boebert has been a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump. She was one of the 147 congressional Republicans who challenged the results of the 2020...
Starwood's Barry Sternlicht Says What the Fed Is Doing to the Economy Is ‘Suicide'
The Federal Reserve's moves in 2022 to aggressively raise interest rates to cool down inflation will inflict greater harm to the economy than expected, according to Barry Sternlicht, chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group. "It's not sustainable," he said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" Thursday. "What they want to do...
Insana: The ‘7% Solution' on Interest Rates Could Come Back to Haunt the Federal Reserve
St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard suggested on Thursday that the central bank might have to raise short-term interest rates as high as 7% to ensure that inflation goes away. Once again, Bullard and other Fed officials say that the central bank cannot repeat the policy errors of the...
Impacted by Major Layoffs? Here Are 3 Things to Consider
It’s a tough topic that has dominated headlines in recent weeks: major layoffs are happening at some of the country’s largest companies, including within the once thought of bulletproof tech industry. Companies like Twitter, Meta and Amazon have all recently announced that layoffs unfolding. The unwelcome news naturally...
MacKenzie Scott Gifts CPS $25M After Charter Schools Get Millions
Chicago Public Schools is receiving a $25 million donation from MacKenzie Scott, the billionaire philanthropist who earlier this week gave $23 million to two Chicago charter school networks. The “very generous donation will most certainly help change lives,” CPS spokeswoman Mary Fergus said after the district recently learned of the...
