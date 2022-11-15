Read full article on original website
Linda Beasley Guy
Mrs. Linda Beasley Guy, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Services will be 2:00PM-Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Pauline Baptist Church, Four Oaks, NC. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Dr. Robert Cooke will officiate. Mrs. Guy was born on...
Lakaya Catresse Samuels
Lakaya “Kaya” Samuels was born on February 28, 1979 to parents Sallie McCray and Teddy Samuels in Paterson, New Jersey. She lived in many places but called North Carolina her home. Daughter, sister, niece, aunt, and friend were just some of the roles she had on Earth. There was nothing Kaya enjoyed more in life than her passion for driving, and being there for her family.
Dorothy Maureen King
Dorothy Maureen Lehman King, 89, of Smithfield, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Smithfield Manor surrounded by her family. Dorothy was born in Richland County, Ohio, on February 17, 1933 to the late Maurice Chalners Lehman and Ada Barbara Wolfe Lehman. In addition to her parents, Dorothy is...
Fire Destroys Family Business
PRINCETON – Fire trucks lined the road on US 70 just inside Wayne County on Thursday evening, as firefighters fought to control a huge blaze at “Karen and Mickey’s Oakwood Firewood.”. Dozens of firefighters from Oakland, Little River and Princeton Fire Departments extinguished the flames but not...
UCB Names Lindsay Wilson VP, Commercial Relationship Manager
CLAYTON – United Community Bank announced the addition of Lindsay Wilson as Vice President, Commercial Relationship Manager to its team in Clayton. In this role, Wilson will be responsible for cultivating relationships with business owners across Johnston County and providing clients with the best funding and comprehensive services to grow and operate their businesses successfully.
Fire Temporarily Closes Angier Restaurant
ANGIER – A popular pizza and pasta restaurant in Angier is temporarily closed for repairs after a fire burned through two walls of the business late Wednesday night. Two Cousins Pizza and Pasta owner Josh Breed says he expects the restaurant to reopen by the second weekend in December.
Suspects Charged With Piggly Wiggly Break-In
KENLY – An alert citizen spotted two men allegedly smashing the glass front door of Kenly’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store around 11:50pm Thursday. The suspects reportedly entered the store but quickly retreated when an alarm sounded. The burglars fled the scene in a GMC SUV. The eyewitness called...
Police: Man Secretly Photographed Female In Compromising Position
SMITHFIELD – Smithfield Police have arrested a 27 year-old man on charges of disclosure of private images and secretly using a photographic device to view another’s body. Spencer Scott Powell was arrested November 8 and released on a $40,000 unsecured bond. Police allege Spencer Powell used a camera...
Opinion: Adversaries Need Not Be Enemies
CHAPEL HILL — Nearly a decade ago, former Canadian politician Michael Ignatieff argued in the New York Times that democracy can only thrive when its practitioners respect the difference between adversaries and enemies. “An adversary is someone you want to defeat,” he wrote. “An enemy is someone you have to destroy.”
Town Of Pikeville Restores Fiscal Health, In Line To Regain Control Of Finances
PIKEVILLE – The Town of Pikeville, once considered among the most financially troubled government units in North Carolina, has made such an impressive recovery that it soon could regain administrative control of its finances from the state. Deputy Treasurer Sharon Edmundson, who is director of the Department of State Treasurer’s (DST) State and Local Government Finance Division and serves as secretary of the Local Government Commission (LGC), attended a meeting of the Pikeville Town Commission on Monday, Nov. 14, to deliver the good news.
